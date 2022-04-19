7515 W Glenn Dr.

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Every Tuesday, Sassy’s Cafe & Bakery in Mesa sells banana bread for a good cause and a particular reason. Their banana bread is named after one of their employees, Hannah Blair, who has Down Syndrome. The banana bread is called Hannah Banana Bread and is sold every Tuesday. It has become a fun project for the bakery because not only do they get to honor an employee, but the proceeds from the banana bread go right to charity. Owners Melody and Geoff Larsen involve Hannah in the process of picking the charity each week, and this week she chose a Down Syndrome charity.

