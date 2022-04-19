ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

UNF Creative Writing hosting Wainright Award Celebration and Talon Review Open Mic

The University of North Florida (UNF) Creative Writing Program is holding their annual Wainright Scholarship Award Celebration and Talon Review Open Mic Tuesday night. Assistant Professor and Coordinator of Creative Writing Mark Ari provided Spinnaker with this statement on the dual event:. "The Wainright Award Celebration and Reading celebrates...

