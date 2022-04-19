ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everett, WA

Public Notice - 2022 Revised Annual Action Plan Draft available for review

The 2022 Revised Annual Action Plan Draft is available for review.

Per HUD Notice: CPD-22-05, the City of Everett has adopted the following language into the 2022 Annual Action Plan Draft, Executive Summary, Section 4, Summary of Citizen Participation Process; and Section AP-15, Expected Resources, Discussion:

Due to the timing of the rollout of the NOFA for CDBG grant funds, an estimate of HUD funding amounts is used. At the time of action for City Council to adopt the Annual Action Plan, thru Resolution, the following statement is acknowledged:

The City Council approves the Citizens Advisory Committee recommendation of adjusting all projects awards evenly listed in this resolution based on the difference between the estimate and final award for CDBG and HOME fund. If the award difference is greater than $150,000.00, the Committee will reconvene to provide an updated funding recommendation.

The above language was incorporated into City Council action through Resolution Number 7748. Additional public notice and action is not required per the 2020-2024 Consolidated Plan Citizen Participation Plan, Amendments to the Consolidated Plan and Annual Action Plan.

Actual award amounts will be provided upon receipt of HUD 2022 award allocations.

