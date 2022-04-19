ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We can’t stop playing video games at work

By Lizzy Lawrence
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve come a long way since the boss key. Remote and hybrid workers aren’t seeing much of the boss over their shoulder these days. Async work leaves lots of time for gaming during the traditional workday and some companies are even embracing the idea of gaming with...

Related
GAMINGbible

Poll Reveals People Working From Home Are Just Straight Up Playing Video Games Instead

The world has altered drastically in many, many ways since the pandemic kicked off, but no doubt one of the biggest changes is how many of us have been working from home regularly. Cereal at your desk, working with a big fluffy dressing gown on, or perhaps even working from bed? The possibilities are endless, and I won't judge you for participating in any or all of those.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Why can’t I let myself be a bad guy in games?

There are a lot of things to love about gaming: the stories, the worlds, their people, and shooting anything that moves, of course. But of everything gaming gives us, the ability to shed your skin and step into someone else’s tops the list for me every time. It’s an...
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Let’s admit that Wii Sports is the best game ever made

What is the greatest video game of all time? In the early 2000s, it was a heated debate between The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and Final Fantasy VII fans. The conversation has widened since, with no real critical consensus to speak of in 2022. Maybe it’s Breath of the Wild. Heck, maybe it’s Elden Ring. Perhaps there’s no answer at all, because trying to pick the “best” game, as if there’s an objective metric for what makes art good, is a flawed exercise.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Things Are Looking Bad Between Ninja And Epic Games

Tyler "Ninja" Blevins has been on top of the streaming world for quite some time now, with a great deal of his success stemming from his strong relationship with fans on Twitch and his proficiency at mega-popular games like "Fortnite." Back in 2020, this loyalty to Epic Games' beloved battle royale title was rewarded when Ninja became the first streamer to receive an Icon Series "Fortnite" skin. The reveal of this in-game avatar, which grants players Ninja's trademark blue hair and exclusive back bling, was seen as a huge moment for content creators in the gaming sphere, and the honor has since been extended to streaming heavy hitters like LazarBeam, LoserFruit, and TheGrefg.
VIDEO GAMES
#Social Games#Playing Games#Jackbox Games#Video Game#Async#Shopify Party#Nutanix#Zoom#Microsoft Teams#Lexus
ComicBook

Super Mario Knock-Off Discovered on Xbox Store

In the days of digital releases, knock-off games can sometimes slip through the cracks and end up on storefronts. Such was the case recently on the Microsoft Store, when a fake Mario game was made available for Xbox platforms. Titled Supertan Marioner 3D Infinity World Adventures, the game was an endless runner using a 3D model of Mario that looks like the one used in New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe. That's where the similarities begin and end, however, as the game featured generic backgrounds, and a complete lack of music; there was zero sound from the Mario series, or even public domain tracks, for that matter!
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

The Real Reason The New Witcher Switched To Unreal 5

Epic Games' Unreal Engine 5 is nothing short of impressive. The next-generation game engine has already proven its capabilities in epic demos. But, not every developer has had access to the engine. That all changed during a recent presentation about Unreal Engine 5 hosted by Epic Games. Epic Games announced that it is officially making Unreal Engine 5 open to the public, giving access to any developers interested in using the engine. But that wasn't all the presentation had to offer.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Reportedly Exploring Ads in Games to Rival Xbox Plans

PlayStation is reportedly planning to feature advertisements in some select video games. The platform holder already has a history of ads in the gaming space, but this would be the most significant approach to date. Previously, PlayStation had a free game/social space called PlayStation Home. Within it, players could live a virtual life by owning a home, buying items, playing games, and so on. They'd also allow films to advertise via movie trailers, but it was more cohesive. Now, as games like Fortnite are showing the power of advertising in free-to-play games thanks to crossovers with some of the biggest corporations in the world, platform holders are looking to monetize it.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Open world games are better if you can turn off your Gamer Brain

Do you remember the season of the orb? It was spring 2007, and everyone I knew with an Xbox 360 had green orb fever. There were 500 green agility orbs scattered around Crackdown's Pacific City, and I spent days hunting them, leaping across rooftops to scoop them up at full sprint. Each one I picked up helped me run faster and jump farther, and I used that blooming power to explode bad guys and throw cars like the Incredible Hulk. But mostly it was a game about collecting orbs.
VIDEO GAMES
inputmag.com

