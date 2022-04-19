See the trailer for Marvel's upcoming ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Following Thor: Love and Thunder's triumphant first teaser premiere, we finally saw a glimpse of Natalie Portman's Jane Foster as the highly-anticipated Lady Thor, wielding the well-known Thor hammer, Mjolnir. While Thor 4's entire plot remains undisclosed at this point, we can’t distinguish yet how Jane Foster would be developed into Lady Thor. However, a new online listing on Eaglemoss with an officially-licensed replica of the Mighty Thor's helmet for Thor: Love and Thunder offered very descriptive information about Natalie Portman's character, which seemingly confirms that Jane Foster would be suffering from cancer in the upcoming film.
