Environment

Google is doling out climate research grants

By Sarah Roach
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleClimate research is getting an assist from Google. The company announced it's rolling out the Climate Innovation Challenge, which will provide Google Cloud research credits to scientists studying the myriad ways that carbon pollution is altering the planet. Google has a wealth of data and tools that can help...

Google's planning a climate program called 'Non-Fungible Planet'

Google has filed a patent for something called “Non-Fungible Planet,” an environmental awareness program of sorts that’s also a play on words around NFTs. Clever, Google. The patent, which was filed on March 21 and has been approved for use through the end of October 2024, reveals...
ENVIRONMENT
Grist

Climate scientists refuse to be ignored

It’s Tuesday, April 19, and climate scientists from around the world put their bodies on the line for climate action. World leaders and business executives like to say they’re “listening to the science” when it comes to addressing climate change. Many climate scientists beg to differ — and have turned to activism to make their voices heard.
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Climate change: Key UN finding widely misinterpreted

A key finding in the latest IPCC climate report has been widely misinterpreted, according to scientists involved in the study. In the document, researchers wrote that greenhouse gases are projected to peak "at the latest before 2025". This implies that carbon could increase for another three years and the world...
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

Scientists have just told us how to solve the climate crisis – will the world listen?

Amid the triple crisis of the war in Ukraine, the still-raging pandemic and escalating inflation, climate scientists have just pulled off a truly impressive achievement. They have stood firm and persuaded the world’s governments to agree to a common guide to solving the climate emergency. Despite the despair of mounting global problems, the release of the latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change shows some grounds for hope.
CLIMATE CHANGE
Fast Company

Meet a climate scientist who just risked arrest to save the planet

On a typical day, Peter Kalmus goes to work at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory near Los Angeles, where he studies biological systems and climate change. But last Wednesday, he instead went to JP Morgan Chase’s building in downtown L.A., along with three other scientists, and chained himself to the front doors in order to bring more attention to the current state of the climate crisis and JP Morgan Chase’s role as the bank providing the most funding to fossil fuel firms. He’s one of more than 1,200 scientists in 26 countries who demonstrated last week—and one of many who were arrested—after the IPCC released its latest report, which UN Secretary-General António Guterres described as saying that the world is on “a fast track to climate disaster.”
ADVOCACY
scitechdaily.com

Capturing Solar Energy and Converting It to Electricity When Needed – Up to 18 Years Later

The researchers behind an energy system that makes it possible to capture solar energy, store it for up to eighteen years, and release it when and where it is needed have now taken the system a step further. After previously demonstrating how the energy can be extracted as heat, they have now succeeded in getting the system to produce electricity, by connecting it to a thermoelectric generator. Eventually, the research – developed at Chalmers University of Technology, Sweden – could lead to self-charging electronic gadgets that use stored solar energy on demand.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Apple is doling out $200,000 'retention grants' to keep people from leaving

It’s payday for a lucky group of Apple engineers. Bloomberg reported on Friday that Apple is paying what some are calling six-figure “special retention grants” intended to keep a small number of hardware and software engineers from leaving the company. The bonuses, anonymous sources told Bloomberg, are...
BUSINESS
Vox

There’s a climate solution hiding in our walls

This story is part of Recode by Vox’s Tech Support series, which explores solutions for our warming world. The world is buzzing with climate change solutions these days: Maybe we can plant a trillion trees to save ecosystems and scrub greenhouse gases out of the air in one fell swoop! Or store energy in giant cement blocks that can act like batteries made of potential energy! Or use our electric vehicles as batteries for our homes and businesses! These sound like promising ideas, but some are only in the early stages. Many of them will take years to come to fruition, if they ever do at all, and there’s a fair amount of disagreement about how effective some of them would be. Which is why it’s time we start thinking more about a low-tech, time-tested, and far less sexy solution: insulation.
ENVIRONMENT
Rivian CEO: You thought the chip shortage was bad?

The ongoing global chip crunch has made consumer electronics tougher to track down. The electric vehicle industry faces a similar conundrum, but instead of semiconductors, companies are staring down a shortage of materials to make batteries. Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe predicted that the supply of EV batteries would become a huge issue in years to come.
NORMAL, IL
Apple Insider

Apple using world's first low-carbon aluminium in the iPhone SE

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple's Green Bond projects have so far seen the companyinvest $4.7 billion in research projects since its launch in 2019. Now that work has resulted in new smelting technology which will Apple says will produce aluminum without creating any direct carbon emissions.
ENVIRONMENT
rigzone.com

Energy Transition Still Means Billions in Fossil Fuel Investment

The energy crisis triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is increasing the world’s motivation to shift to low-carbon energy, but is also creating a near-term scramble for fossil fuels that will drive billions of dollars of new investment. The U.S. and European countries are planning liquefied natural gas...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
natureworldnews.com

Scientists to Use Geoengineering to Lower Global Temperatures and Combat Malaria Spread

According to experts, geoengineering to avert the worst effects of climate change might expose up to a billion additional people to malaria. The study, published in Nature Communications, is the first to look at how climate engineering may alter the burden of infectious illnesses. Removing Carbon Dioxide. Remove carbon dioxide...
SCIENCE
Rolling Stone

The Climate Fight Isn’t Lost. Here Are 10 Ways to Win

Click here to read the full article. The climate crisis is here, and heartbreak is all around us. The early promise of dramatic action from President Biden is sinking in the old mud bog of fossil-fuel politics. Meanwhile, despite 40 years of warnings from scientists and the decline in the cost of clean energy, carbon pollution is still increasing and the world is heating up as fast as ever. The final sentence of last February’s U.N.’s latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report on the impacts of that warming is stark and unequivocal: “Climate change is a threat to...
ENVIRONMENT
Cheddar News

Paving the Way for Women in the Spirits Industry; Sustainability That Gives Back to The Planet and Social Causes

On this episode of ChedHER, Amira Rasool, CEO and Founder of The Folklore, discusses her $1.7 million pre-seed funding round and why she's being intentional about the investors she's working with; Brittany Merrill-Yeng, co-founder Skrewball Whiskey, reveals the origins of Skrewball Whisky, experiencing a period of rapid growth, and navigating a male-dominated industry; Suz Hernandez, Owner of MamaP, breaks down how her company is combining eco-friendly and sustainable products with a mission to donate to non-profits that help people and the planet.
ADVOCACY
protocol.com

Big Tech’s big uprising

Good morning! Tech companies have been largely immune to unionization efforts in the last few decades, but recent worker-led movements within Amazon and Apple prove that may no longer be the case. What’s next? Tech leaders can look to Starbucks for clues. I’m Anna Kramer and this weekend I dyed eggs with onion skins. It was the most fun I’ve had in weeks.
LABOR ISSUES

