Evan Brown went 3-for-4 with a walk, home run, double and two runs scored as Cherokee rallied to defeat Millville, 10-8, in Marlton. Dom Patrizi reached base four times, doing 1-for-2 with three walks, two RBI, a run and a double for Cherokee (6-2), which took a 10-7 lead after scoring five runs in the bottom of the sixth. Brandon Petrick was 1-for-2 with two walks, two RBI and a run, Brandon Prince went 2-for-3 with a walk, run and RBI, and Jeremy Cheeseman went 1-for-3 with two walks and a run.

MILLVILLE, NJ ・ 8 HOURS AGO