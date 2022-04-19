ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sangamon County, IL

Appellate Court Denied CPS’s Emergency Motion For Stay Of Restraining Order Prohibiting Shots/Testing Mandate –

edgarcountywatchdogs.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIllinois (ECWd) - Today, the Fourth Appellate Court...

edgarcountywatchdogs.com

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Man accused of killing pregnant Rockford woman and 3 kids to represent himself in court

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Eric Jackson, 38, has opted to represent himself in court after being accused of killing 27-year-old Keandra Austin and her three children in 2016. Jackson has pleaded not guilty to the charges of first-degree murder. First Assistant Winnebago County State’s Attorney Ken LaRue said that “everyone has a right to represent […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WALA-TV FOX10

Citing largest amount of promethazine he’s seen in one car, judge revokes bond of Mobile murder defendant

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An accused murderer who was out on bail is heading back to jail after a judge removed his bond Tuesday because of a new arrest. Darrion Montreal Johnson, 31, is one of five people charged with killing a 62-year-old woman on Roderick Road in September 2020. It was revenge, authorities said at the time, for a murder that the woman’s son is accused of committing.
MOBILE, AL
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Chicago

Trial for accused serial scammer Candace Clark postponed after prosecutor and judge get COVID-19

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Cook County judge has postponed the trial of accused serial scammer Candace Clark for nearly two months on Monday, after both the judge and the prosecutor in the case came down with COVID-19.Jury selection had been set to begin Monday, but the judge in the case announced it was being postponed due to "unforeseen circumstances." Sources tell the CBS 2 Investigators both the judge and the prosecutor in the case have contracted COVID-19, prompting the delay.The trial is now set to start on June 3.More than two years ago you first heard the name, Candace Clark. In...
CHICAGO, IL
Law & Crime

‘Struck at the Heart of the Criminal Justice System’: Ex-Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Gets 15 Months in Prison for Obstructing Probe

A former Brooklyn Supreme Court justice will spend more than a year in prison for obstructing an investigation into fraud and corruption at the Municipal Credit Union, a non-profit, multibillion-dollar financial institution. Then-state judge Sylvia Ash “took repeated steps, over multiple months, to seek to obstruct the federal criminal investigation...
BROOKLYN, NY
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Waukegan roofing company faces $360K in fines after feds say workers were exposed to ‘deadly fall hazards’

A Waukegan-based roofing company with a history of violating federal safety standards has been cited again by OSHA for “exposing workers to deadly fall hazards,” federal officials said. The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) said on Tuesday that Joshua Herion, the owner of ECS Roofing Professionals, is facing proposed penalties […]
WAUKEGAN, IL
Magnolia State Live

‘If they want to run the police department, let them run it’: Mississippi police chief angered by decision to delay vote on pay increases, promotions

Brookhaven’s top police officer and the City’s Board of Aldermen did not see eye-to-eye Tuesday on recommended promotions within the police department. Three aldermen were physically present at the meeting, while four joined the meeting via phone from an annual municipal leaders conference on the Gulf Coast. After...
BROOKHAVEN, MS
CBS Chicago

Former Oakbrook Terrace Mayor Anthony Ragucci charged in red light camera bribery scheme

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Former Oakbrook Terrace Mayor Anthony Ragucci is facing federal corruption charges, accused of taking thousands of dollars in payoffs in exchange for allowing red light cameras in the suburb.Ragucci, who resigned in January 2020 amid published reports of a federal investigation of the city's red light camera contract, has been charged with one count of wire fraud and one count of filing a false tax return. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday.According to the charges, a red light camera firm identified only as "Company A" got a one-year contract to operate red light cameras in...
OAKBROOK TERRACE, IL

