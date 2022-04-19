ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

Swiss authorities clear 1st cannabis sale pilot project

WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 1 day ago

BERLIN — (AP) — Swiss authorities on Tuesday gave the green light for a pilot project under which a few hundred people in the city of Basel will be allowed to buy cannabis from pharmacies for recreational purposes.

Basel's plan was the first to be authorized since Switzerland cleared the way for time-limited pilot projects last May. At present, growing, importing, producing and selling cannabis are banned in the country.

The Federal Office of Public Health said the idea of the projects is to increase understanding of “alternative regulatory forms,” such as regulated sales at pharmacies that could be a basis for future legislation. It acknowledged that cannabis consumption is widespread, there is a robust black market and surveys show a majority in favor of rethinking the Swiss approach.

Basel's project, which involves the local government, the University of Basel and the city's University Psychiatric Clinics, will get under way in late summer.

Nearly 400 participants will be able to buy various cannabis products at selected pharmacies in Basel, the city government said. During the 2 1/2-year study, they will be questioned regularly on their consumption of the substance and on their physical and mental health.

The cannabis will come from Swiss supplier Pure Production, which has been granted an exemption to the law for its research. The city government said that residents of Basel who already consume cannabis and are over 18 will be eligible to participate, though applications haven't yet started.

The Federal Office of Public Health said that passing on cannabis from pilot projects will be penalized and anyone doing so repeatedly will be kicked out of the projects.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Swiss assisted suicide clinic where Arizona sisters died faces legal threat from family of another American woman

The family of an American woman who died by assisted suicide in Switzerland has threatened to take legal action against the clinic where she died.Krista Atkins, 40, of Cohasset, Massachusetts, paid $15,000 to die at the Pegasos Association in Basel in June 2020, the same clinic where Arizona sisters Lila Ammouri and Susan Frazier died on 11 February.Ms Atkins was physically healthy at the time of her death but had suffered from severe mental illness, according to Exit International director Philip Nitschke, who advised her on ending her life. Dr Nitschke told The Independent that Atkins’s family had tried to...
LAW
The Independent

Arizona sisters who died by assisted suicide in Switzerland were in good health, brother reveals

Sisters Lila Ammouri and Susan Frazier who died by assisted suicide in Switzerland had been healthy and happy prior to their death, their brother says.Cal Ammouri, 60, told The Independent he last spoke to his sisters a few weeks before they travelled to Switzerland on 3 February, and there was no indication they were about to end their lives.He said he had been kept in the dark by US Consular services about the cause of death.“Nobody else really knows the specifics,” he told The Independent.Lila Ammouri, 54, a palliative care doctor, and Ms Frazier, 49, a registered nurse, flew from...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pilot#Swiss#Ap#The University Of Basel
Reuters

California cannabis mega-factory eyes federal legalization of weed

April 18 (Reuters) - The company behind a cannabis mega-factory in California is hoping federal legalization of the substance will allow it to expand distribution of joints, oils and edibles beyond the borders of the most populous U.S. state. California legalized recreational cannabis in 2016, but it remains on the...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Switzerland
The Independent

Shanghai warns some residents may have to live at their workplaces after it lifts citywide lockdown

As China seeks to lift the Covid-19 lockdown in Shanghai, city officials have warned that some people may have to stay at their workplaces even after they ease restrictions. Officials in China’s financial capital said over the weekend that businesses should start to plan a “closed-loop management” system, where workers would live on site and test regularly for the virus, reported The New York Times.But they did not provide a timeline of when that could happen.The city has emerged as the epicenter of a new wave of Covid cases with over 320,000 infections since early March, when the surge...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WPXI Pittsburgh

Spain says masks no longer totally obligatory indoors

MADRID — (AP) — Spain took another step Wednesday toward a sense of normality amid the pandemic by partially ending the near two-year-long obligatory use of masks indoors. The government decree, passed Tuesday, keeps masks mandatory for visitors and staff in medical centers and nursing homes, although patients won't always be obliged to wear them.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Benzinga

EXCLUSIVE: B-Real's Dr. Greenthumb's To Launch Cannabis Flower Line In California

Dr. Greenthumb’s will launch its cannabis flower line under the Dr. Greenthumb brand in California, Benzinga has learned exclusively. Created by B-Real, of the legendary hip hop group Cypress Hill, Dr. Greenthumb’s flower line was created with the intention of delivering high-quality cannabis flower to all Californians. Dr. Greenthumb's flower will be available exclusively at Dr. Greenthumb's dispensaries this coming April, with wider dispensary distribution scheduled for May.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheStreet

New Jersey Cannabis Market Set to Open but Has a Long Row to Hoe

New Jersey wants it both ways. On April 21 the Garden State will become the latest of the United States to allow the sale of recreational marijuana. But before pot connoisseurs in the state rejoice with a bong rip, they should know that New Jersey still has some very strict rules in place.
ECONOMY
Essence

These Black Women Are Taking Their Share of the Billion-dollar Cannabis Industry

The societal stigma that once was attached to cannabis is slowly going up in smoke: 36 states have legalized the herb for medicinal purposes, plus 18 states and the District of Columbia have approved it for recreational use. In addition, a few senators are working to have cannabis removed from the federal list of controlled substances altogether. With more states legalizing marijuana, an emerging industry related to its sale and use in the U.S. is projected to pull in more than $45 billion by the year 2025, according to Marijuana Business Daily. Meet four entrepreneurs who are among a small number of Black women opening cannabis dispensaries and fighting through a thicket of regulatory challenges to stake their claim in a booming industry.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Guardian

Jacinda Ardern questions motive for China-Solomons security pact

Jacinda Ardern, the New Zealand prime minister, has spoken of Beijing’s “growing assertiveness” in the Pacific region as she challenged the motive for a security pact between Solomon Islands and Beijing. Australia, New Zealand and the US are concerned the Solomons pact could allow China to establish...
POLITICS
Westword

This Year's Highest-Ranking Whiskey in the World Is Made in Colorado

Attention, Colorado whiskey lovers: We have the highest-ranking whiskey in the world right here in our backyard. Spirit Hound Distillers recently won the prestigious honor of Whisky of the Year at the international London Spirits Competition for its Straight Malt Whisky. The Lyons-based distillery took home the only U.S. gold medal, receiving the highest quality rating of any U.S.-based spirit in the competition.
COLORADO STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Puzzling outbreak of liver disease in kids spreads to EU, US

LONDON — (AP) — Health officials say they have detected more cases of a mysterious liver disease in children that was first identified in Britain, with new infections spreading to Europe and the U.S. Last week, British officials reported 74 cases of hepatitis, or liver inflammation, found in...
WORLD
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
81K+
Followers
102K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy