Lewes, DE

Victor Theodore Letonoff, soldier, artist

Cape Gazette
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCol. Victor Letonoﬀ was born Aug. 22, 1934, in Wilmington, son of Theodore and Elizabeth Letonoﬀ. He passed away Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Lewes. Col. Letonoﬀ is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Lacy Shockley Letonoﬀ. He is also survived by his son, Victor II of Lewes, his...

www.capegazette.com

Cape Gazette

Mary A. Scheper, talented artist

Mary A. Scheper, 86, of Milton, passed away at home surrounded by family Sunday, April 17, 2022. She was born to the late Melvin R. and Ernestine (Stephan) Jones May 20, 1935, in Hamilton, Ohio. She grew up on a farm and attended Monroe High School. She later worked for GE, where she met and then married her husband of 27 years. They moved to Chicago and then New Jersey, where she raised her three daughters as a stay at home mom.
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Thomas Richardson, loved sacred music

Francis Thomas Richardson of Lewes peacefully passed away Monday, April 18, 2022. A native of Frostburg, Md., Tom was a graduate of Beall High School, as well as Westminster College in New Wilmington, Pa., and Union Theological Seminary in New York City, N.Y. From a young age, Tom expressed a talent and love for the arts, particularly sacred music, gifts that were nurtured by his loving parents. Tom devoted over 60 years of his life to God's word through music, sharing his gifts with countless people and congregations. Music was not Tom's only love, however, as he was blessed to share 48 years of marriage with his first wife, Sharon Richardson, before her passing in 2017. During those years, Tom and Sharon raised two loving children, Juanita and Joel, and enjoyed traveling and spending time with their many wonderful friends.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Lora Lynn Kauffman, loved the beach

Lora Lynn Kauffman, 75, of Millsboro, passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Wilmington Hospital in Wilmington. She was born May 17, 1946, in Lancaster, Pa., daughter of the late Ralph and Eva (Smeltzer) Garner. Mrs. Kauffman lived in Delaware for over 45 years, having formerly resided in York, Pa....
MILLSBORO, DE
Cape Gazette

Kenneth L. Swift, loved fishing

Kenneth L. Swift, 74, of Lewes, formerly of Wilmington, passed away Thursday, March 31, 2022, at his home. Kenny was born May 16, 1947, in Wilmington, son of the late John and Emily (Higley) Swift, and is the youngest of eight children. Kenny was a 1965 graduate of Wilmington High School, where he played football and had the honor of playing in Delaware’s 10th Annual Blue-Gold Football Game. From a young age, Kenny learned the skill of masonry while working with his family, and retired as a mason nearly five decades later. His masonry skill played a defining role in how he would serve his country during the Vietnam War.
WILMINGTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Marie R. Savin, loved her family

Marie R. Savin passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Born in Lewes, Marie was the oldest daughter of William and Margaret Ritter. She was predeceased by her husband of 55 years, John F. Savin Jr.; her granddaughter, Marian Patterson; her brothers,...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Sports on the beach are postcard perfect

Postcard perfect - Cape’s lacrosse girls hosted a Holy Thursday Easter Egg Hunt and skills session at Champions Stadium for the young girls of Atlantic Lacrosse followed by five full days off. They returned for double sessions April 20 in a lead-up to Saturday's home contest against powerhouse Broadneck. Wednesday afternoon, it was a workout at Lewes Beach directed by Adam Howard of the Rehoboth Body Shop. Adam is a longtime friend and consultant to the program. Lewes Beach in April is a hit-or-miss (mostly miss) proposition, as there is either too much wind or too many people. But Wednesday, the tourons were gone, the early morning wind had dropped out and a dead low tide lengthened the beach. As locals say, “The bay was calm as a dish.” Sesame Street by the Sea – the lax muppets were crab-walking and duck-walking, the air was relaxing, and the beach is always Tranquility Base.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

A tribute to Lewes’ Leonia Robinson

This is not an obituary for Leonia Robinson. There are those in the Lewes community who have known her for far longer and can recount the details of her life far better than me. Rather, it is a tribute to a pillar of the Black community who was known by Blacks and whites alike, particularly through her extemporaneous rapping on any subject at any event, whether it be private or public. When I think of Leonia, I think of her fervent faith as a member of St. George AME, her loud voice either singing gospel songs and saying "Amen," or reciting an on-the-spot poem. I think of how she dressed for church from head to toe like we did in the past.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Six Sussex runners complete Boston Marathon

A total of 43 runners from Delaware completed this year’s Boston Marathon April 18. It was the 126th version of the race. This year’s event was held under nearly ideal conditions. Evans Chebet of Kenya tossed in a few sub-4:30 miles to break away from countryman Lawrence Cherono and take the win by 30 seconds. Chebet’s time was 2:06:51. Talk about being consistent – he ran the first half in 1:03:26 and the second half in 1:03:25. Cherono was timed in 2:07:21. A total of 28,604 entries toed the line at this year’s race. Locally, Sussex County had six runners, led by Francisco Puac of Georgetown in 2:51:31. Mike Sewell of Lewes ran 3:10:56, while Brian Hsia of Rehoboth Beach ran 3:25:40. Martin Rodriguez of Selbyville ran 3:47:17, while David Miller of Lewes ran 4:16:29. Samuel Weiland of Lewes ran 4:28:59.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Community Briefs 4/20/22

Lunch with a Purpose highlights West Rehoboth youth program. Lunch with a Purpose held its April event at Rehoboth Beach Country Club April 6. Not even the overcast, windy day dampened the enthusiasm for those who attended in support of West Rehoboth Children and Youth Program. Attendees came with arms full of donations which filled the van and will help support the program.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Milton artist Kathy Buschi to host open house April 23-24

Local artist Kathy Buschi will open her gallery to the general public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, April 23 and 24, at 15276 Hudson Road, Milton. She will be releasing her “Boardwalk Fries” painting and offering limited-edition prints in 8-by-10 and 11-by-14-inch sizes. Original...
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Andrew Williams understands Lewes’ challenges

To all residents of Lewes, Andrew Williams grew up in Lewes, and he and Rita are now raising their family in this wonderful community. As he has demonstrated in his time on council, he is committed to working for Lewes and protecting it for future generations to enjoy. He listens to residents and represents fresh ideas and voice for Lewes.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

OPEN HOUSE-SAT-4/23 & SUN-4/24-12-2:30~34573 DOE RUN~THE WOODS ON HERRING CREEK~LEWES

34573 Doe Run, Lewes, DE 19958 ~ The Woods on Herring Creek ~ Nature lovers’ paradise. Enjoy this large wooded 3/4-acre lot in the Cape Henlopen School district. Home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 X 6 construction, cedar siding, recently upgraded heat pumps to Train dual zone heating and has a new hot water heater. Home boasts tile foyer, formal dining room, and living room with large stone fireplace. Cabinet space is not lacking in this large kitchen that also features stainless steel refrigerator, pantry and eat in dining space for enjoying your morning coffee. 2 car garage under home features finished area that you can use for storage or a game room. Enjoy all the seasons of Delaware on your screened porch or wrap around deck. Residents of the Woods at Herring Creek enjoy a low annual HOA fee of only $400, which includes common area maintenance of the nature trail that has a beautiful view of Herring Creek, a pool, picnic area, basketball court, tennis courts and a meeting room were neighbors gather for meetings. Great location minutes to your favorite local restaurants, shopping, outlet malls, beach, and boardwalk.
LEWES, DE

