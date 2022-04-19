ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Jarkel Joiner visits North Carolina State after entering transfer portal

By Jake Davis
Oxford Eagle
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRALEIGH, N.C. — Former Oxford High School standout and Ole Miss leading scorer Jarkel Joiner toured North Carolina State this weekend in his first official visit since entering the transfer portal last week. Joiner is the second Ole Miss player to express interest in joining the Wolfpack...

www.oxfordeagle.com

