‘Complex legacy’: A Baltimore County private school considers how to remember those enslaved by its founder

Two female inmates becoming pregnant at a women's prison in Central Jersey obliterates the "trope" that "transgender women are women," a women's rights activist said Tuesday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight." Kara Dansky of the Women's Human Rights Campaign was reacting to news out of the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility in...
Gov. Larry Hogan signed more than 100 pieces of legislation into law Thursday, including raising the legal age to marry in Maryland. The new law raising Maryland’s minimum marriage age from 15 to 17, and gives underage brides and grooms extra hoops to jump through before they can tie the knot.
Democrats in the State of Rhode Island General Assembly are pushing legislation that would mandate COVID-19 vaccines for all residents. Those who don’t comply — including parents of unvaccinated children — would be punished with doubled income tax and a $50 monthly fine. The bill states that...
The education administrator says she was forced to quit her job after she reportedly used the term colored people during mandatory anti-racism’ training. The assistant principal says she school board failed to intervene against colleagues who reportedly called her a ‘white racist.’ The woman, who served as assistant principal since 2018, has filed a lawsuit against the school board. According to the lawsuit, a black teacher’s aide attending the training began insulting her behind her back with other colleagues who allegedly branded the assistant principal as a racist.
Karenthia A. Barber has fond memories of her sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha, which she credits with playing a “significant role” in her life — both personally and professionally. The Lakeside-based consultant, strategist and speaker remembers being a 16-year-old freshman at the University of Pittsburgh, and having her neighbor, a member of the sorority, invite her over when fellow sorority ...
Maryland gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore has not always been as “clear and transparent” about his childhood ties to Baltimore City, as he says. Through the years, he’s allowed others (including The Sun and media giant Oprah Winfrey) to misrepresent him as a Baltimore native without correcting the record. And he’s used misleading terms like “coming home to Baltimore” when writing for this ...
The Federal Highway Administration has given preliminary approval to Maryland’s plans build to a new Chesapeake Bay bridge near the existing two spans that cross between Annapolis and Kent Island. The agency’s “record of decision” sides with the Maryland Transportation Authority preference for the crossing’s location. Before settling on the final corridor, the transportation authority, […]
SHERMAN — While about 55 percent of its residents are age 55 and over, the town of Sherman doesn’t have any senior housing. The town is involved in an initiative to change that. It’s proposing developing a 12-acre piece of open, town-owned land behind the American Pie Company into age 55 and older housing.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison told WJZ he welcomes a thorough review of hiring practices following a faulty background check that led to a man with prior gun charges, who was also a person of interest in a homicide, being hired for a top financial job in the department.
The mayor has already ordered a thorough investigation into how this employee slipped through the cracks.
Thursday, the commissioner provided few new details but said he is determined to get to the bottom of what has become an embarrassing scandal. “What I don’t want to do is compromise any investigations,...
A Maryland school board has moved to adopt a new policy on political symbols that could ban items like the rainbow pride flag in public school classrooms after members said teachers were “bullied” into displaying pride flags that were recently donated by an LGBTQ group. The Carroll County...
During a ceremony Thursday at the State House, Gov. Larry Hogan signed into law the Elijah Gorham Act, named after the Baltimore high school football player who died last year after suffering a traumatic brain injury during a game. The law requires all middle and high schools in Maryland to develop emergency action plans for all of their athletic venues, including for the use of ...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A California developer has acquired a downtown complex with two former hotel towers and plans to convert the buildings into housing.
Vivo Living, which specializes in redeveloping old hotels, purchased the complex in the 100 block of W. Fayette St., including more than 700 units. The towers most recently were home to the Radisson Hotel Baltimore Downtown-Inner Harbor and the Holiday Inn Baltimore-Inner Harbor.
The complex will retain some of the amenities from its past life as a hotel, such as lounges, meeting areas, fitness centers and a pool.
“Some renters in Baltimore are spending 50% of their income on rent. Vivo Living offers naturally occurring affordable rents in a newly renovated high-rise located in the heart of Baltimore’s Inner Harbor where many can walk to their jobs.” notes Dan Norville, founder and CEO of Vivo Living.
The company, headquartered in El Segundo, CA, said it has undertaken similar hotel conversions in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Texas and Utah.
A Democratic candidate for governor of Maryland had his roots questioned because of a book he wrote. The best-selling book, "The Other Wes Moore," tells the story of two men with the same name and very different outcomes. The book originally stated both grew up in Baltimore, something the candidate Wes Moore is correcting.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Board of Estimates will vote Wednesday on a $345,000 settlement to head off a potential lawsuit from the family of a Mervo student who died of a head injury during a football game last year.
The family of Elijah Gorham, who was 17 when he died, issued a joint statement alongside Baltimore City Public Schools on Tuesday.
Gorham was a student-athlete for Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical High School.
He died roughly three weeks after he collapsed following a collision with another player during a Mervo matchup against Dunbar High School.
“The tragic passing of Elijah Gorham in October 2021 is...
Baltimore’s spending board voted Wednesday to approve a $345,000 settlement payment to the family of late high school football player Elijah Gorham, who died about a month after suffering a traumatic brain injury during a game last September. In the settlement agreement with Gorham’s family, city schools vowed to hire athletic trainers at every high school that offers interscholastic athletics ...
BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh this week announced that his Consumer Protection Division has entered into a settlement with Koons of Reisterstown Road, Inc., the owner of the Koons Kia dealership located in Owings Mills. The settlement addresses allegations that Koons Kia charged consumers hidden fees not included in its advertised prices, and it collected fees for shipping …
