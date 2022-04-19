ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Kaiser Permanente is spending $400 million on affordable housing initiatives

By Jeff Lagasse
HealthcareFinanceNews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKaiser Permanente is joining the ranks of healthcare organizations making investments in affordable housing, pledging $400 million toward economic development and housing. This doubles the nonprofit organization's financial commitment to its Thriving Communities social impact investment fund. The integrated healthcare system based in Oakland, California framed the investment as...

www.healthcarefinancenews.com

Comments / 2

Arthur Hansen
2d ago

you are obviously giving Kaiser hospital to much money. hey Kaiser concentrate on patients homelessness is NOT in your lane

Reply
3
Related
NBC Bay Area

Californians No Longer Have to Quarantine After COVID Exposure

If you live in the state of California, you no longer need to quarantine if you were exposed to COVID-19 and have no symptoms, regardless of vaccination status. The owners of a dulceria and piñata shop in San Jose said this will keep them from being short-staffed all the time, but are also afraid of an outbreak that would shut down the entire operation.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Oakland, CA
Business
Local
California Society
State
California State
City
Oakland, CA
Oakland, CA
Society
MyChesCo

$226.5 Million Available to Launch Community Health Worker Training Program the United States

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), recenlty announced the availability of $226.5 million in American Rescue Plan funding to launch the Community Health Worker Training Program. This new program will increase the number of community health workers who play a critical role in connecting people to care, including COVID care; mental health and substance use disorder prevention, treatment and recovery services; chronic disease care; and other important health services.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Citrus County Chronicle

County needs to address affordable housing

I would like to address the fact that Citrus County has a serious housing shortage for people in a lower tax bracket. My best friend is a single mother with two children. She works full-time to support her family. She was recently given 30 days to vacate her home in Beverly Hills because the owner is selling the property, which is completely within his right.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Itemlive.com

Lynn forum keys in on affordable housing

LYNN — The city and the Metropolitan Area Planning Council (MAPC) hosted its first public forum Wednesday night on building affordable housing by using a municipally-owned lot located between School The post Lynn forum keys in on affordable housing appeared first on Itemlive.
LYNN, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Low Income Housing#Housing Developments#Thriving Communities
Patriot Ledger

COVID, workforce drought have brought disability services to point of 'system failure'

I’ve been working in the human services field for the past 42 years. Over the course of my career, workforce shortages have been a constant issue. In fact, those of us in leadership positions have predicted the system could collapse unless changes were made to how the state establishes the rates it pays providers throughout the Executive Office of Health and Human Services (EOHHS) system. After decades of “getting by” (sometimes just barely) due to a large population of young people seeking to enter the job market complemented by a vast pool of legal immigrants, the day has arrived where the system has...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Hospital CEOs want to build collaborative partnerships to get ahead

Health system CEOs are looking toward strategic partnerships with competitors and entrepreneurs to compete in the market going forward, according to a new study from UC Denver. The 2022 Health Systems’ Climate Study interviewed 133 U.S. health system CEOs who collectively represent systems that generate $263 billion in revenue annually....
DENVER, CO
San Francisco Examiner

A major step forward for parklets in The City

Business owners using outdoor parklet structures under The City’s Shared Spaces program will get more time to comply with safety and accessibility changes following a unanimous vote Tuesday by the Board of Supervisorsny to extend the timeline. In July, supervisors passed legislation authored by Mayor London Breed to make...
SMALL BUSINESS
Motley Fool

3 Really Good Reasons to Invest in Healthcare Real Estate

There are different corners of the real estate market you could put money into. It pays to consider healthcare REITs for their stability during economic downturns and the potential for increased demand. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Kaiser Permanente
beckershospitalreview.com

Only 22% of Black patients have a healthcare provider of the same race, study finds

Patients of color are significantly less likely to have healthcare providers of the same race compared with white patients, signaling a need to diversify the healthcare workforce to help promote equity and reduce disparities, according to a study published March 23 by the Urban Institute, a nonprofit economic and social policy research organization.
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

Health systems aren't ready for patient-centered care, CEOs say

While patient-centered care is important to healthcare CEOs, some actions may be lagging behind according to a new study, reported UC Denver News April 19. The results of the 2022 Health Systems’ Climate Study were published after 133 U.S. health system CEOs were interviewed, collectively representing systems that generate $263 billion in revenue annually. The study found that while CEOs want to shift away from system-focused care into a more patient-centric model, other concerns are slowing the momentum.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy