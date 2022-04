The Cleveland Browns have been making a lot of big moves this offseason. They’re hoping to add some more experience to their receiving corps with their latest signing. On Wednesday, the Browns signed veteran wide receiver Javon Wims to their roster. Wims is only 27 and turns 28 early in the 2022 season. He has several years of NFL experience but didn’t play in 2021.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 10 HOURS AGO