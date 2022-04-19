ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Former MSNBC analyst joins Ukrainian resistance fighting Russian forces

By Dominick Mastrangelo, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
KTSM
KTSM
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08ClhJ_0fDcjrh300

( The Hill ) – A former MSNBC foreign affairs analyst has joined Ukrainian forces fighting back Russian President Vladimir Putin’s troops.

Malcolm Nance, a longtime analyst for the network on national security, intelligence and military matters, j oined Ukrainian fighters earlier this month, motivated, he said, by the atrocities committed by the Russian military against civilians over the last several weeks.

The former U.S. naval intelligence officer joined the International Legion of Territorial Defense of Ukraine, a fighting force comprised of volunteer soldiers from dozens of countries around the world.

MSNBC told multiple outlets this week Nance is not a contributor at the network, though the Hollywood Reporter noted he had appeared on MSNBC as an analyst as recently as late February.

Nance popped up on the network again on Monday night, as a guest on Joy Reid’s evening talk program while wearing full military camouflage and holding an assault rifle.

“The more I saw of the war going on, the more I thought, I’m done talking, all right? It’s time to take action here,” Nance said .

“So about a month ago I joined the national legion. I am here to help this country fight what essentially is a war … of extermination,” he added. “This is an existential war and Russia has brought it to these people and they are mass murdering civilians, and there are people here like me who are here to do something about it.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KTSM

Some lawmakers calling for more US involvement in Ukraine

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — With no end in sight to Russia’s attack on Ukraine, some U.S. lawmakers say the U.S. needs to step in and take more action to stop Russia. However, it’s a delicate consideration for lawmakers and the Biden administration to decide how involved the U.S. can get in the conflict in Ukraine due […]
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Joy Reid
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msnbc#Ukrainian#Russian#New York Times#Tsa
Daily Mail

UN warns the UK government to stop matching lone female Ukraine refugees with single men over fears they could be exploited

Ukrainian women and children should not be matched with single men amid concerns that they will be exploited, the UN refugee agency has warned. The UNHCR has called on the UK government after seeing 'increasing reports' of female refugees feeling at risk from people who have sponsored them to come to the UK under the Homes for Ukraine matching scheme.
ADVOCACY
The Week

The sinking of Russia's flagship might be a bad sign for the U.S. Navy

It's tempting for Americans to get smug about the sinking of the Moskva, the Russian Navy's flagship in the Black Sea. Whether it was destroyed by Ukrainians or — less plausibly — sunk because of a non-combat onboard explosion of ammunition, the result is both a humiliation and a setback for Vladimir Putin's war efforts. If you're cheering Ukraine's defenders, it's hard not to take some satisfaction in that.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Russia
The Independent

‘We will not support sanctions on Russian oil and gas,’ Hungarian foreign minister says

Hungary will not support any sanctions on Russian oil and gas, its foreign minister said on Tuesday, reiterating the stance taken by Budapest last month.Russian gas shipments to Hungary have been arriving without any disruptions from the war in Ukraine, Peter Szijjarto told a news briefing broadcast on his Facebook page on Tuesday that followed talks with his Turkish counterpart in Ankara.“We do not support proposals for energy sanctions against Russia,” he told the briefing. Mr Szijjarto added that this applies not only to oil and gas imports but also to cooperation with Russia in nuclear energy – in particular,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Mikhail Nagamov: Commander of Russian sapper regiment ‘killed in Ukraine’

Russia has reportedly lost another colonel in its troubled invasion of Ukraine.Reports in Russian media say Mikhail Nagamov, 41, was killed during fighting in Ukraine on 13 April.He was said to have been leader of an engineers, or sapper, regiment from the town of Rostov in the Yaroslavl region, around 130 miles northeast of Moscow. Several reports cited a post by a page on Russian social media platform VK called Suslonger city administration. Suslonger is a small town some 400 miles east of Moscow.The post said “fellow villager” Nagamov attended the local secondary school, finishing in 1997.Almost all comments...
MILITARY
KTSM

KTSM

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
856K+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy