Tribeca Festival Reveals Film Lineup Including Movies Starring Jon Hamm, Letitia Wright and Bryan Cranston

By Hilary Lewis
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 1 day ago
The 2022 Tribeca Festival has revealed its lineup of feature and short narrative, documentary and animated films.

Highlights from the feature-film lineup of 110 films from 151 filmmakers across 40 countries include world premieres of Corner Office , starring Jon Hamm and Danny Pudi; Aisha with Letitia Wright; and David Frankel’s Jerry & Marge Go Large , starring Bryan Cranston, Annette Bening and Rainn Wilson.

Other noteworthy titles include the Ray Romano-directed Somewhere in Queens , co-starring Laurie Metcalf, Tony Lo Bianco, Sebastian Maniscalco and Jennifer Esposito; American Dreamer with Peter Dinklage, Shirley MacLaine, Matt Dillon and Danny Glover; the Laurence Fishburne-produced The Cave of Adullam ; the Lena Waithe-written Beauty ; Alone Together , directed, written and starring Katie Holmes alongside Jim Sturgess, Zosia Mamet and Melissa Leo; My Name Is Andrea with Ashley Judd; the Kyra Sedgwick-directed Space Oddity ; Acidman with Thomas Haden Church and Dianna Agron; and The Integrity of Joseph Chambers with Clayne Crawford, Jordana Brewster and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

The festival is also set to include documentaries about Reading Rainbow , Lil Baby, John McEnroe and Al Sharpton, with the Sharpton film, Loudmouth , written and directed by Josh Alexander, set as the closing-night film on June 18. Former Reading Rainbow host and literacy advocate LeVar Burton, McEnroe and Sharpton will also participate in post-screening conversations after their respective films. Lil Baby will perform following the world premiere of his documentary Untrapped .

“This 2022 feature film program leaves us proud and humbled by the boundless ingenuity and passion of our indefatigable filmmaking community,” said festival director and vp, programming, Cara Cusumano. “Whether a comedic breath of fresh air or a trenchant exposé of the most urgent contemporary issues, this year’s official selections again remind us of the vitality and urgency of independent film in a world that needs it more than ever.”

The festival lineup includes 88 world premieres, 11 New York premieres, seven North American premieres, two U.S. premieres and two international premieres. More than 64 percent of the feature films are directed by female, BIPOC and LGBTQ+ filmmakers. This year’s edition of the annual event will also feature another selection of titles available for viewers across the U.S. to watch online from June 9-26 through the Tribeca at Home platform.

The 2022 Tribeca Festival is set to run from June 8-19 in New York. More information about this year’s lineup is available here.

The Hollywood Reporter

