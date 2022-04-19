ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

April's Best New Skin-Care Launches Are No Joke

By Marci Robin
Allure
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen we first got wind of some of the amazing skin-care products launching in April, we were skeptical. Could this many awesome new launches really be hitting shelves all at once, or was this some kind of industry-wide April Fool's joke? Well, we're pleased to report that, in what appears to...

www.allure.com

Comments / 0

Related
Allure

When Rihanna Posts a Selfie in a Skin-Care Mask, It's Art

We believe that Rihanna can master just about anything. She makes being a mother-to-be look so effortless, but taking a walk in her stilettos would be nothing short of difficult (yet epic). Since launching both of her Fenty beauty brands, she has proven time and again that she can take the industry by storm. We're grateful to not only receive the deets on what's been keeping her going through her pregnancy but also to be a witness to Fenty Beauty's and Fenty Skin's new heights — including a new home at Ulta Beauty. And alas, a new product has arrived for the latter.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Shape Magazine

Score Two of Tula's Most Popular Hydrating Skin-Care Products for Less Than $70 In This Bundle Deal

The amount of effort it takes to put together an effective skincare routine is excessive, especially when it comes to regimens for anti-aging. With so many new ingredients and products now on the market, you basically need a degree in chemistry to figure out what to put on your face (and what not to). That being said, some user-loved brands make it easier on shoppers and their budgets by packaging compatible products as a wrinkle-smoothing team, like Tula did in this wrinkle smoothing duo.
SKIN CARE
KRQE News 13

Is snail mucin 2022’s biggest skin care trend?

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you’re making a list of essential spring beauty products to try this year, you might be surprised by what’s trending. Snail mucin — the excretion trails from snails — is garnering considerable attention as 2022’s most intriguing skin care ingredient.
SKIN CARE
Hypebae

The Best New Makeup Product Launches of March 2022

Stepping into spring, our favorite beauty brands are launching a slew of exciting new products, with several noteworthy makeup innovations being unveiled in March. MAC Cosmetics revealed its TikTok-famous MACStack Mascara, which was in development for over two years. The mascara, which comes in a Mega and Micro option, allows users to stack layers of the product without clumping to create volume and length. Byredo also hit the market with its Astronomical Mascara. In terms of eyeliners, emerging beauty company Espressoh dropped its new liquid liner, signaling that the eyes are going to be the focus of spring beauty.
MAKEUP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brooklyn#April Fool#Mustela#Dove Fresh Eminence#Allure
WWD

Lands’ End Grows the Landscape for Luring Customers

Click here to read the full article. Lands’ End, furthering its strategy to expand the distribution of its all-American, classical-style fashion brand through third parties, goes on air for the first time tomorrow with the QVC video commerce selling channel. Lands’ End last October began selling digitally on qvc.com and has also been selling on amazon.com, kohls.com and at Kohl’s stores. Lands’ End is also said to be working on an arrangement with Target, though details of that were not available.More from WWDFIT Awards 2022 with Michael Kors and Aerin LauderNew Balance Bets Big on Sports, Fashion and Music With New...
RETAIL
SPY

20 Luxury Cannabis Accessories for the Sophisticated Stoner on 4/20

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. For those who partake in cannabis consumption, a love for the plant has often come with heavy judgment from others. But as marijuana is slowly being legalized around the world, we’re learning to drop that stoner stigma and celebrate this magical plant as it enters the mainstream. In 2022, weed is no longer signified by college dorm rooms with tie-dye tapestries and lava lamps. We’re not hiding it away in soda cans with removable...
LIFESTYLE
Allure

Sydney Sweeney's 10-Minute Beauty Routine Involves a Familiar Euphoria Prop

All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Sydney Sweeney plays many roles not only on-screen but also in her day-to-day life. It must be exhausting to be constantly traveling for red carpet appearances, fixing up old cars, and playing the tumultuous role of Cassie in Euphoria. So, she maintains a masterful skin-care routine to keep her grounded, and she kindly shared it with Allure in our 10-Minute Face series.
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Allure

Farfetch Is Entering the Beauty Market With 100+ Luxury and Indie Brands

All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Attention all beauty shoppers, we have some news for you. Starting today you'll have a new online store to snag all your favorite beauty wants and needs from — introducing: Farfetch Beauty.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Allure

The Most Accessible Best of Beauty Award-Winning Products for People Who Are Blind or Have Low Vision

As an above-elbow amputee who loves beauty, I've spent a lot of time studying products in order to find ones that are great in terms of both quality and ease of use with one hand. There's nothing worse than struggling to open your lip gloss and finally dropping the wand on your white pants. But in my ventures to find accessible products for myself, one thing constantly bothered me: Some things that were great for me sometimes weren't accessible to those living with other needs, such as people who are visually impaired.
SKIN CARE
Allure

