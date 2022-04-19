ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson & Johnson suspends sales forecast for COVID vaccines citing supply surplus, demand uncertainty

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Caroline Vakil
 1 day ago

( The Hill ) — Johnson & Johnson announced on Tuesday it would be suspending its COVID-19 vaccine sales forecast, citing demand uncertainty and a global supply surplus.

The drug manufacturer, which made the announcement while reporting on its first-quarter earnings results for 2022, reported $23.43 billion for its first quarter, compared to $22.32 billion around the same time last year.

However, it was lower than the projection of $23.61 billion that Refinitiv forecasted, according to Reuters.

Adjusted earnings per share were at $2.67, which Reuters noted was higher than the $2.56 per share that was expected.

Johnson & Johnson noted that its COVID-19 vaccine sales helped contribute to company growth but said that its declining sales of Remicade, an inflammatory disease treatment, partially offset those gains.

Moderna announces step toward updating COVID shots for fall

Still, the COVID-19 vaccine brought in much less than what the drugmaker had anticipated: $457 million in the first quarter compared to estimates of as much as $3.5 billion, Reuters noted, due to safety concerns and low demand.

Late last year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), citing a higher risk of blood clotting for young and middle-aged women, said that the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines should be recommended by health providers over the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The recommendation by the CDC does not limit the Johnson & Johnson vaccine itself.

Research has also shown that two doses of the mRNA vaccines – Pfizer and Moderna – are more effective against COVID-19 than one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and the CDC has since recommended a booster shot two months after people have gotten their initial Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

