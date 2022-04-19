Remarks by Commissioner Crenshaw at Symposium on Private Firms

Ross Levine is the Willis H. Booth Chair in Banking and Finance at the University of California, Berkeley, Haas School of Business. This post is based on a recent paper by Mr. Levine; Jianqiang Chen, Ph.D. student at the College of Technology Management, National Tsing Hua University; Pei-Fang Hsieh, Associate Professor at the College of Technology Management, National Tsing Hua University; and Po-Hsuan Hsu, Professor and Yushan Scholar at the College of Technology Management, National Tsing Hua University. Related research from the Program on Corporate Governance includes The Illusory Promise of Stakeholder Governance by Lucian A. Bebchuk and Roberto Tallarita (discussed on the Forum here); Companies Should Maximize Shareholder Welfare Not Market Value by Oliver Hart and Luigi Zingales (discussed on the Forum here); Reconciling Fiduciary Duty and Social Conscience: The Law and Economics of ESG Investing by a Trustee by Max M. Schanzenbach and Robert H. Sitkoff (discussed on the Forum here); and Exit vs. Voice by Eleonora Broccardo, Oliver Hart, and Luigi Zingales (discussed on the Forum here).

HARVARD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO