ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Aho nets 36th as Carolina tops Coyotes 5-3, ends 2-game skid

WNCT
WNCT
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OMH9p_0fDcgfxG00

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Sebastian Aho scored his 36th goal midway through the third period and the Carolina Hurricanes snapped a two-game skid with a 5-3 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Monday night.

Nino Niederreiter, Max Domi, Vincent Trocheck and Jesper Fast also scored for the Hurricanes, who weathered an Arizona comeback try and strengthened their hold on first place in the Metropolitan Division.

“Definitely a huge win,” Niederreiter said. “We needed that one for sure. There were good parts about the game, and some time of the game we need to clean up.”

Carolina has 106 points, two more than the second-place New York Rangers, and has two more regulation wins, the first tiebreaker. The Hurricanes have five games remaining, and the Rangers six. The teams meet in New York on April 26.

Nick Ritchie, Loui Eriksson and Alex Galchenyuk scored in the second period for the Coyotes. Arizona trailed 3-0 and 4-1 before closing within 4-3 when Eriksson and Galchenyuk scored in the final four minutes of the period.

Antti Raanti had 23 saves for the Hurricanes and Karel Vejmelka had 46 for the Coyotes.

“It was OK,” Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “We definitely created enough chances and gave up a few too many good looks and they capitalized. We’ll take the two points for sure. Needed it.”

The Coyotes, who have lost seven in a row and 14 of 15, had not scored as many as three goals in regulation since a 5-2 victory over San Jose on March 30. In that game, leading scorer Clayton Keller suffered a season-ending broken leg.

Trochek scored from in front at 4:01 of the first period when he redirected a cross-ice pass from Brady Skjei that hit the left post and caromed in for his 20th goal.

Tony DeAngelo hit a post a minute later, and Vejmelka stopped Aho’s point-blank backhander in the final six minutes of the period to keep it 1-0.

Fast gave the Hurricanes a 2-0 lead at 1:47 of the second period when he skated in on the left side, kept control the puck as traffic cleared, and flipped a wrist shot in off the far post.

Domi’s 100th career goal made it 3-0 three minutes later as he knocked in a rebound off Vejmelka. A former Coyotes player, Domi had 39 goals in 222 games for Arizona. With center Jordan Staal out Monday, Domi centered a line with wings Niederreiter and Fast.

“That’s one of the best lines in hockey,” Domi said. “It’s never fun to see a guy go down, especially one of your best players if not your best player and the leader of your team. Hopefully he’ll be back in the next few days. It’s pretty special to get with those guys until he gets back.”

Ritchie broke the shutout bid on a slap shot from the slot that got over Raanta’s glove after a feed from rookie Nathan Smith, who had his first career point in his fourth game.

The Hurricanes regained a three-goal lead when Niederreiter put a wrist shot through Vejmelka’s pads at 11:52, but the Coyotes rallied on goals by Eriksson and Galchenyuk in the final 3:45 of the period to make it 4-3 entering the third.

Eriksson took a long pass at the blue line behind the defense and put a wrist shot into the far side at 16:15. Galchenyuk’s one-timer from a severe angle near the bottom of the left circle got in on the short side to make it 4-3 entering the third period.

“The effort is always there,” Coyotes coach Andre Tourigny said. “We saw more focus. We kept pushing. It was good to have contributions from different lines. It helped us come back. We made a game of it. That was a positive thing.”

HURRICANE INJURY WATCH

The Carolina Hurricanes are monitoring key injuries as they play through their final six regular-season games.

Goaltender Frederik Andersen is expected to miss at least a week after suffering a lower-body injury late in third period of a 7-4 loss at Colorado on Saturday. “That’ll be probably reevaluated in about a week,” coach Rod Brind’Amour said Monday. “We’ll get a sense of where he’s at then.”

Andersen is second in the league in goals-against average (2.17), tied for fourth in goaltender wins (35) and sixth in save percentage (.922) among goalies with at least 20 games.

Captain Jordan Staal (upper body) took part in the morning skate but did not play. Staal scored two goals in Saturday’s 7-4 loss at Colorado, but left in the third period after taking a jarring shoulder-to-chest hit from the Avalanche’s Cale Makar. Staal has six goals in his last four games.

Forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi, who played in the previous two games after missing eight with a lower-body injury, did not play after getting “nicked up again,” Brind’Amour said.

NOTES: The Hurricanes’ played their last game outside the Eastern time zone. They host Winnipeg on Thursday and finish the regular season with games at the Rangers and Islanders and a home-and-home set against New Jersey. … Coyotes D Jakob Chychrun (lower body) missed his 18th straight game. The Coyotes have said they will entertain offers for him in the offseason. … Vejmelka played in his 48th game, tying a franchise season record for rookie goaltenders. … Coyotes F Phil Kessel got his 950th career point on an assist in the second period. Kessel is two goals from 400 career goals and two games from 1,200 career games … Coyotes F Andrew Ladd played in his 999th career game.

