Over the last few years I've seen some stories around the internet about people who have a small, fairly cheap object that they periodically upgrade through trade and end up with something really valuable. There's a TikToker from Zeeland, Michigan near Grand Rapids who has decided to do just that, and she's already made some serious progress, as she is hoping to trade up from a single Orbeez all the way up to a Tesla; But can she do it?

ZEELAND, MI ・ 7 DAYS AGO