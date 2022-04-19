ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia voters can challenge Greene’s reelection bid, judge rules

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36IATH_0fDcjeSq00

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal judge on Monday ruled that a group of Georgia voters can proceed with legal efforts seeking to disqualify U.S Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene from running for reelection to Congress, citing her role in the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The challenge filed last month with the Georgia secretary of state’s office alleges that Greene, a Republican, helped facilitate the Jan. 6, 2021, riot that disrupted Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s presidential election victory. That violates a rarely cited provision of the 14th Amendment and makes her ineligible to run for reelection, according to the challenge.

The amendment says no one can serve in Congress “who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress . . . to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same.” Ratified shortly after the Civil War, it was meant in part to keep representatives who had fought for the Confederacy from returning to Congress.

RideKC ends mask mandate, following TSA guidance

Greene, 47, filed a lawsuit earlier this month asking a judge to declare that the law that the voters are using to challenge her eligibility is itself unconstitutional and to prohibit state officials from enforcing it.

Judge Amy Totenberg, in a 73-page ruling, denied Greene’s request for a preliminary injunction and temporary restraining order.

Totenberg, who was appointed to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia by President Barack Obama, wrote that Greene had failed to meet the “burden of persuasion” in her request for injunctive relief.

Georgia law says any voter who is eligible to vote for a candidate may challenge that candidate’s qualifications by filing a written complaint within two weeks after the deadline for qualifying. The secretary of state must then notify the candidate of the challenge and request a hearing before an administrative law judge. After holding a hearing, the administrative law judge presents findings to the secretary of state, who then must determine whether the candidate is qualified.

Kansas City police find another $250k in property stolen from storage units

Free Speech for People, a national election and campaign finance reform group, filed the challenge March 24 on behalf of the group of voters.

Greene said in her lawsuit that she “vigorously denies that she ‘aided and engaged in insurrection to obstruct the peaceful transfer of presidential power.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, MO
Government
City
Atlanta, MO
Local
Georgia Elections
Local
Missouri Elections
State
Georgia State
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Elections
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
Fox News

Ron DeSantis says if Stacey Abrams wins election it will create a Florida-Georgia 'cold war'

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday said that if Stacey Abrams wins Georgia's gubernatorial election this fall it would cause a "cold war" between the two states. "If Stacey Abrams is elected governor of Georgia, I just want to be honest, that will be a cold war between Florida and Georgia," DeSantis said at a press conference about infrastructure, according to The Hill.
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Mail

Longtime Republican Rep. Fred Upton, 68, becomes the FOURTH GOP member who voted to impeach Trump to announce he is retiring and won't run for re-election in his Michigan seat

Thirty five-year Republican Rep. Fred Upton of Michigan announced Monday he will not run for reelection, making him the fourth GOP member who voted to impeach Donald Trump to seek retirement. Upton, 68, has been sent by voters to Congress 18 times. He joins Reps. John Katko of New York,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Joe Biden
Daily Mail

'If your wife is an admitted and proud contributor to a coup, maybe you should weigh that in your ethical standards': Pelosi tears into Clarence Thomas when asked if he should resign over wife Ginni's texts

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi slammed Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas at her Thursday press conference when asked if he should resign over his wife Ginni's texts. She first said of Thomas, 'I don't think he ever should have been appointed,' before expressing that she thought Congress should look into a provision of the House-passed H.R. 1 that would create a code of ethics for Supreme Court justices.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vice

Nearly Half of Republicans Now Think Top Democrats Are Running Pedophile Cabals

Almost half of Republicans and more than half of Trump 2020 voters think top Democrats are involved in pedophilia cabals, a recent YouGov poll found. While just 14 percent of respondents of all parties said that they have a somewhat or very favorable view of QAnon, including 16 percent of Republicans, the core tenet of the QAnon conspiracy theory has thoroughly infiltrated the GOP. The survey found that 30% of respondents said it’s true that “top Democrats are involved in elite child sex-trafficking rings,” and that the more conservative respondents were, the more likely they were to believe that.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Republican#Confederacy#Tsa#District Co
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she fears for 'our DEMOCRACY' if Republicans win the House and insists her party will PICK UP seats - despite trailing in the polls and facing a GOP bloodbath in November

Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Monday that she feared for the future of American democracy if Republicans took control of the House in the midterms but claimed that Democrats would pick up seats in November's elections. Poll after poll has suggested that her party is in for a humiliating result,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Must Read Alaska

Sarah Palin appears to be suddenly comprehending what Ballot Measure 2 — Ranked Choice Voting — means to Alaska elections

Sarah Palin, who filed for Congress on April 1 to fill the seat of the late Congressman Don Young, seems genuinely surprised at Alaska’s crazy new voting system. On her Instagram page, it’s almost as if she had not been paying attention for the past two years to the mischief that Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s former campaign team had put together — a wild and wooly jungle primary with no party sideboards, and a Ranked Choice Voting general election. Voters approved Ballot Measure 2 in 2020, as they were told it would remove Outside “dark money” from elections.
The Independent

Voices: Why it might be a long, long time before the Democrats have another Black woman Senator

When the Senate voted to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court yesterday, plenty of members of the Congressional Black Caucus were on hand, including one who hopes to be on the floor next year: Democratic Congresswoman Val Demings, who is running a long-shot race against Florida Senator Marco Rubio.Vice President Kamala Harris’s return to the Senate to preside threw into sharp relief the upper chamber’s dearth of Black women’s voices, who (as I said in Thursday’s column) could serve as a vital counterweight to right-wing attacks. Speaking to your dispatcher, Demings railed against how Republicans like Senators Josh...
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy