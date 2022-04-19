ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Scott Disick sparks concern as he breaks down in tears and confesses he has ‘nobody’ in ‘depressing’ video

By Bryan Brunati
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago

SCOTT Disick has sparked concern as he cries and opens up about his feelings in a resurfaced video.

The dad-of-three couldn't hold back the tears in an emotional throwback Keeping Up With the Kardashians scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cAB4a_0fDd62ck00
Scott Disick broke down in tears during a resurfaced Keeping Up With the Kardashians scene Credit: E!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28BZAR_0fDd62ck00
'It's just been a really hard time,' he told his ex Kourtney Kardashian and her family Credit: E!

In the clip, Scott, his ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian, her sisters Khloe and Kim, and their mom, Kris Jenner, are having a deep conversation over his drinking and partying ways.

"This is the stuff that I don't understand," Khloe tells Scott.

She continues: "You say, 'Oh, I don't have a family and I don't have all these things...' And then we give you one... why do you destroy it?"

Scott, wearing sunglasses, responds: "I'm sure you guys have heard a lot of horrible things about me that I should have just be honest with but I was too ashamed that I was going to hurt everybody in this family and not just [Kourtney]."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=465PZV_0fDd62ck00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nOTU9_0fDd62ck00

He goes on: "I've apologized to Kourtney a hundred times but I've never apologized to all of you for letting you all down and embarrassing you guys."

"I understand I need to help myself before I can help her or my kids," Scott says, breaking down as Kourtney wipes tears away from her face, too.

"It's just been a really hard time... Going from like having all of you guys to having nobody..."

The scene originally aired during season 11 of KUWTK in 2015, just a few months after Kourtney split from the star.

The former partners do share three children: sons Mason, 12, and Reign, seven, and daughter Penelope.

'MAKES ME TEAR UP'

Fans were quick to react to the video when it was re-shared on Reddit as one person called it "sad."

They added: "... I think Scott believed it when he would say he wanted to change but his self sabotaging tendencies always won out because of his addiction."

Another chimed in: "This makes me tear up every time," as a third said, "I feel so bad for Scott..."

Following the split, Scott went on to enter a treatment center for alcohol addiction and focused more of his attention on his kids.

He had previously sought treatment in Costa Rica and Florida.

The dad-of-three also dealt with the loss of his parents as they both passed away a short time between one another.

His mother, Bonnie, died on October 28, 2013, following a long illness while his father, Jeffrey, passed just two months later.

CHANGING SCOTT

Scott, now 38, has since improved his ways and gotten sober, but plenty has changed.

He has dated various models since his breakup, most notably Sofia Richie, 23, and Amelia Hamlin, 20.

Meanwhile, Kourtney has settled down with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker as they unofficially tied the knot in Las Vegas.

Kourtney, 43, and Travis, 46, have not been shy about showing off some PDA, which previously seemed to rub Scott the wrong way.

'DESPICABLE'

He had previously slammed photos of his ex and the musician making out in Italy.

The reality star allegedly messaged Kourtney's other ex, Younes Bendjima, to troll her, however, it backfired when the model leaked their conversation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KNKhx_0fDd62ck00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3muiKf_0fDd62ck00

Kourtney would eventually respond to the drama, calling Scott's behavior "despicable" during an episode of the Hulu series The Kardashians.

Scott was most recently snubbed from the family's Easter celebration, and he also didn't mention Kourtney on social media on her 43rd birthday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gMube_0fDd62ck00
The former partners share three kids Credit: Social Media - Refer to source
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pmTjX_0fDd62ck00
Kourtney has since moved on with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker Credit: Instagram

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Why She and Travis Barker Couldn’t Legally Marry in Las Vegas

Watch: Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barkers' Vegas Wedding PICS. During an April 6 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Kardashians—including Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian—and the Jenners—including Kris Jenner and Kendall Jenner—discussed their family's biggest news of the week, which happened to be Kourtney and fiancé Travis Barker's Las Vegas wedding.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ETOnline.com

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker and Their Kids Pose as a Family Following Las Vegas Wedding Ceremony

