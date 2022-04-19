April's Best New Skin-Care Launches Are No Joke

We believe that Rihanna can master just about anything. She makes being a mother-to-be look so effortless, but taking a walk in her stilettos would be nothing short of difficult (yet epic). Since launching both of her Fenty beauty brands, she has proven time and again that she can take the industry by storm. We're grateful to not only receive the deets on what's been keeping her going through her pregnancy but also to be a witness to Fenty Beauty's and Fenty Skin's new heights — including a new home at Ulta Beauty. And alas, a new product has arrived for the latter.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 1 DAY AGO