ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Earvin ‘Magic’ Johnson and Apple TV+ Celebrate Star-Studded Premiere Of ‘They Call Me Magic’

By BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors
Black Enterprise
Black Enterprise
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Earvin “Magic” Johnson and Apple TV+ celebrate the world premiere of “They Call Me Magic” with a star-studded event that brought together global icons from entertainment, sports and music to celebrate Magic Johnson and herald the premiere of the docuseries. The evening began with a...

www.blackenterprise.com

Comments / 0

Related
GeekyGadgets

Roar starring Nicole Kidman premiers on Apple TV+ April 15th 2022

Apple has released a new trailer for its upcoming Roar TV series starring Nicole Kidman. The first season consists of eight episodes and will premiere on the Apple TV+ streaming service next month on April 15, 2022. “Eight stories, one roar. A collection of genre-bending stories told through eight women’s...
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Frail Liza Minnelli, 76, felt 'shaken' and 'sabotaged' after being forced on stage in wheelchair at Oscars instead of seated in director's chair as planned, claims her friend

Liza Minnelli's friend Michael Feinstein has come to her defense after viewers worried that she looked frail and out of it when she presented Best Picture at the 2022 Academy Awards with Lady Gaga. During an appearance Monday on SirusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, Feinstein, 65, claimed that the 76-year-old...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Helen Mirren Pays Tribute After Her Stepson, Mandalorian And Pam & Tommy Actor Rio Hackford, Dies At 51

The public has said goodbye to a significant number of Hollywood stars as of late and, sadly, yet another has left us far too soon. Rio Hackford, the actor and club owner known for his roles on shows like The Mandalorian and Pam & Tommy, has died at the age of 51. Hackford was the son of Parker director Taylor Hackford, the husband of Oscar-winning actress Helen Mirren. Following her stepson’s death, Mirren took a moment to pay tribute to him.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Netflix users complain about streaming service’s ‘nasty’ new feature that blocks screenshots

Netflix has attracted criticism for blocking the ability to take screenshots on the interface. In recent days, subscribers have complained that they are no longer able to take screenshots while watching shows or films on Netflix.It is unclear when exactly this feature was rolled out for individual browsers. At the time of writing, it is not possible to screenshot Netflix on Chrome or Safari. The Independent has contacted a representative of Netflix for comment.Netflix subscribers took to Twitter to hit out at the streaming giant for blocking the screenshotting function, which many people use to share images from...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Hollywood, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Deadline

Geena Davis Exits CBS’ Legal Drama Pilot; Marcia Gay Harden Replaces Her – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED, 2 PM: Marcia Gay Harden has closed her deal to star in CBS’ untitled Mother & Son Legal Drama Pilot, replacing Geena Davis. EXCLUSIVE, 11 AM: There is a major casting change on CBS’ untitled Mother & Son Legal Drama Pilot. Oscar winner Marcia Gay Harden is in negotiations to play the female lead opposite Skylar Astin. She will replace fellow Oscar winner Geena Davis, who was originally cast in the pilot but is no longer part of the project. I hear the pilot had a table read at the top of last week...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Hallmark’s Mahogany Label Sets First Movie, ‘Unthinkably Good Things,’ Starring Karen Pittman (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Hallmark has begun production on its first movie under the new Mahogany banner, titled “Unthinkably Good Things.” The film will star Karen Pittman. The film, set to debut on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, sees a woman named Allison (Pittman) at a crossroads in her career and love life, in need of the love and support of her two friends Melina (Joyful Drake) and Reesa (Erica Ash). When they visit her in Tuscany, the reunion causes each woman to reexamine the state of her own life and relationships. While they have different personalities and perspectives,...
MOVIES
Deadline

Rob Lowe & Son John Owen Lowe To Star In Netflix Comedy Series ‘Unstable’ From Victor Fresco

Click here to read the full article. Rob Lowe is regularly trolled on social media by his son John Owen Lowe and the duo are now turning this experience into a comedy series for Netflix. The streamer has ordered Unstable, which was co-created by the Lowes and Santa Clarita Diet creator Victor Fresco. Set in a cutting-edge biotech research company, the series stars John Owen Lowe as socially-challenged son who goes to work for his very successful, wildly eccentric father, played by Rob Lowe, in order to save him from disaster. The trio will exec produce the series, which is produced by the...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patricia Arquette
Person
Kareem Abdul Jabbar
Person
Tina Knowles
Person
Magic Johnson
Person
Rosanna Arquette
Person
Paul Westhead
Person
Dwyane Wade
Person
Stevie Wonder
Person
Rick Famuyiwa
Person
David Arquette
Hello Magazine

Katy Perry updates fans with baby number two news

Will she or won't she? Katy Perry has addressed pregnancy rumors with a brutally honest revelation about whether she's planning a second child with Orlando Bloom. The American Idol judge opened up to E! News when asked if the couple were expanding their brood anytime soon - and it appears work is getting in the way of baby number two.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

A$AP Rocky Arrested at LAX Following Trip to Barbados With Rihanna

Rapper A$AP Rocky has reportedly been arrested at LAX airport, according to TMZ. The outlet states that Rocky — whose real name is Rakim Mayers — flew on a private jet from Barbados where he'd been vacationing with Rihanna, who is pregnant with their first child together. Rocky landed in Los Angeles on Wednesday morning. When he exited the plane police officers met him in the terminal and handcuffed him.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Sammy Davis Jr. Series From Lee Daniels Ordered at Hulu, Elijah Kelley to Star

