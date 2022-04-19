ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jackie Goldschneider Says Teresa Giudice “Has An Easier Time Bullying A Woman”

By Kim Stempel
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f9X0j_0fDcu6yy00

Real Housewives of New Jersey is finally getting into the thick of the Margaret Josephs and Teresa Giudice feud. Teresa didn’t want any of her RHONJ co-stars asking questions about her fiancé, Luis “Louie” Ruelas .

And Margaret wasn’t afraid to allege that Teresa’s man was a “sex addict” with “a history of abuse.” When a strange video of Louie at a warrior camp surfaced, the entire cast was buzzing about it . And, you guessed it, Teresa was furious.

Teresa said that she was “ hurt and disgusted ” by Margaret’s inquisitive behavior. During the most recent episode of RHONJ , Teresa accused Margaret of giving information about Louie to the blogs. I can’t with this nonsense. When Margaret called Teresa a liar, Teresa pushed all the plates and glasses across the table and onto Margaret.

At a tree adventure course, Teresa blasted newbie Traci Johnson because her husband, Tiki Barber , quizzed Louie about the abuse claims during guy’s night. “Usually, guys don’t do their woman’s dirty work,” Teresa remarked . “They just don’t.”

Last season, Teresa spread a rumor that Jackie Goldschneider’s husband, Evan Goldschneider , was cheating at the gym. She claimed that she brought the rumors up so that Jackie could end them . The stress from the gossip caused strife in Jackie and Evan’s marriage . Jackie insisted that Teresa apologize to Evan in person . Never have I seen a more uncomfortable Teresa than when she fumbled through that apology.

According to Reality Blurb! , Jackie sounded off on the way that Teresa is tough on women but doesn’t get angry at men on the RHONJ: After Show . “I think Teresa always has an easier time bullying a woman,” Jackie stated. “Like even when it came to [ Evan Goldschneider ], she didn’t want to apologize to him. She didn’t want to talk to someone’s husband,” she added.

Margaret also weighed in. “It is true to the fact that she only gets mad at women and women she can be aggressive to and everything else but with men, she’s subservient. It’s interesting,” Margaret remarked. “It’s just like, she was mad at Traci . It’s pure craziness,” she added.

RELATED: Jackie Goldschneider Says Margaret Josephs Is “Least Scared” Of Teresa Giudice Out Of Real Housewives Stars

Teresa explained why she tried to avoid apologizing to Evan after spreading the infidelity rumor. “I’m not into that. But I’ll say what I have to say,” Teresa commented.

“I was just trying to tell his wife that this rumor was out there. Because just like I protect Luis , she should protect Evan ,” Teresa explained. “If this rumor’s out there, she should kill it. But Jackie , she didn’t get where I was coming from. That’s why, we don’t see eye-to-eye,” the RHONJ “OG” added.

Margaret also said that Jennifer Aydin is “the same way” as Teresa in that she “only blames women,” believing that “men are the innocent ones.”

RELATED: Jackie Goldschneider Says That Teresa Giudice Slamming Margaret Josephs For Revealing Bill Aydin’s Affair “Makes Absolutely No Sense”

Jennifer quickly mentioned an incident between Margaret and Teresa’s brother, Joe Gorga . Margaret confronted Joe about being a male chauvinist. Jennifer said, “When Margaret was saying stuff to your brother Joe at her Halloween party, I thought that whole conversation between them was extremely awkward. I felt that Margaret was getting testy with him.” She continued, “[And] when a man is talking with a woman, there’s a very fine line before that man starts looking like maybe he’s a little too hostile or aggressive with that woman.”

In conclusion, Jennifer added that “[getting] involved with your friend’s significant other” should be avoided at all costs. But you never know what will go down on RHONJ .

TELL US- DO YOU THINK TERESA IS A BULLY? ARE YOU TEAM TRACI OR TEAM TERESA?

[Photo Credit: Bravo ]

The post Jackie Goldschneider Says Teresa Giudice “Has An Easier Time Bullying A Woman” appeared first on Reality Tea .

Comments / 14

Happy cat
2d ago

Teresa is so filled with jealousy and insecurity that its impossible for her to have any normal relationship with others unless they're willing to give her mass adoration and praise.🙄

Reply(1)
30
Allyson PD
2d ago

Theresa has no problem talking crap about anyone but holy hell is someone asks her a question about her new man. true friends ask questions when they see something that might be a red flag.

