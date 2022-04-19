ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

7515 W Glenn Dr.

oucampus.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeautiful 2 bed X 1 bath in forthplex. - Spacious two bedrooms...

www.oucampus.org

Comments / 0

Related
KTAR.com

Discount grocery chain Aldi opens first store in Mesa

PHOENIX — Discount grocer Aldi has opened its first store in Mesa, making it the fifth location available in the East Valley. The store, located at Signal Butte and Guadalupe roads, debuted Thursday and will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Shoppers can enter a sweepstakes...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Now is the time to sell your Phoenix home

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – If you plan to sell a home in the Phoenix area, now is a great time. If you’re buying, do not wait. That’s the bottom-line advice of 72Sold founder and owner Greg Hague. He joined Scott Pasmore on “Good Morning Arizona” Thursday to talk about what we can expect in the real estate market in the coming months. Economists say we’re heading for a recession in the next couple of years but do not expect the housing bubble to burst.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glendale, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Business
Glendale, AZ
Real Estate
Local
Arizona Real Estate
Local
Arizona Business
AZFamily

Mesa bakery sells banana bread every Tuesday for a unique reason

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Every Tuesday, Sassy’s Cafe & Bakery in Mesa sells banana bread for a good cause and a particular reason. Their banana bread is named after one of their employees, Hannah Blair, who has Down Syndrome. The banana bread is called Hannah Banana Bread and is sold every Tuesday. It has become a fun project for the bakery because not only do they get to honor an employee, but the proceeds from the banana bread go right to charity. Owners Melody and Geoff Larsen involve Hannah in the process of picking the charity each week, and this week she chose a Down Syndrome charity.
MESA, AZ
ABC 15 News

Tech billionaire buys CrackerJax in Scottsdale, plans to build 'mixed-use campus'

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — After years of rumors and proposals, the nearly 28 acres that are home to CrackerJax amusement park in Scottsdale has finally sold. Billionaire George Kurtz, the co-founder and CEO of cybersecurity company CrowdStrike, and one of the wealthiest people in Arizona, acquired the site at 16001 N. Scottsdale Road in Scottsdale on Wednesday for $55.5 million through CrackerJax Land Company LLC, a newly formed Delaware-based limited liability company.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy