Crownsville Hospital Center rehabilitation project gets about $30 million from state

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Health reported more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday for the first time in two months.
The agency documented 1,044 infections over the past 24 hours, bringing the total of confirmed cases to 1,023,905 since the pandemic began. The last time the agency reported over 1,000 cases was Feb. 20 with 1,089.
Additionally, the statewide positivity rate rose to 4.54%, a 0.16% increase since Wednesday and a 300% increase compared to the same time last month (1.43%).
Dr. Chris Thompson, associate biology professor for Loyola University Maryland, said with fewer people getting tested and more...
