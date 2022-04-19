Why Are People Kinder as They Get Older?

People with depression or anxiety are twice as likely to get health benefits from regular exercise, a study suggests. Researchers tracked the exercise regimes of more than 50,000 people in their late 50s, up to a third of which were diagnosed with the conditions. Overall, those who did moderate exercise...
In June 2021, Amy Weirick, 60, experienced post-menopausal bleeding and clotting intermittently for about a week. After being in menopause for a decade, Weirick knew something was wrong. “It felt like pelvic congestion feeling, it just felt weird,” she said in a TODAY interview. “I would come home and crash...
Parade.com has an extensive editorial partnership with Cleveland Clinic, consistently named as one of the nation’s best hospitals in U.S. News & World Report’s annual “America’s Best Hospitals” survey. Click here to learn more about our health reporting policies. By now you’ve likely heard of...
Symptoms from the new omicron variant’s subvariant — named the BA.2 variant— might be mistaken for spring allergies, experts recently told CBS News. Why it matters: The coronavirus pandemic has hit a lull period in the United States. As spring emerges, the new coronavirus variant symptoms might be mistaken for simple spring allergies.
More than 500 people are still dying of Covid-19 every day in the U.S., but an ample supply of a highly effectively antiviral drug is sitting on shelves, unused. The drug, Pfizer's antiviral pill Paxlovid, was authorized for emergency use for high-risk people in December. Clinical trials found that a five-day course cut a patient's risk of hospitalization and death by 89 percent.
ANN Arbor, Michigan approved a guaranteed income pilot program to pay $500 each month for three years to 100 low-income households. The program was proposed in October 2021 and approved Monday by the city council. Ann Arbor received $24.1million from the American Rescue Plan Act, and will allocate $1.6million of...
Parade.com has an extensive editorial partnership with Cleveland Clinic, consistently named as one of the nation’s best hospitals in U.S. News & World Report’s annual “America’s Best Hospitals” survey. Click here to learn more about our health reporting policies. With murky, variable symptoms, post-acute sequelae...
According to the studies presented at the American College of Cardiology's 71st Annual Scientific Session, drinking coffee, - in particular 2 to 3 cups per day, is indeed associated with a reduced risk of cardiovascular disease and dangerous heart rhythms, but also with longer expectancy. These patterns hold for people...
An infection from the novel coronavirus increases your risk of serious blood clots months down the road, a new international study suggests. Driving the news: International scientists from the United Kingdom and Finland recently compared more than 1 million people in Sweden who caught COVID-19, per ABC News. What they...
If you have any Hempvana pain relief products at home, you should know there’s a recall for four different products. Telebrands announced the action after finding that the product packaging does not meet the child-resistant packaging requirements. As a result, children can open the packaging with ease, which can lead to poisoning by ingestion or even contact with skin.
SEATTLE — More people have been ditching their masks since Washington state lifted its indoor mask mandate earlier this month after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released new masking guidance. But is wearing a mask still effective if everyone around you is not wearing one?. Dr....
Aspirin is best known as a pain reliever, but it also has anti-inflammatory properties and acts as a blood thinner. While taking aspirin to relieve pain or reduce fever is safe for most adults, taking it daily can lead to gastrointestinal bleeding and bleeding in the brain. In October 2021,...
Vascular dementia affects the brain’s planning, judgment, memory, reasoning and thought processes. This type of dementia is caused by brain damage from impaired blood flow. Vascular dementia can develop after a stroke, blocking blood flow to the brain. It can also result from other conditions that damage blood vessels, reduce circulation or deprive your brain of proper oxygen and nutrients.
Atrial fibrillation (AF or AFib) is one of the most common irregular heart arrhythmias. An arrhythmia is when the heart beats too slow or too fast. With atrial fibrillation, blood from the upper chambers of the heart doesn’t flow correctly to the lower chambers. Atrial fibrillation may happen in brief episodes or be a permanent condition.
Researchers looked at COVID-19 immunity prior to emergence of the omicron variant to help inform vaccine and infection control policy. A study released in JAMA Network Open by investigators at Providence, one of the largest health systems in the United States, and the University of Chicago, found that the level of protection granted by a prior symptomatic COVID-19 infection among unvaccinated individuals was on par with the level of protection provided by mRNA vaccines, with natural immunity providing a longer window of protection than mRNA vaccines. The study was conducted before the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant in the United States.
Typically, pet ownership has positive psychological effects on children. But according to a new study, physical effects — particularly on the brain — may not always be positive. Specifically, a new research paper finds that owning a cat as a child is linked to psychosis in adulthood —...
There’s new evidence showing coffee offers health benefits, with two to three cups a day associated with a longer life, and a lower risk of heart disease and heart rhythm problems. Those benefits applied to both people with and without cardiovascular disease, according to three studies to be presented...
Sláinte! The greeting that was celebrated often on St. Patrick’s Day. The word is the basic form in Irish. Variations of this toast include sláinte mhaith "good health" in Irish. In Irish, the response to sláinte is sláinte agatsa, which translates "to your health as well" Now that the day that puts beer and Irish whiskey into the spotlight has passed, I suspect it’s ok to look at the study of “Why Age and Alcohol Don’t Mix.”
Millions of people are going through life experiencing excruciating pain cause by neuropathy, according to the National Institute of Health. If you, or someone you know, suffers from this condition, Momentum Health Neuropathy Center may be able to help. Dr. Karen May, neuropathy survivor and founder of Momentum Health Center,...
(WNDU) - More than 859,000 Americans die of heart attacks or strokes every year. For years, doctors have prescribed aspirin to help prevent a cardiovascular event in healthy people, but research has been mixed on the benefits. It makes us ask the question sitting in plain sight: could an aspirin...
Comments / 0