How Makeup Bridged the Gap Between My Missing Arm and Me

Post-amputation, writer Chloe Valentine Toscano found empowerment through adorning her scars. After I had my arm amputated, I swapped out my bandages for the temporary tattoos that came with some vintage Lisa Frank valentines I bought on eBay. I know what you're thinking: those must've been some transcendental tattoos! And they were. Not because almost all 24 of them stuck to my skin perfectly despite being manufactured before Y2K was revived (okay, one rainbow dolphin tail was lost to uneven water coverage, an obvious irony.) But more importantly, those tattoos acquainted me with the scars I'd been skillfully avoiding since my arm was removed several inches above the elbow.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Allure

Simone Biles's Floral Manicure Is a Lesson in Nailing the '70s Beauty Comeback

She understood the assignment for spring nails, and we're over here taking notes. Simone Biles has been living her best life recently, and she doesn't show signs of stopping anytime soon. Between getting engaged to Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens and lounging in the sun on a glorious spring break trip to the Turks and Caicos, we truly do love to see her winning. And as such, she is, of course, rocking some excellent beauty looks while doing it.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Apartment Therapy

Lemieux et Cie Has Launched an Eco-Minded, Stylish Outdoor Textile Collection

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. It’s time to ready your patio, yard, or sliver of outside space for outdoor entertaining season, and the options these days for stylish, durable furniture and furnishings abound. If you’re a fan of Christiane Lemieux’s artful aesthetic that references iconic European ateliers mixed with modern design touches and heirloom materials, then you’re in for an outdoor treat. On the heels of her brand’s direct-to-customer website launch earlier this month, Lemieux’s Lemieux et Cie has debuted an outdoor textile collection this week, and it’ll bring a dose of sophisticated color and graphic pattern to your outdoor oasis — no matter how big or small.
HOME & GARDEN
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: MyBlend Personalized Skin Care Brand to Relaunch

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — With the upcoming relaunch of MyBlend, the luxury made-to-measure skin care brand first introduced in 2007, the aim is to build a second pillar next to the Clarins brand. MyBlend is the brainchild of Olivier Courtin, group managing director of Groupe Clarins.More from WWDThe Top Trending 2021 Holiday Beauty Gift IdeasInside Mecca Brands' New Sydney FlagshipThe New Clean Crew “Why are we relaunching MyBlend? Because, first of all, we believe in personalization. And personally, I believe also in peptides,” he explained. Courtin said the original line was complicated, with lots of products, and did...
SKIN CARE
Allure

15 Best Gifts for Taurus Signs That Are Guaranteed to Impress Them

Finding the best gifts for Taurus friends isn't as difficult as you'd think. Actually, Taureans are (thankfully) quite easy to shop for, considering that these celestial bulls are usually uncomplicated people to begin with. Allure's former resident astrologist Aliza Kelly has previously reported that this particular Earth sign strives for simple moments of relaxation and comfort. In other words, the Taurus zodiac is pretty much the foil to fiery Aries, its preceding horoscope.
RETAIL
Allure

Tatcha's The Clarifying Clay Mask Is a 5-Minute Ticket to Radiant Skin

This exfoliating mask left my complexion brighter and refreshed, without irritating my sensitive skin in the process. All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. News flash: Oily, congested skin types are...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Allure

24 Summer Hair-Color Trends to Try This Season

Once the summer solstice hits, it's like a breath of fresh air. The warmer days and longer nights serve as the perfect backdrop to relaxing and joyful outdoor activities. Beach days, picnics, and barbecues are just around the corner, and that's something we can all celebrate. It's also a signal to make some changes: Updating your wardrobe, switching up your beauty routine, and if you're into it, looking into some new summer hair color ideas.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Allure

Greta Lee Finally Gets to Wear Different Eyeliner in Russian Doll Season 2

All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Witnessing actor Greta Lee's on-screen career makes me feel like I, myself, have entered the multiverse. Every time I turn on my TV, she appears — unmistakably herself, yet in radically different form: a formidable new hire at a television network on Apple TV's The Morning Show, a vampire wannabe on FX’s What We Do in the Shadows, Nick’s and stealth-wealthy ex on Fox's New Girl. Even in my 10-year anniversary Girls rewatch, there's Lee, eating Booth Jonathan's rose-flavored ice cream and telling him to go fuck himself. But most recently, she can be seen reprising her role as the magnetic and loyal Maxine on the time-bending smash Russian Doll, which just dropped its second season on Netflix.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy