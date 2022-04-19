Centralia BPW holds 95th Fellowship Celebration

A Brookhaven native has been honored with a fellowship in the American Osteopathic College of Radiology. Dr. Michael A. Henderson, a diagnostic radiologist at Advanced Radiology Services P.C. in Grand Rapids, Michigan, was selected by the Honors and Awards Committee of the American Osteopathic College of Radiology to receive the fellowship.
After a year of hiatus in 2021, the Jourdanton Chamber of Commerce was excited to meet once again for their BBQ and auction. Many gathered at St. Matthew Parish Hall for the chamber’s biggest fundraiser of the year. “We sold out of 500 tickets” said Ronnie Pitts, Jourdanton Chamber...
When spring rolls around, it’s time to celebrate Washington’s most successful education program — Running Start. Running Start orientations began this month at Centralia College (CC), and it’s time to get in on this amazing program. Running Start allows high school juniors and seniors to attend...
JET 24 is proud to once again host the 9th annual telethon for the Shriners Children’s Erie. For more than 90 years, Shriners has provided specialized care for children with pediatric conditions. It is one of the top ranked pediatric orthopedic facilities in the nation. It all began right here at Shriners in 1927 thanks […]
Centralia elementary school students competed in the Sodexo Future Chef competition on Wednesday night. “The Future Chef event hosted by Sodexo Wednesday night was a huge success,” the school district reported on Facebook. “Special thanks to our judges, Tami Grubs and Julie Iverson, for taking time out of your evening to support our students. And to Marlene Lord, Betty Rivas, Roberta Sjoblom and Heidi Rheaume for providing support, culinary expertise and encouragement to the student contestants.”
HOWELL – The township held its Community Cleanup Day/Earth Day event on April 9 with participation by numerous local civic organizations. Groups met at the pavilion at Echo Lake on Saturday morning and received instructions and equipment for partaking in the effort, including gloves, bags, and bright yellow road vests. Groups were assigned to numerous locations around town that accumulate litter, and given instructions about separating what they collected into common trash and recyclable items. While some groups were tasked with cleaning up the township’s parks, others were assigned to heavily traveled roadways.
