Panthers’ new linebacker faces criminal charges in Texas, accused of threatening ex-girlfriend with tire iron

By Steve Doyle
 1 day ago

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – One of the newest members of the Carolina Panthers is facing criminal charges in Texas.

Damien Wilson, a linebacker signed last month by the Panthers, was arrested in Frisco, Texas, on charges that he assaulted a family member causing bodily injury, the Dallas Morning News reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lJYSQ_0fDcr61B00
Jacksonville Jaguars middle linebacker Damien Wilson (54) warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Frisco Police told the Morning News that Wilson was arrested last week after an ex-girlfriend said Wilson threatened to kill her with a tire iron and destroyed her laptop after they broke up.

The newspaper said there was no further information about his booking or release. The article did not list a specific date, either. Frisco is a suburb of Dallas.

Lewis, 28, is a 6-foot, 243-pound linebacker from the University of Minnesota whom the Panthers signed as a free agent. He was drafted by Dallas Cowboys in 2015 and was on the Super Bowl-winning Kansas City Chiefs in 2020. He played last season with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Panthers have not released a comment about these charges. A spokesperson told the Morning News that he remained on the team’s roster as of Monday.

Toby Shook, who is Wilson’s attorney, told the Morning News that “Damien Wilson did not commit any type of assault. We look forward to all the facts coming out so his name can be cleared.”

The woman charging Lewis, Ryan Sokolosky, told the Morning News that she and Lewis had been dating since March 2020 before breaking up and then reuniting in February. She said that on Friday she caught him cheating with another woman and ended their relationship. She said she went to his house to gather her belongings.

She said he came to her apartment drunk and enraged, damaged her patio and that, when she and a friend went to retrieve her dogs, he emerged from bushes, holding a tire iron, and threatened to kill her. She said she feared for her life.

Sokolosky told the Morning News that Wilson followed her friend into her apartment and choked the woman. He emerged with her laptop wrapped in a blanket – although he had told her it was her cat, she said – and smashed it into the ground.

She said Wilson got into his car and threatened to run over her before driving off. There was no immediate police report on the incident, the Morning News said.

Wilson in 2017 was arrested for aggravated assault outside Frisco’s Toyota Stadium after a woman said he backed his pickup truck into her and threatened her with a rifle, the Morning News reported. A grand jury declined to press charges on what Wilson termed as a “road rage” incident.

Related
Davie County house fire that killed parents, 4-year-old, 8-month-old deemed 'suspicious'

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Investigators are returning to a home destroyed by a fire. On Monday afternoon, four family members were found dead inside a home off of Junction Road in Cooleemee. The Davie County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene to begin an investigation due to some suspicious circumstances discovered by firefighters. Deputies […]
DAVIE COUNTY, NC
Man accused of using contracting company to steal money, Alamance County Sheriff's Office says

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is wanted by multiple agencies for allegedly using a contracting company to defraud people. According to the Alamance County Sheriff's Office, Todd Leanders Clark of Haw River is wanted for two felony counts of obtaining property by false pretenses, totaling $23,000 taken from Alamance County Victims. Clark is […]
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
Deshaun Watson: A Texas grand jury is considering another criminal charge

Jenny Vrentas of The New York Times is reporting that a grand jury in Brazoria County in Texas is considering evidence related to a tenth accusation of sexual misconduct against Deshaun Watson. Watson was traded from the Houston Texans to the Cleveland Browns a few days ago, shortly after a grand jury in Harris County, Texas rejected nine criminal cases. A decision is expected Thursday or Friday, and the complainant in the pending criminal case is one of the 22 women who have filed civil lawsuits against Watson. (Jenny Vrentas, The New York Times)
BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX
Davie County house fire ruled murder-suicide; 4 shot, killed

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Four family members were shot and killed on Monday in a Cooleemee home, and a fire was intentionally set in the home, according to the Davie County Sheriff's Office. On Monday afternoon, four family members were found dead inside a home off of Junction Road. Deputies say a man was […]
DAVIE COUNTY, NC
'Something I didn't want to see': Teen accused of leading Greensboro police on pursuit, jumping off guardrail

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A speeding stolen vehicle prompted a Greensboro police pursuit that shut down a section of westbound Interstate-40, according to the Greensboro Police Department. It happened between the South Elm-Eugene Street and Randleman Road exits around 7:30 p.m. on April 15.  According to a police report and arrest warrant, a 16-year-old was driving a stolen vehicle along East Market Street […]
GREENSBORO, NC
Deshaun Watson still faces potential criminal charge in Brazoria County

(UPDATE: A Brazoria County grand jury declined to file charges against Deshaun Watson on Thursday). Although a Harris County grand jury declined to indict Deshaun Watson earlier this month following a police investigation into alleged sexual assaults during massage sessions, the former Texans quarterback still faces a potential criminal case in another county. A Brazoria County grand jury is expected to decide this week whether to pursue charges in a 10th criminal complaint lodged against Watson.
BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX
Former College Football Star, NFL Linebacker Dead At 74

Former Miami (Ohio) and NFL linebacker Bob Babich passed away earlier this month, his alma mater confirmed today. Babich passed away at his home in Claremont, Calif. on April 3, according to the Miami (Ohio) football program. He was 74. The 1968 MAC Defensive Player of the Year, Babich was...
CLAREMONT, CA
2 adults, 2 children dead after Davie County fire

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Four people are dead after a fire in Cooleemee on Monday afternoon. Davie County Sheriff JD Hartman during a news conference on Monday night said the victims were two adults and two children. One of the adult victims was a man, and the other was a woman. The children are […]
DAVIE COUNTY, NC
NC man poured gas on church steps, police say

BOONE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Boone man accused of pouring gasoline on church steps over the Easter holiday weekend has been arrested, Boone Police said Monday. Officers responded to calls regarding gasoline being dumped on steps and the rear entrance of St. Elizabeth's Church on Pilgrims Way in Boone around 8 a.m. Saturday […]
BOONE, NC
