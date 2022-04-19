Feds now investigating wage theft in multiple Maryland prisons, jails and juvenile facilities

Gov. Larry Hogan signed more than 100 pieces of legislation into law Thursday, including raising the legal age to marry in Maryland. The new law raising Maryland’s minimum marriage age from 15 to 17, and gives underage brides and grooms extra hoops to jump through before they can tie the knot.
▶ Watch Video: The history of MS-13, from El Salvador to the U.S. A leader of MS-13 has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted last year of multiple charges, including murder and conspiracy to commit murder, the Department of Justice announced Friday. MS-13, or La Mara Salvatrucha, is one of the largest gangs in the world and has been referred to by former Attorney General Bill Barr as “a death cult.”
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man accused of killing three people in recent days — including his girlfriend, a man who was like a father figure to him, and his cousin — is speaking from jail. In an interview with 10 On Your Side Thursday, Cola...
A Virginia court last week disbarred an attorney representing numerous prominent Capitol riot defendants, including a top Oath Keepers member charged with seditious conspiracy. A three-judge panel in Prince William County Circuit Court ordered attorney Jonathon Moseley's law license revoked, according to court records first reported by Politico. The details...
A Pennsylvania woman on parole for killing a firefighter was arrested on the run in Maryland, according to the US Marshals. Khanyae Kendall, 23, of Harrisburg, pleaded guilty to killing Denny Devoe while he was on-duty in 2017, according to US Marshal Martin J. Pane and court records. Kendall was...
ALMOST one million Americans are set to receive a new stimulus check payment. More than 800,000 residents in Maine could get the stimulus check payment after Governor Janet Mills signed the state’s $1.2billion supplemental budget into law on April 20. Lawmakers and cabinet members flanked Mills as she signed...
There are quite a few reasons why a New Yorker might consider leaving the Empire State, but have you ever wondered where those turncoats are moving to?. Newly released data from the US Census Bureau paints an interesting picture of how people have migrated across the country over the last few years. New York State, which lost a seat in Congress due to the slowed population growth, has seen soem siginficant changes in resident counts lately.
The recent murder of a Maryland rapper proved to be quite hard on his family, but they made sure that his final performance was an everlasting one by erecting his dead body up at a nightclub and hosting a funeral service so that all his loyal loved ones could pay their final respects face-to-face.
A New York mobster who was convicted of three murders has escaped from federal custody shortly after his transfer to a halfway house. Dominic Taddeo, 64, was embedded in the mafia at the peak of the 1980s and later pleaded guilty to a raft of charges, including the murders of three men, according to the Associated Press. A change in Taddeo’s status on the Federal Bureau of Prisons website shows the inmate, who has served most of his sentence at a federal prison in Florida, has escaped.
A repeat offender from Baltimore has been arrested for killing another Baltimore man who was said to have an "extraordinary life." Donzo Monk Jr., 26, was charged with the first-degree murder of Bryant Timmons, also 26, on Thursday, April 7, Baltimore Police said. Timmons died three days after being shot...
A Michigan couple is accused of swindling millions through elaborate fraud schemes, taking advantage of Medicare, Medicaid and COVID-19 relief funds for years, authorities said. Wahid and Zeinab Makki, both 59, from Dearborn Heights, a city about 15 miles west of Detroit, were arrested on March 23. Alexander H. Benson...
A 29-year-old former Pennsylvania postal employee has pleaded guilty to keeping thousands of pieces of mail and not delivering them, federal prosecutors say. The Pottsville resident was charged with obstruction of the mail and subsequently pleaded guilty, according to court documents and a March 22 news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.
Prince George's County Police are offering up to $2,500 to anyone with information about a man believed to be behind multiple recent homicides in the county. Malique Harden, 21, of Suitland, is wanted for killing Michael Hawkins, 58, of Washington DC in his apartment in the 3800 block of St. Barnabas Road on Feb. 27, police said. Harden reportedly shot and killed Hawkins during a robbery, police said.
A Northern California wife and mother of two who was accused of faking her own kidnapping in 2016 has signed a guilty plea, according to federal prosecutors in California and documents obtained by Law&Crime. Sherri Papini was charged with making false statements to a federal law enforcement officer and engaging...
A fight over car parts led to the death of a central Pennsylvania dad, WGAL News 8 reports citing Conewago Township police.*** Community Update***
Please be advised that the Conewago Township Police Department has made an arrest in the Linden...Posted by Conewago Township Police Department on Frid…
A South African woman is accused by federal authorities of mailing paper soaked with K2, a designer drug, to inmates in Ohio prisons.
Federal agents on Thursday arrested 46-year-old Tanya Baird at John Glenn Columbus International Airport and charged her with importing controlled substances, a federal crime punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
A 23-year-old man was arrested in connection with the fatal fentanyl overdose of a Maryland teenager. Landen Hausman, 16, who played basketball at Walt Whitman High School, died Jan. 17. “Having your dad and your brother find you dead on your bathroom floor is not how anyone wants to go,”...
