The worsening climate crisis is causing birds to lay their eggs up to a whole month earlier than they did just 100 years ago, scientists have found.Bird species nesting in northern parts of the US have moved their egg-laying up by an average of 25 days, according to a study using eggs gathered by collectors over the last century, along with the detailed notes, including exact dates they were taken. The research team said that as far as they can tell, “the culprit in this shift is climate change”.“Egg collections are such a fascinating tool for us to learn about...