The 8 most important new VR games Meta just announced for Quest 2

Meta just finished revealing several new and updated games coming to the Quest 2 as part of the company’s second annual gaming showcase today. While the company is focused on making its “metaverse” dream happen, gaming is still the backbone of VR, and seems like there are some excellent titles on the way over the course of the next year.
Benzinga

A Real Life Pokedex? Samsung Making Pokémon Phone

Pokémon, which is partially owned by Nintendo, remains one of the best-selling video game franchises of all-time. The franchise celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2021 and continues to see strong sales. If you live by the motto “gotta catch ‘em all,” a large electronics company might have a new...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

It's about time World of Warcraft scales back its cosmic drama

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight debuted with the least ambitious cinematic in the game's 18-year history. Much of its screen time focuses on an unfamiliar stone figure, a Watcher, who flips a big, glowing switch to bring the dragons back. WoW celebrities like Thrall and Sylvanas don't show up, and there's no narration that ties everything into the game's catastrophic, and fraught, ongoing storyline. It's disconnected from most of what's been going on for the last several years. It's sort of like a reboot, but it also tugs on story threads that have been left hanging for years. WoW might finally have a way out of its ridiculously high stakes storytelling.
VIDEO GAMES
Creative Bloq

Is the new Ninja logo really as bad as people think?

In case you hadn't heard, video game streaming is rather popular these days. And when you're as big as Ninja, the most followed Twitch streamer in the world, you're probably going to need a striking logo design. But Ninja's new look isn't proving a hit online. Gone is the streamer's...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Jet Set Radio and Crazy Taxi Reboots Reportedly in Development at Sega

It seems that two of the biggest Sega Dreamcast games will be getting rebooted for the modern era. According to reporting from Bloomberg, Crazy Taxi and Jet Set Radio will both be getting "big-budget reboots" from Sega as part of a new "Super Game initiative." Apparently, both of these games will capitalize on the free-to-play trend, looking to the success of Fortnite as a potential business model. Bloomberg's sources also claim that both of the games are still in early development; the Crazy Taxi reboot has been worked on for more than a year, with a planned release in 2024 or 2025.
VIDEO GAMES
inputmag.com

How to use RetroArch to emulate your favorite retro games

It's a tricky dilemma: you want to revisit your some of your childhood favorites, but you don't want to lug your old consoles out of their cardboard tombs. Even if you don't mind unknotting that awful tangle of cables you have in a box somewhere, playing old consoles on a modern flatscreen TV is an exercise in disappointment, with a grainy image and washed-out colors. And that's assuming your TV supports old gaming formats like composite and component, too.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Police

Front Mission is coming to mobile, and there's already a concept trailer

Front Mission is a tactical RPG series from Square Enix that dates back to 1995 as a Super Famicom release, which eventually made its way West as a Nintendo DS title. Over the years, the series has seen many entries, including a couple of mobile games released exclusively in Japan under the 2089 moniker. Well, it would appear that Square isn't done with the 2089 mobile offshoots and is bringing the series West, and so the company has released an official concept trailer for a new game known as Front Mission 2089: Borderscape, along with a handful of social media accounts and a website that already offers pre-registration.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Central

Among Us VR trailer shows the crewmates' frightening reality

Meta revealed the first full gameplay trailer of the Skeld map of Among Us VR at the Meta Games Showcase on 4/20. The gameplay revealed unique VR mechanics like peeking out of vents and gesturing at crewmates with your hands. Games will require between four and ten players. Developed by...
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

GBA Games reportedly arriving on Nintendo Switch Online service

GBA Games will be arriving in the Nintendo Switch Online service, reports say, joining the NES, SNES, Sega Genesis, and the Nintendo 64. This rumor initially came from Trash Bandatcoot who claimed that an official GBA emulator is coming to the Nintendo Switch. In the tweet, they posted a picture of some of the potential GBA games coming to the Switch. The picture also indicated that the console could possibly utilize the GBA emulator developed by Nintendo codenamed “Sloop”.
VIDEO GAMES

