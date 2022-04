MLB sluggers in northern cities know that times might be tough early in the season as they wait for the weather to warm up, but it hasn't seemed to effect Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez. The three-time All-Star already has 20 RBI and a 1.360 OPS thanks to 10 extra-base hits while only striking out twice in 48 plate appearances. Ramirez hit a grand slam and had a total of five RBI in a doubleheader against the White Sox on Wednesday and he'll be a popular option for MLB DFS lineups again on Thursday.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 18 HOURS AGO