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker and their children were one, big, color-coordinating family on Thursday night! At Goya Studios in Los Angeles, the happy couple hit the red carpet for the premiere of Hulu's The Kardashians and posed with all three of Travis' kids, 18-year-old Landon Barker, 16-year-old Alabama Barker and 23-year-old Atiana De La Hoya, and Kourtney's youngest son, 7-year-old Reign Disick.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
The Independent

Fans react to Britney Spears saying she doesn’t know Pete Davidson or Scott Disick: ‘She found peace’

Britney Spears’ fans were left amused at the star’s frank admission she has “no idea” who comedian Pete Davidson or reality star Scott Disick are.The singer’s pop culture confession came after reality TV star Disick shared a story on Instagram featuring Davidson, who is Kim Kardashian’s current boyfriend and who has been attacked on social media by Kanye West.In a since-expired story, shared via Page Six, Davidson took over Disick’s Instagram account and shared a video of the former reality star and two of his friends asleep on a couch. The 1982 film The King of Comedy could be seen...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Frail Liza Minnelli, 76, felt 'shaken' and 'sabotaged' after being forced on stage in wheelchair at Oscars instead of seated in director's chair as planned, claims her friend

Liza Minnelli's friend Michael Feinstein has come to her defense after viewers worried that she looked frail and out of it when she presented Best Picture at the 2022 Academy Awards with Lady Gaga. During an appearance Monday on SirusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, Feinstein, 65, claimed that the 76-year-old...
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Erika Jayne And Kathy Hilton Reportedly Feuding Over Allegations That Kathy Used A Slur

More drama is leaking out of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Season 12 has wrapped, but it’s been dogged with rumor after rumor about explosive fights and feuds. Interestingly enough, a lot of the gossip (emphasis on gossip) has revolved around “friend of” Kathy Hilton. Kathy, who spent her first season charming fans with her […] The post Erika Jayne And Kathy Hilton Reportedly Feuding Over Allegations That Kathy Used A Slur appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sofia Richie
Person
Kris Jenner
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Younes Bendjima
Person
Scott Disick
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
HollywoodLife

Jessica Simpson Reveals Daughter, 9, Is ‘Best Friends’ With North West: ‘She’s Amazing’

Super cute! Jessica Simpson opened up about her daughter Maxwell Johnson being close friends with their neighbor Kim Kardashian’s oldest daughter North West in a new interview with Us Weekly on Thursday April 14. Jessica, 41, said that living nearby Kim, 41, and her family has made it “easy” for North, 8, and Maxwell, 9, to form a friendship! “One of Maxwell’s best friends is North,” she said.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter#Kuwtk
extratv

Khloé Kardashian’s One Little Regret About Her Nose Job

Khloé Kardashian is getting candid about her nose job!. The star chatted about her plastic surgery during an ABC special with Robin Roberts, revealing, "My whole life I would say — I've always wanted my nose done. Forever. But it's in the middle of your face, and it's scary to think about. But I finally got the courage, and I did it, and I love it."
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'I did it': Kim Kardashian is confused about Kourtney and Travis' claim that they couldn't get marriage license as she reminds fans SHE was the first to marry in Vegas

Kim Kardashian has discussed her sister Kourtney Kardashian's recent Las Vegas wedding to Travis Barker. During a virtual visit on Friday's episode of Live With Kelly And Ryan, the SKIMS founder, 41, noted, 'I don't think it's legal. They said they couldn't get a license in time.'. Then the thrice...
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Scott Disick says Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s relationship has allowed him to finally ‘move on’

Scott Disick has admitted that his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, and Travis Barker’s relationship has allowed him to finally “move on”.During the premiere episode of The Kardashians, the 38-year-old socialite said that he had a false hope of “getting back together” with Kardashian.However, seeing her with Barker made it clear that she was happy and “in a real thing” with him. “For the first time in my life, it’s finally starting to change,” Disick said. “Now that Kourtney’s got her life with Travis, as hard as it is, it does give me a place to finally be able to move...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Travis Barker Tries to Be ‘Cordial’ With Scott Disick for Kourtney Kardashian’s Kids: He Wouldn’t Want to Cause ‘Drama’

No beef. Travis Barker isn't interested in feuding with Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Scott Disick, especially when it comes to the former couple's kids. “Travis is cordial with Scott,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “He doesn’t go around trash-talking [Scott] and would never be caught publicly dissing him because of Travis’ relationship with the kids.” […]
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
396K+
Followers
19K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy