These fashion designers are meeting the demand for sustainability

TODAY.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a growing trend in fashion to use and reuse...

www.today.com

StyleCaster

10 Sustainable Denim Brands For Jeans You’ll Wear Forever

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. I hate to break it to you, but your jeans are (probably) pretty bad for the environment. As a denim lover—I literally have over 20 pairs in my collection—this fact hurts me in a major way. So, I set out to find a few new sustainable denim brands to fall in love with—and boy, did I find ‘em. Oh, and of course I rounded them up for you to shop, too. Earth Day has...
APPAREL
whowhatwear

I've Done My Research, and These French Brands Are the Key to Looking Effortless

It doesn't take a trip to Paris to know that the French do things differently, especially when it comes to fashion. By this point, it'd be fair to say that the country's citizens have mastered the art of low-key sophistication, as French-girl style is pretty much synonymous with effortlessness. There's an understated ease you can't find as easily in other metropolitan areas. While visiting Paris a few years ago myself, I developed the urge to grab the nearest breezy white top and wide-leg jeans. But even outside of their famously casual approach, French girls definitely know how to translate that similarly relaxed vibe into fancier, party-ready looks.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Apartment Therapy

Lemieux et Cie Has Launched an Eco-Minded, Stylish Outdoor Textile Collection

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. It’s time to ready your patio, yard, or sliver of outside space for outdoor entertaining season, and the options these days for stylish, durable furniture and furnishings abound. If you’re a fan of Christiane Lemieux’s artful aesthetic that references iconic European ateliers mixed with modern design touches and heirloom materials, then you’re in for an outdoor treat. On the heels of her brand’s direct-to-customer website launch earlier this month, Lemieux’s Lemieux et Cie has debuted an outdoor textile collection this week, and it’ll bring a dose of sophisticated color and graphic pattern to your outdoor oasis — no matter how big or small.
HOME & GARDEN
Morgan Radford
The Guardian

‘It’s a whole new world’: Australian fashion week to feature first plus-size runway

Plus-size clothing will have a dedicated runway show at Australian fashion week this year, for the first time in the event’s 26-year history. “I’ve been fighting and working for this for 20-something years now,” said CEO of size-inclusive modelling agency Bella Management, Chelsea Bonner, who will be staging The Curve Edit: one of 50 fashion shows and presentations taking place in Sydney in May.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
yankodesign.com

Top 10 wooden architectural designs that bring this warm material to the limelight

There’s something about wooden architecture that is simply so humble and endearing. Wood has been a material of choice for construction for ages galore. Wood ages beautifully – anything built with wood will retain the character of your house. And it also manages to incorporate an aura of warmth and serenity within the living space. The rustic and homely appeal of a wooden space instantly makes you feel at ease and welcomed. It’s a material of choice that has stood strong through the ages and continues to do so. Whether modern or traditional, wood can be bent and molded to create a living space of your choice and style. From a tiny timber home with a biophilic design to a geometric wooden cabin that is perfect for a socially distant getaway – this collection of architectural designs will leave you mesmerized and completely in awe of the wonderful yet simple material that is wood!
INTERIOR DESIGN
Westword

Fashion Designer Brooks Luby Looks to Break the Rules at Fashion West

Fashion designer Brooks Luby calls herself a quiet rebel. She hasn't always been about making clothes her own way, but over her decades-long career, she's found satisfaction in experimenting with new ways to create garments as well as sticking to traditional methods. "When you study fashion, you're taught to make...
DENVER, CO
WWD

MM6 Maison Margiela and Eastpak Unveil New Collaboration

Click here to read the full article. With its “Built to Resist” motto, Eastpak continues to evolve with its fans, offering a range of stylish and functional backpacks, shoulder bags, travel gear, and accessories. Following the brand’s “Reverse Mode” release with MM6 Maison Margiela, which debuted at its fall 2021 show — resulting in an array of pieces turned inside out and back to front — the duo has unveiled a second collaboration. Filled with surrealist undertones, the MM6 Maison Margiela x Eastpak offering includes unexpected warped details and visual puns, such as a faux fur wheeled suitcase (cabin-size and available...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
ABC7 Los Angeles

Fashion, sustainability take center stage as Oscars traditions return

LOS ANGELES, California -- Just a couple of miles from Oscar's red carpet in west Hollywood, exclusive dinners like one pre-Oscar party and the inevitable post-Oscar soirees are signs the annual rituals are returning. The stars are out and ready to glitter again. Hollywood Boulevard is cloaked in red after...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Us Weekly

Going Green! Shop These Sustainable Brands for Earth Day

Disclosure: UsNow is a sister company of a360 Media, LLC — the publisher of Us Weekly. We always try to do our part to reduce our carbon footprint. We reduce, reuse and recycle whenever possible and try not to leave the water running. But beyond that, we don't always know how to make an impact […]
ENVIRONMENT
mansionglobal.com

Creating Elegance with Chinoiserie, the Iconic, European Design Style

“Read any design book, blog post, or shelter magazine and you’ll quickly discover chinoiserie is one of the most loved design styles,” said Elle Cole of Elle Cole Interiors in Dallas. “Chinoiserie,” derived from the French word “chinois,” translates to “Chinese,” but this Western interpretation of East Asian...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Hypebae

COMME des GARÇONS x Salomon Sportstyle Join Forces on Technical Footwear Styles

COMME des GARÇONS and Salomon Sportstyle have joined forces to rework technical sneaker silhouettes for the spring season. Rei Kawakubo has applied her signature minimalist black-and-white look to the SR901E and SR90 models. The former is a combination of cross-country heritage modernity, arriving in all-black and all-white colorways. The shoe features minimal branding, with COMME des GARÇONS’ logo hidden on the footbed.
APPAREL
Essence

Ganni And Ahluwalia’s Latest Drop Will Fulfill Your Denim Dreams

The fashion-forward brands team up for a second time to rework denim. Sustainability continues to stand as an overarching priority to the fashion industry at large, as the industry makes up about 10% of humanity’s carbon emissions. To reduce the industry’s carbon footprint and improve our environment, designers – new and seasoned – are now challenged to not only be innovative with the appeal of their designs but also to be innovative and resourceful with the construction of their designs.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Why It Took 6 Years and $15 Million for Blueview to Develop This Sustainable Sneaker

Click here to read the full article. A footwear executive and an algae expert meet while surfing in Southern California. It isn’t the setup for a joke, but the origin story for Blueview, a new sustainable brand that recently unveiled its first creation: a casual vegan slip-on that it says is 100% biodegradable. The Blueview Pacific sneaker, retailing for $135, is made entirely of plant-based materials that can break down and return to the soil. Its knit upper is comprised of yarn made of hemp, cotton, jute and Tencel, while its insole and outsole are crafted out of Blueview’s proprietary Soleic...
ENVIRONMENT
PopSugar

Two-Way Street: Coast-to-Coast Streetwear Trends to Inspire Your Style

Discovering new wardrobe inspiration is as easy as stepping outside. We're taking style to the streets and exploring the top trends of the moment, from bold brights to relaxed silhouettes — all outside our front door. This season is rooted in finding your joy, whatever that may be, and wearing it. No rules, no limits.
APPAREL

