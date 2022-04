CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Speaking to students at the University of Virginia on Tuesday night, former Vice President Mike Pence sounded like a man comfortable in his own skin. He laughed his way past a questioner who wanted him to sign a Joe Biden tank top. And when asked what he would say to one of his children if they came out as gay, Pence replied, “I would look him in the eye and say, ‘I love you.’”

