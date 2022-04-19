ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avon, IN

Zaxby’s Opens its First Restaurant in Avon, Indiana

By Zaxby's
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew 8714 E. U.S. Hwy 36 Zaxby’s opening on Monday, April 25. April 19, 2022 // Franchising.com // ATHENS, Ga. - Zaxby’s will open its first restaurant in Avon, Indiana located at 8714 E. U.S. Hwy 36. The new Zaxby’s is owned and operated by Brandon...

