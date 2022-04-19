Jackie Goldschneider Says Teresa Giudice “Has An Easier Time Bullying A Woman”

Real Housewives of New Jersey is finally getting into the thick of the Margaret Josephs and Teresa Giudice feud. Teresa didn’t want any of her RHONJ co-stars asking questions about her fiancé, Luis “Louie” Ruelas .

And Margaret wasn’t afraid to allege that Teresa’s man was a “sex addict” with “a history of abuse.” When a strange video of Louie at a warrior camp surfaced, the entire cast was buzzing about it . And, you guessed it, Teresa was furious.

Teresa said that she was “ hurt and disgusted ” by Margaret’s inquisitive behavior. During the most recent episode of RHONJ , Teresa accused Margaret of giving information about Louie to the blogs. I can’t with this nonsense. When Margaret called Teresa a liar, Teresa pushed all the plates and glasses across the table and onto Margaret.

At a tree adventure course, Teresa blasted newbie Traci Johnson because her husband, Tiki Barber , quizzed Louie about the abuse claims during guy’s night. “Usually, guys don’t do their woman’s dirty work,” Teresa remarked . “They just don’t.”

Last season, Teresa spread a rumor that Jackie Goldschneider’s husband, Evan Goldschneider , was cheating at the gym. She claimed that she brought the rumors up so that Jackie could end them . The stress from the gossip caused strife in Jackie and Evan’s marriage . Jackie insisted that Teresa apologize to Evan in person . Never have I seen a more uncomfortable Teresa than when she fumbled through that apology.

According to Reality Blurb! , Jackie sounded off on the way that Teresa is tough on women but doesn’t get angry at men on the RHONJ: After Show . “I think Teresa always has an easier time bullying a woman,” Jackie stated. “Like even when it came to [ Evan Goldschneider ], she didn’t want to apologize to him. She didn’t want to talk to someone’s husband,” she added.

Margaret also weighed in. “It is true to the fact that she only gets mad at women and women she can be aggressive to and everything else but with men, she’s subservient. It’s interesting,” Margaret remarked. “It’s just like, she was mad at Traci . It’s pure craziness,” she added.

Teresa explained why she tried to avoid apologizing to Evan after spreading the infidelity rumor. “I’m not into that. But I’ll say what I have to say,” Teresa commented.

“I was just trying to tell his wife that this rumor was out there. Because just like I protect Luis , she should protect Evan ,” Teresa explained. “If this rumor’s out there, she should kill it. But Jackie , she didn’t get where I was coming from. That’s why, we don’t see eye-to-eye,” the RHONJ “OG” added.

Margaret also said that Jennifer Aydin is “the same way” as Teresa in that she “only blames women,” believing that “men are the innocent ones.”

Jennifer quickly mentioned an incident between Margaret and Teresa’s brother, Joe Gorga . Margaret confronted Joe about being a male chauvinist. Jennifer said, “When Margaret was saying stuff to your brother Joe at her Halloween party, I thought that whole conversation between them was extremely awkward. I felt that Margaret was getting testy with him.” She continued, “[And] when a man is talking with a woman, there’s a very fine line before that man starts looking like maybe he’s a little too hostile or aggressive with that woman.”

In conclusion, Jennifer added that “[getting] involved with your friend’s significant other” should be avoided at all costs. But you never know what will go down on RHONJ .

TELL US- DO YOU THINK TERESA IS A BULLY? ARE YOU TEAM TRACI OR TEAM TERESA?

[Photo Credit: Bravo ]

The post Jackie Goldschneider Says Teresa Giudice “Has An Easier Time Bullying A Woman” appeared first on Reality Tea .