UP NEXT

Hurricanes: Host Winnipeg on Thursday.

Coyotes: Host Chicago on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Hurricanes chasing spark for struggling power play

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes aren’t getting much from their power play. They have fewer than two weeks to get it rolling again before the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Hurricanes have managed one goal with the man advantage in the month of April. That came in Saturday’s loss at Colorado, following a stretch […]
RALEIGH, NC
ClutchPoints

Hurricanes receive key Frederik Andersen update amid injury worries

The Carolina Hurricanes haven’t been playing their best hockey of late, and the injury to goalie Frederik Anderson risked that trend continuing. With the playoffs mere weeks away, Carolina is hoping to right the ship in time for their push for the Stanley Cup. On Monday, the Canes got a blessing of an update regarding Andersen’s injury, as an MRIon his lower-body injury came back negative, via Pierre LeBrun.
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glendale, AZ
Local
Arizona Sports
City
Raleigh, NC
State
Colorado State
Glendale, AZ
Sports
State
Arizona State
Raleigh, NC
Sports
NHL

Recap: Canes Battle Past Coyotes, 5-3

GLENDALE, AZ. - The Carolina Hurricanes made it harder than it needed to be, but they pulled out a 5-3 victory over the Arizona Coyotes Monday. The line of Nino Niederreiter, Jordan Staal and Jesper Fast has been Carolina's most consistent trio all season long. However, after suffering an injury...
NHL
FOX Sports

Vrana, Greiss lead Red Wings to 4-3 win over Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Jakub Vrana had two goals, including the tiebreaking score in the third period, to lead the Detroit Red Wings to a 4-3 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night. The Red Wings beat Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy for the first time in 14...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

The Flyers’ 2021-22 Season By The Numbers: It’s Really Bad

The Philadelphia Flyers are floundering toward the end of one of the worst seasons in their franchise’s history. On Tuesday night, the Philadelphia Flyers dropped a 5-2 decision to the Toronto Maple Leafs, extending their latest losing streak to six games. With five games left to go in the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WNCT

4 dead, including 2 children, in N.C. house fire

COOLEEMEE, N.C. (AP) — Four people, including two children, died in a fire that erupted in a North Carolina home on Monday, authorities said. Davie County Sheriff J.D. Hartman told reporters that investigators believe that a father, mother and their two young children died in the house fire in Cooleemee, a town approximately 35 miles […]
COOLEEMEE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Loui Eriksson
Person
Alex Galchenyuk
Person
Cale Makar
Person
Max Domi
Person
Jordan Staal
Person
Frederik Andersen
Person
Nino Niederreiter
Person
Nick Ritchie
Person
Karel Vejmelka
Person
Sebastian Aho
Person
Phil Kessel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coyote#Ap#The Metropolitan Division
WNCT

Investigators looking into deaths of three children at Camp Lejeune

MCB CAP LEJEUNE (WNCT) — Military officials are looking into the deaths of three children at Camp Lejeune in two separate incidents that happened on April 16. Officials at Camp Lejeune told WNCT”s Cheyenne Pagan that NCIS would be investigating the incidents and would not have further comment during the process, including who the children […]
CAMP LEJEUNE, NC
WNCT

Charged: Boone man poured gas on church steps, police say

BOONE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Boone man accused of pouring gasoline on church steps over the Easter holiday weekend has been arrested, Boone Police said Monday. Boone Police: Man poured gas on church steps on Easter holiday weekend Officers responded to calls regarding gasoline being dumped on steps and the rear entrance of […]
BOONE, NC
ClutchPoints

NHL Odds: Capitals vs. Golden Knights prediction, odds, pick and more – 4/20/2022

The Washington Capitals and the Vegas Golden Knights have some history. These teams have faced in the Stanley Cup Finals back in 2018. This time around, while the Cup isn’t on the line tonight, the Golden Knights need a win to give their dimming playoff chances a boost. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NHL odds series, which includes our Capitals-Golden Knights prediction, odds, and pick we have laid out below.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Arizona Coyotes
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Carolina Hurricanes
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Hurricanes ‘definitely concerned’ about Frederik Andersen as playoffs approach

The Carolina Hurricanes have been one of the best teams in the NHL all season. As the playoffs approach, they would like to be playing at their best, like any team. But that is going to be difficult without their starting goalie, Frederik Andersen. Andersen sustained a lower-body injury during the third period of Saturday’s 7-4 loss to the Colorado Avalanche. He was extending his left leg to make a save and appeared to pull something.
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

WNCT

21K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy