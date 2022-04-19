ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
President Biden to speak at UD Commencement

By Article by UDaily staff
the University of Delaware
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoseph R. Biden Jr., the 46th president of the United States and an alumnus of the University of Delaware, will deliver the Commencement address at his alma mater on Saturday, May 28, UD President Dennis Assanis announced today. “The entire University of Delaware community is truly honored to welcome...

the University of Delaware

National civil discourse leader joins UD’s Biden School

The University of Delaware’s Joseph R. Biden, Jr. School of Public Policy and Administration is welcoming Timothy J. Shaffer, as its first Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) Chair of Civil Discourse. Shaffer will be responsible for developing and guiding the delivery of the SNF Ithaca Initiative's academic curricula and experiential learning programs.
COLLEGES
the University of Delaware

Beginning new lives at UD

Editor’s note: To protect sources and their families, the names of the Afghan women in this story have been changed. Ferwardin Serat carries a water bottle that reads: Life is good. At first glance, there’s nothing odd about it – plenty of college students tote water bottles adorned with...
NEWARK, DE
the University of Delaware

Driven by passion for sustainability

Although Thomas Benson said he was already almost a vegetarian by default because he could not afford to buy meat during his undergraduate years at the University of Leeds in his native England, his decision to become a vegan and not eat meat, fish, dairy, eggs or honey is really attributed to his commitment to sustainability. Interested in the environment and policies relating to it for much of his life, Benson buys secondhand clothing, does not drive, regularly recycles, uses unscented detergent, drinks out of a reusable water bottle, purchases used books or e-versions, volunteers for efforts to improve local sustainability initiatives, carries reusable cutlery and a straw to avoid single-use plastic, and does all he can to repair electronic goods before getting new ones.
NEWARK, DE
the University of Delaware

Concentrating on connections

More than 36 million people worldwide live with HIV, 1.2 million in the United States alone. While the lifespan of those living with HIV has significantly improved thanks to antiretroviral therapies, individuals with HIV still face challenges. One big quality-of-life concern is that individuals with HIV are more likely than...
SCIENCE

