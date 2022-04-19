President Biden to speak at UD Commencement

Although Thomas Benson said he was already almost a vegetarian by default because he could not afford to buy meat during his undergraduate years at the University of Leeds in his native England, his decision to become a vegan and not eat meat, fish, dairy, eggs or honey is really attributed to his commitment to sustainability. Interested in the environment and policies relating to it for much of his life, Benson buys secondhand clothing, does not drive, regularly recycles, uses unscented detergent, drinks out of a reusable water bottle, purchases used books or e-versions, volunteers for efforts to improve local sustainability initiatives, carries reusable cutlery and a straw to avoid single-use plastic, and does all he can to repair electronic goods before getting new ones.

