We can’t stop playing video games at work

PlayStation is reportedly planning to feature advertisements in some select video games. The platform holder already has a history of ads in the gaming space, but this would be the most significant approach to date. Previously, PlayStation had a free game/social space called PlayStation Home. Within it, players could live a virtual life by owning a home, buying items, playing games, and so on. They'd also allow films to advertise via movie trailers, but it was more cohesive. Now, as games like Fortnite are showing the power of advertising in free-to-play games thanks to crossovers with some of the biggest corporations in the world, platform holders are looking to monetize it.