Reply
16
Ms. $weet $outhern Mi$ty Rain
2d ago

Teresa has had a hard married life. I feel bad for her. She does have an anger issue. Teresa .. Smoke a J. Relax MaMa.

Reply(3)
9
Related
Reality Tea

Joe Gorga Walks Off Real Housewives Of New Jersey Reunion Stage Over Feud With Niece Gia Giudice

It doesn’t look like things are getting any better for the first families of Real Housewives of New Jersey. This season, we saw Joe Gorga spar with his niece, Gia Giudice, over her father and Joe’s ex-brother-in-law, Joe Giudice. Things have been building since Gorga blasted Juicy for “[putting his] mother in her f—king grave” last […] The post Joe Gorga Walks Off Real Housewives Of New Jersey Reunion Stage Over Feud With Niece Gia Giudice appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

‘RHONJ’ Recap: Teresa Giudice Threatens To ‘Beat’ Margaret Josephs During Nashville Fight

Teresa Giudice nearly flipped a table during the April 12 episode of ‘RHONJ’, after Margaret Josephs called her a ‘disgusting liar’. Teresa Giudice‘s wild attack on Margaret Josephs finally aired in full during the April 12 episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, and it was as shocking as the preview made it out to be. It all started when Teresa accused Margaret of talking to people in Luis Ruelas’ past and spreading information about him to the blogs. Margaret called Teresa a “disgusting liar”, and Teresa lost it.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Gorga
Person
Margaret Josephs
Person
Teresa Giudice
Popculture

'90 Day Fiance' Couple Divorcing After 6 Years of Marriage

Another 90 Day Fiance couple is calling it quits. Mark and Nikki Shoemaker are splitting up, E! News reports, after Mark filed to divorce Nikki earlier this month. Mark, who is 39 years older than Nikki, filed at the Baltimore County Circuit Court on March 2, filing the next day to seal the divorce; however, a judge denied that request.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bullying#The Margaret Josephs
Reality Tea

Doctor Told Teresa Giudice She Wasn’t Allowed To Yell At Reunion Taping After Emergency Surgery

No one explodes at a reunion quite like Teresa Giudice, that’s just a fact of life. Since Season 1 of Real Housewives of New Jersey, she’s taken on Danielle Staub, members of her own family, and anyone else who questions her loyalty. Hey, she’s the one who pushed Andy Cohen back into his chair before […] The post Doctor Told Teresa Giudice She Wasn’t Allowed To Yell At Reunion Taping After Emergency Surgery appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Teresa Giudice will film ‘RHONJ’ reunion but won’t be able to yell

Not even an appendectomy will keep Teresa Giudice from filming the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” Season 12 reunion, but she won’t be at full capacity. The 49-year-old reality star’s oldest daughter, 21-year-old Gia, revealed on Instagram Live Wednesday afternoon that her mother will be present for the upcoming reunion taping alongside her co-stars.
TV & VIDEOS
Distractify

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker Broke a Major ‘RHOA’ Rule by Getting Together

Long before they became the power couple behind Bravo’s Kandi & the Gang, stars Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker were two single, hardworking professionals focusing on their careers. When Real Housewives of Atlanta fans first met Kandi in Season 2, she was raising her then-6-year-old daughter, Riley, while engaged to Ashley “AJ” Jewell. However, shortly after getting engaged in January 2009, the couple called off the wedding — and in October of that same year, AJ tragically died after sustaining head injuries during a fight.
RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin Divorce Settlement Details Revealed

Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin appear to have one of the most amicable divorce processes in Hollywood history. Just four months after the pair announced their split, a judge should be signing off on their divorce in the near future. Radar Online reports that the former couple, who split after 9 years of marriage, have come to a settlement agreement. They have agreed that neither will pay the other spousal support. Franklin filed official paperwork in Dec. 2021, citing irreconcilable differences. Per the filing, the couple separated four months prior. Good didn't hire a lawyer, nor did she file paperwork of her own. Franklin alleges Good gave him the OK to handle the paperwork.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
KXLY

Teresa Giudice hospitalised

Teresa Giudice is recovering in hospital after undergoing an “emergency procedure”. The ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ star’s eldest daughter Gia, 21, had taken to her Instagram Story on Thursday (24.03.22) morning asking fans to “pray” for her mother, sharing a photo of the 49-year-old beauty in her hospital bed.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Reality Tea

Los Angeles, CA
19K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Reality TV News Spilled Daily From Your Favorite Reality Shows!

 https://www.realitytea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy