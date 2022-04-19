ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

2222 N 27TH STREET

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEast Phx 1bd - Nice 10 unit complex, 1bd downstairs available, nice grass yard areas, lush trees...

AZFamily

Now is the time to sell your Phoenix home

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – If you plan to sell a home in the Phoenix area, now is a great time. If you’re buying, do not wait. That’s the bottom-line advice of 72Sold founder and owner Greg Hague. He joined Scott Pasmore on “Good Morning Arizona” Thursday to talk about what we can expect in the real estate market in the coming months. Economists say we’re heading for a recession in the next couple of years but do not expect the housing bubble to burst.
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Popular Pizza Restaurant Has Closed

A popular pizza restaurant has now closed for good.Unleashed Agency/Unsplash. Many pizza chains thrived during the COVID-19 shutdowns. With traditional restaurants closed and others charging an arm and a leg for delivery, pizza shops around the United States turned in some of their best numbers due to having a built-in delivery system already in place. However, that didn’t prove to be the case with all pizza restaurants, as some have not been able to fully weather the storm, and the culmination of the pandemic, food shortages, worker issues, and rising costs, have forced several to close up shop in recent months. That list of closed pizza restaurants now has a new entry.
TUCSON, AZ
Greyson F

Short-Lived Restaurant Closes, Blames Staff

Another restaurant in town has closed.Tim Mosshold/Unsplash. Sometimes favorable reviews are not enough to save a restaurant. B Gastrobar in Gilbert discovered this the hard way. The restaurant, which had been open for a year and a half, excelled in offering patrons an exceptional experience. It had a 4.9 (out of 5) rating on Facebook, with similar review numbers on Google and Yelp. However, despite the glowing reviews, the restaurant has now shut its doors for good.
GILBERT, AZ
12 News

Large commercial fire burning near I-10 in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. — Large flames and plumes of smoke can be seen from Interstate 10 near the Valencia Road exit after a large commercial fire ignited in the area Monday afternoon. According to Rural Metro Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the 5900 block of South Belvedere Avenue near...
TUCSON, AZ
Robb Report

Home of the Week: This $36 Million London Penthouse Has a Private Bar Hidden in the Eaves

Click here to read the full article. 9 Millbank truly captures the essence of British style. Home to 1920s industrialist offices that have been transformed into sumptuous apartments—including the manor home-style Conrad unit, just listed for $35.8 million—the Grade II-listed building, constructed between 1927 and 1929, is located in Westminster, what some might consider the epicenter of London. The residences overlook the River Thames and the Houses of Parliament, while landmarks like Westminster Abbey, Big Ben and Lambeth Palace are just a stone’s throw away. Even better, there are many pieces of history found within 9 Millbank, too.  The building itself...
WORLD
AZFamily

24 buildings destroyed, 760+ homes evacuated in Tunnel Fire near Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Coconino County has declared a wildfire emergency as a 16,000-acre wildfire burns out of control northeast of Flagstaff. County officials said on Tuesday night 766 homes and 1,000 animals have been evacuated because of the Tunnel Fire. Twenty-four buildings have been destroyed since the fire started on Sunday morning. It’s still listed at zero percent containment, according to Dick Fleischman with Coconino County National Forest.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Top 5 Most Popular Mexican Restaurants in Phoenix, Arizona

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Phoenix may not be on your radar as a city to get some great Mexican food, but think again. These popular Mexican restaurants in Phoenix tend to be more on the casual side and many of them are family owned. The incredible food represents many different regions in Mexico to show just how diverse the country is. Be sure to pair your meal with a margarita to really get the full experience.
PHOENIX, AZ
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Dated ’70s Rental Kitchen Gets a $180 Boho-Style Redo

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Want to know what’s trending for interiors this spring? Easy: Plaster furniture, floral prints, and arches are everywhere. And speaking of that last detail, one place arches are really making a statement is on kitchen cabinetry.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A $2,300 Living Room Makeover Features a Gorgeous Brick Fireplace Redo

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. It’s simple, but it’s true: Paint can totally transform a brick fireplace, whether a neutral shade helps helps old brick blend into a wall or a pop of bold color gives it new life as a feature statement, as is the case in Jessica Ronnevik’s North Carolina living room redo.
INTERIOR DESIGN
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Crews contain blaze at recycling center in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Rural Metro Fire Department crews have contained a fire that engulfed a recycling center on Tucson’s south side on Tuesday, April 19. The fire at UCC Recycling, a paper recycling facility in the 5900 block of Belvedere Avenue, ignited Monday afternoon. Crews said...
TUCSON, AZ
Apartment Therapy

A 200-Square-Foot 1984 Holiday Rambler Travel Trailer Is the Very Definition of ‘Texas Chic’

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: I’ve been passionate about tiny homes and particularly vintage campers since I was in college where I had a Pinterest board full of old Shastas and canned ham trailers. While I could likely never live in such a small space full time, I adore them and prefer to vacation and escape to unique small spaces. I’m also very interested in real estate and love how financially accessible travel trailers could be as short term rentals. After looking for years, I saw a partially renovated 1984 Holiday Rambler travel trailer on Facebook Marketplace one day and knew it could make an amazing “game day” rental for Texas A&M University and other events. I had no experience renovating a camper and had only stayed in one once, but I’ve found I can figure most things out with enough Googling. The camper had already been gutted, sealed, and had the walls rebuilt, which spared me from the worst inevitable camper issue — leaks and water damage.
COLLEGE STATION, TX

