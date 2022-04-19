Centralia BPW holds 95th Fellowship Celebration

HOWELL – The township held its Community Cleanup Day/Earth Day event on April 9 with participation by numerous local civic organizations. Groups met at the pavilion at Echo Lake on Saturday morning and received instructions and equipment for partaking in the effort, including gloves, bags, and bright yellow road vests. Groups were assigned to numerous locations around town that accumulate litter, and given instructions about separating what they collected into common trash and recyclable items. While some groups were tasked with cleaning up the township’s parks, others were assigned to heavily traveled roadways.

