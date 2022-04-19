ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See the trailer for Marvel's upcoming ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

TODAY.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Hemsworth is back in the first teaser for the movie...

www.today.com

epicstream.com

Thor: Love and Thunder Reveals New Name of Chris Hemsworth's Hero

If it wasn't obvious enough, Marvel Studios is kicking things into an even higher gear this 2022 and it's already safe to assume that it's the Marvel Cinematic Universe's biggest year yet. One of the most anticipated projects this year is Thor: Love and Thunder which promises to be an even bigger film that its predecessor. In fact, the Taika Waititi-directed movie is loosely described as Avengers 5.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hemsworth
Person
Natalie Portman
MOVIES
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Comics#Thor
Polygon

Hulk and Thor’s Marvel rivalry may finally be put to rest

The opening pages of 1965’s Journey Into Mystery #112 see Marvel’s thunder god swoop down from the skies to break up what looks, from Jack Kirby and Chic Stone’s dynamic artwork, like a riot about to break out between two gangs of angry, yelling youths. Thor’s thought balloon sets the scene for what’s happening: “Those youngsters seem to be arguing about who is … stronger … the Hulk … or myself!”
COMICS
aiptcomics

Marvel drops Hulk vs. Thor ‘Banner of War’ trailer on Friday Marvel fans

Marvel Comics has released a trailer for the upcoming Hulk/Thor crossover event “Banner of War.” Kicking off at the end of April, the event will run through June. The five-part crossover will kick off in April’s HULK VS. THOR: BANNER OF WAR ALPHA #1 before exploding in the pages of both Hulk and Thor’s hit solo titles throughout May and June.
COMICS
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder Officially Confirms Jane Foster Cancer Storyline in New Marvel Merch

Marvel Studios has officially released the first trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder and it gives us our first look at Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor. Mighty Thor was first introduced in 2014 and was created by Jason Aaron. It features a storyline where Thor can no longer lift Mjolnir after Nick Fury tells him a secret. Jane Foster is diagnosed with cancer and somehow lifts the hammer. Fans were wondering if the film would incorporate the comic storyline, and it turns out they did. According to a description for an online listing of a replica of the characters Mighty Thor helmet (via The Direct), it reveals that the character will have cancer in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Marvel Officially Acknowledges Natalie Portman as 'Other' Thor in New Poster

If it still wasn't clear enough, Thor: Love and Thunder promises to be a massive changing of the guard in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Not only will it see the God of Thunder turn away from his "Avenging" duties, taking on a new life outside New Asgard, but it will also mark the stunning transformation of Jane Foster as the "new" God, or should we say Goddess of Thunder.
MOVIES
BGR.com

Thor 4 plot details revealed by new Love and Thunder merchandise

After weeks of speculations about the delays, the first Thor: Love and Thunder trailer dropped a few days ago. The first Thor 4 clip delivers a big reveal, but not what we expected. We see Mighty Thor (Natalie Portman) in the video, but not Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale).
MOVIES
epicstream.com

New Thor: Love and Thunder Merch Reveals Jane Foster's Unfortunate Health Condition

Following Thor: Love and Thunder's triumphant first teaser premiere, we finally saw a glimpse of Natalie Portman's Jane Foster as the highly-anticipated Lady Thor, wielding the well-known Thor hammer, Mjolnir. While Thor 4's entire plot remains undisclosed at this point, we can’t distinguish yet how Jane Foster would be developed into Lady Thor. However, a new online listing on Eaglemoss with an officially-licensed replica of the Mighty Thor's helmet for Thor: Love and Thunder offered very descriptive information about Natalie Portman's character, which seemingly confirms that Jane Foster would be suffering from cancer in the upcoming film.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Following Thor: Love And Thunder Trailer, Natalie Portman Shares New Jane Foster Look And A Message For Chris Hemsworth

On Monday, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans finally got something they’d been waiting a long time for: the first Thor: Love and Thunder trailer. Among the goodies packed into the preview for the upcoming Marvel movie was Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster showing up at the very end wielding the reformed Mjolnir as The Mighty Thor. Since then, Portman has shared a new look at her MCU character in superhero form, and she included a pointed message directed at franchise lead Chris Hemsworth.
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

New Thor 4 merchandise reveals how Jane Foster became Mighty Thor

New Thor: Love and Thunder merchandise has revealed how Jane Foster becamse the Mighty Thor. The first trailer for the film debuted recently, and gave us our long-awaited first look at Natalie Portman's Jane in full superhero regalia – and wielding Mjolnir. An official replica Mighty Thor helmet has been listed online on the Eaglemoss website, and the description reveals how the character came to wield the hammer.
MOVIES
ScreenCrush

A Rejected ‘Thor’ Pitch Became a Part of ‘Love & Thunder’

The Thor: Love and Thunder trailer is full of surreal and otherworldly sights: Thor doing crossfit with chains tied to a the remains of a dead god; Natalie Portman becoming a second Thor while wielding Mjolnir, which has somehow magically reformed following the events of Thor: Ragnarok. At least one...
MOVIES

