Scott Disick sparks concern as he breaks down in tears and confesses he has ‘nobody’ in ‘depressing’ video

SCOTT Disick has sparked concern as he cries and opens up about his feelings in a resurfaced video.

The dad-of-three couldn't hold back the tears in an emotional throwback Keeping Up With the Kardashians scene.

In the clip, Scott, his ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian, her sisters Khloe and Kim, and their mom, Kris Jenner, are having a deep conversation over his drinking and partying ways.

"This is the stuff that I don't understand," Khloe tells Scott.

She continues: "You say, 'Oh, I don't have a family and I don't have all these things...' And then we give you one... why do you destroy it?"

Scott, wearing sunglasses, responds: "I'm sure you guys have heard a lot of horrible things about me that I should have just be honest with but I was too ashamed that I was going to hurt everybody in this family and not just [Kourtney]."

He goes on: "I've apologized to Kourtney a hundred times but I've never apologized to all of you for letting you all down and embarrassing you guys."

"I understand I need to help myself before I can help her or my kids," Scott says, breaking down as Kourtney wipes tears away from her face, too.

"It's just been a really hard time... Going from like having all of you guys to having nobody..."

The scene originally aired during season 11 of KUWTK in 2015, just a few months after Kourtney split from the star.

The former partners do share three children: sons Mason, 12, and Reign, seven, and daughter Penelope.

'MAKES ME TEAR UP'

Fans were quick to react to the video when it was re-shared on Reddit as one person called it "sad."

They added: "... I think Scott believed it when he would say he wanted to change but his self sabotaging tendencies always won out because of his addiction."

Another chimed in: "This makes me tear up every time," as a third said, "I feel so bad for Scott..."

Following the split, Scott went on to enter a treatment center for alcohol addiction and focused more of his attention on his kids.

He had previously sought treatment in Costa Rica and Florida.

The dad-of-three also dealt with the loss of his parents as they both passed away a short time between one another.

His mother, Bonnie, died on October 28, 2013, following a long illness while his father, Jeffrey, passed just two months later.

CHANGING SCOTT

Scott, now 38, has since improved his ways and gotten sober, but plenty has changed.

He has dated various models since his breakup, most notably Sofia Richie, 23, and Amelia Hamlin, 20.

Meanwhile, Kourtney has settled down with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker as they unofficially tied the knot in Las Vegas.

Kourtney, 43, and Travis, 46, have not been shy about showing off some PDA, which previously seemed to rub Scott the wrong way.

'DESPICABLE'

He had previously slammed photos of his ex and the musician making out in Italy.

The reality star allegedly messaged Kourtney's other ex, Younes Bendjima, to troll her, however, it backfired when the model leaked their conversation.

Kourtney would eventually respond to the drama, calling Scott's behavior "despicable" during an episode of the Hulu series The Kardashians.

Scott was most recently snubbed from the family's Easter celebration, and he also didn't mention Kourtney on social media on her 43rd birthday.

