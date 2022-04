Cayuga County attorneys have joined a statewide symbolic boycott against what they’re calling low pay and high case loads. According to The Citizen, those who provide publicly funded legal counsel have not been accepting new clients since Monday in protest against a stagnation in wages. A public defender’s hourly wage hasn’t increased since 2003 with those representing accused felons being 75 dollars an hour and for those accused of misdemeanors, 60 dollars an hour.

CAYUGA COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO