We can’t stop playing video games at work

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight debuted with the least ambitious cinematic in the game's 18-year history. Much of its screen time focuses on an unfamiliar stone figure, a Watcher, who flips a big, glowing switch to bring the dragons back. WoW celebrities like Thrall and Sylvanas don't show up, and there's no narration that ties everything into the game's catastrophic, and fraught, ongoing storyline. It's disconnected from most of what's been going on for the last several years. It's sort of like a reboot, but it also tugs on story threads that have been left hanging for years. WoW might finally have a way out of its ridiculously high stakes storytelling.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO