Theresa May questions legality and ethics of plan to send migrants to Rwanda

By Sam Blewett
 1 day ago

Conservative former prime minister Theresa May has questioned the “legality, practicality and efficacy” of the Government’s plan to send some asylum seekers to Rwanda .

Mrs May, often seen as a hardliner on immigration, warned on Tuesday that the policy to send some migrants who arrive by unauthorised means 4,000 miles to East Africa could lead to an increase in the trafficking of women and children.

Coming under a barrage of criticism in the Commons , Home Secretary Priti Patel said that the policy is legal, as she continued her defence of it.

Mrs May, a former home secretary seen as the architect of the “hostile environment” that played a role in the Windrush scandal, said she did not support the Rwanda plans “on the grounds of legality, practicality and efficacy”.

She also demanded evidence that “this will not simply lead to an increase in the trafficking of women and children”.