Click here to read the full article. Lee Daniels’ long-gestating Sammy Davis Jr. biographical series has been ordered at Hulu, with Elijah Kelley set to play the lead role. The untitled series has received an eight-episode order at the streamer. Based on the book “In Black and White: The Life of Sammy Davis Jr.,” the series is described as an exploration of Davis’ life through the lens of his racial identity and his complex relationship with the Black community. Davis rose from childhood stardom on the vaudeville stage to become one of the most famous African American entertainers of the 1950s and...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘The Lincoln Lawyer’: Netflix Reveals Premiere Date & First Look Photos Of David E. Kelley Series

Click here to read the full article. Netflix‘s The Lincoln Lawyer is set to premiere on May 13, and Deadline has your first look at the David E. Kelley series below. Based on the series of bestselling novels by Michael Connelly, The Lincoln Lawyer tells the story of Los Angeles-based attorney Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia Rulfo), who runs his legal practice from the back of his Lincoln Town Car. Season 1 is based on the second book “The Brass Verdict.” Throughout the show’s freshman season, Mickey is trying to find his footing again after spending time away from practicing law. He returns...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Premiere#Lakers#Time
TVLine

9-1-1: Lone Star's Gina Torres Was 'Warned' About the Connection That Left Her (and Tommy) Speechless

Click here to read the full article. 9-1-1: Lone Star fans are used to watching the graphic Fox procedural from the spaces between their fingers, but Monday’s episode gave us the most cringeworthy moment of the season — and there was no blood involved. Let’s just talk about it: After confronting her brother-in-law about missing Charles’ funeral, Tommy and Julius (guest star Nathan Owens) shared an emotional moment, one that led to a kiss no one saw coming. Well, except for Gina Torres. “I was warned,” she tells TVLine. “[Executive producer] Tim Minear called me about this plan, and I think my...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Jon Batiste to Make Feature Acting Debut in ‘The Color Purple’

After winning the top prize at this year’s Grammys, Jon Batiste is set to make his feature acting debut in The Color Purple. Warner Bros. is behind the feature adaptation of the Tony-winning Broadway musical, itself an adaptation of the Pulitzer Prize-winning 1982 novel by Alice Walker, and on which the Oscar-nominated Steven Spielberg-directed 1985 movie was based. The story centers on a woman named Celie Harris and tracks her lifelong struggles as an African American woman living in the South during the early 1900s.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Star Wars' Maestro Anthony Parnther on His Carnegie Hall Debut With All-Black OrchestraJon Batiste...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Game Of Thrones’ Alum Rosabell Laurenti Sellers Set For Recurring Role In Disney+ Series ‘Willow’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Game Of Thrones alum Rosabell Laurenti Sellers is a new name in the cast of anticipated Disney+ and Lucasfilm series Willow. In the TV spinoff of the 1980s fantasy classic, which is now in post-production, a princess assembles a party to join her on a quest to rescue her twin brother. Among previously revealed cast are Tony Revolori, Amer Chadha-Patel , Ellie Bamber, Ruby Cruz, Erin Kellyman and Warwick Davis. And as we revealed last week, the casting of Talisa Garcia marks the first time Lucasfilm has cast a trans actor in one of its productions. Much like she did...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Ilana Glazer Eyed to Star in Amazon Comedy Series ‘The Suck’ From Ally Israelson (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Ilana Glazer is in talks to star in and executive produce a comedy series currently in the works at Amazon, Variety has learned exclusively. The series is titled “The Suck” and hails from writer and executive producer Ally Israelson. The show asks the question “What if the last year on earth was the best year of your life?” It follows Lydia (Glazer) to London, in search of an other-worldly end. it is further described as the upside of apocalypse, because when the things that have always mattered cease to matter, how fun would that be? Along...
TV & VIDEOS
CNET

HBO Max: The 26 Best Movies to Watch

Looking for a movie to spend your evening with? You've arrived at the right place. We're keeping track of what's hitting HBO Max each week, as well as the service's handful of best originals, which you can peruse below. If you're still searching for something to watch, the platform also offers loads of classics from the Criterion Collection.
MOVIES
Deadline

WME Signs ‘The Black Phone’ Star Mason Thames

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Mason Thames, who stars opposite Ethan Hawke in the upcoming Blumhouse/Universal film The Black Phone, has signed with WME for representation. In the horror film from writer-director Scott Derrickson, Thames plays Finney, a 13-year-old boy who is abducted by a child killer and locked in a soundproof basement. Subsequently, he begins receiving calls on a disconnected phone from the killer’s past victims. Pic is set for worldwide release on June 24 and will become available for streaming on Peacock 45 days later. Thames recently wrapped a lead role opposite Mel Gibson in David Henrie’s thriller Boys of Summer. The 15-year-old actor can also be seen on the Apple TV+ sci-fi series For All Mankind, and continues to be represented by Goodman, Genow, Schenkman. More from DeadlineWME Signs 'Painkiller' & 'Waco' Star Taylor KitschAgent Mark McGrath Joins CAA in TV News DepartmentDvora Englefield Joins WME As Partner & Head Of Music Artist StrategyBest of Deadline2022 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For The Emmys, Tonys & MoreAwards Season Red Carpet Photos: Grammys, Oscars, SAG Awards & MoreSpring Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Julianne Hough shares disappointing health news: 'I'm really bummed'

Julianne Hough has shared some disappointing health news with her fans – just hours after gushing about her "blessed" life. The actress revealed that she has sadly tested positive for COVID-19, which means she will be unable to perform in her new Broadway show, POTUS, which opened to rave reviews last week.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Black Enterprise

Black Enterprise

New York City, NY
95K+
Followers
12K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

 https://www.blackenterprise.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy