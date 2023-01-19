This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ for Thinning Hair Thanks to the ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ — Last Chance to Get It for $10

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture , including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one game-changing shampoo from a beloved French brand is now deeply discounted. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks.

Curious about this miracle-strengthening shampoo with an almost too-good-to-be-true price tag and sale? It’s the Rene Furterer Triphasic Strengthening Shampoo , and it works thanks to some seriously high-tech mechanisms and hair-loving ingredients that help nourish and protect your strands from root to ends. Using a combination of “ATP Intensif” — aka adenosine triphosphate — and gentle growth stimulators like castor oil, nutrient-boosting pfaffia extract, and purifying essential oils (including orange, lavender, and rosemary), this two-part approach not only helps preserve and protect the hair you’ve got to prevent fallout, but it also helps jump-start the growth phase, encouraging new strand growth with each use.

Rene Furterer Triphasic Strengthening Shampoo

The proof is in the pudding when it comes to this shampoo’s ability to fortify hair when it’s at its most vulnerable. One recent buyer with thinning hair noticed less fallout after two weeks of use, while another with dry, damaged, and thinning strands got it as a recommendation from their derm, calling it “amazing for my natural hair.” Yet another buyer with dry, damaged, and breakage from processed hair wrote, “I noticed a huge difference the first time I used this shampoo. My hair is so fine and I had so much more volume. I love it!!!”

No matter your individual hair type or concerns, varying from $10.50 to $51, it’s worth giving this shampoo a shot (or even a couple more) so you can see what the hype is all about.

