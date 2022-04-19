ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remarks by Commissioner Crenshaw at Symposium on Private Firms

By Caroline Crenshaw, U.S. Securities, Exchange Commission, on
 3 days ago

Thank you, Michael [Minnis]. I am humbled to be here today with such an impressive group of participants. The private markets and their role in the economy is an important topic and I’m glad to have this gathering of highly respected academics and industry participants thinking about the subject matter. I...

Ross Levine is the Willis H. Booth Chair in Banking and Finance at the University of California, Berkeley, Haas School of Business. This post is based on a recent paper by Mr. Levine; Jianqiang Chen, Ph.D. student at the College of Technology Management, National Tsing Hua University; Pei-Fang Hsieh, Associate Professor at the College of Technology Management, National Tsing Hua University; and Po-Hsuan Hsu, Professor and Yushan Scholar at the College of Technology Management, National Tsing Hua University. Related research from the Program on Corporate Governance includes The Illusory Promise of Stakeholder Governance by Lucian A. Bebchuk and Roberto Tallarita (discussed on the Forum here); Companies Should Maximize Shareholder Welfare Not Market Value by Oliver Hart and Luigi Zingales (discussed on the Forum here); Reconciling Fiduciary Duty and Social Conscience: The Law and Economics of ESG Investing by a Trustee by Max M. Schanzenbach and Robert H. Sitkoff (discussed on the Forum here); and Exit vs. Voice by Eleonora Broccardo, Oliver Hart, and Luigi Zingales (discussed on the Forum here).
The Proposed Private Fund Advisers Rule

I submit this comment letter with respect to certain policy aspects of the above-referenced release (the “Proposing Release”) regarding proposed rules (the “Proposed Rules”) under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 (the “Advisers Act”), [1] in my personal capacity. [2] I am aware of other comment letters that have been submitted or that are being prepared for submission to the Commission; my views are generally in accord with those views recommending against the adoption of the Proposed Rules, and I do not reiterate here arguments that I know or understand are being (or will be) made in those other letters. Instead, those views are incorporated here by reference.
North Korean Regime Utilizing Hacking Groups To Perform Crypto Heists: Report

A prominent cybersecurity firm says that the North Korean government is raising money by using hacking groups to perform crypto heists. According to a new article by internet security company Mandiant, the hermit nation has shifted its focus from stealing coronavirus vaccine research to pilfering digital assets. Mandiant says that...
CEOs and Sustainability

Kurt Harrison is co-head of the Global Sustainability Practice and Emily Meneer is a Global Knowledge Leader at Russell Reynolds Associates. This post is based on a publication in BRINK. Related research from the Program on Corporate Governance includes The Illusory Promise of Stakeholder Governance by Lucian A. Bebchuk and Roberto Tallarita (discussed on the Forum here); For Whom Corporate Leaders Bargain by Lucian A. Bebchuk, Kobi Kastiel, and Roberto Tallarita (discussed on the Forum here); Restoration: The Role Stakeholder Governance Must Play in Recreating a Fair and Sustainable American Economy—A Reply to Professor Rock by Leo E. Strine, Jr. (discussed on the Forum here); and Stakeholder Capitalism in the Time of COVID, by Lucian Bebchuk, Kobi Kastiel, and Roberto Tallarita (discussed on the Forum here).
Serena Williams investing in Karat to help startup prepare more Black engineers for tech interviews

Tennis star Serena Williams has made an investment in Karat, the Seattle-based startup that helps companies conduct technical interviews. While a dollar amount was not shared by the company on Tuesday, Williams’ backing will allow Karat to “significantly scale” Brilliant Black Minds, a program that it says improves access and inclusion across the technology industry.
He Began His Entrepreneurial Career at 16. Now He's the Founder of a $400 Million E-Sports Startup

Turns out, Parnell was pretty good at selling cell phones, having tapped his network of fellow high-schoolers and their families as customers. By age 16, he was using his savings to negotiate buying out other local cell-phone stores. And he saw a future in entrepreneurship: Before he was even 21, he was flying out to Silicon Valley to attend a tech conference and networking to bring tech incubators to Detroit.
Binance.US is ditching the Blockchain Association

Binance.US said Wednesday it is leaving the Blockchain Association and will set up its own government affairs team in Washington. The departure of the U.S. arm of the world’s biggest crypto exchange appeared to be a serious blow to the industry’s key lobbying organization. “We believe it’s time...
Australian Financial Watchdog Unveils Crypto Regulatory Approach With 2025 Timeline

Australian authorities outline regulations roadmap for cryptocurrencies and digital asset companies. The approach focuses on mitigating the use of cryptos in illicit activities like fraud and money laundering. Further policy consultation has been approved as well and could introduce new financial laws. The development comes and crypto popularity and adoption...
Today in Crypto: SALT, Cion Digital Offer Crypto-Backed Lending to Auto Dealers; Coinbase Negotiates to Buy BtcTurk

Crypto-based lender SALT announced Thursday (April 21) that it is formed a strategic partnership with Ciion Digital to make loans available to more than 5,000 automobile dealerships in the United States. “The announcement marks the launch of SALT’s Embedded Crypto Lending Service, which will enable financial service providers and fintech...
Spotlight on Boards: Spring 2022 Update

Martin Lipton is a founding partner of Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, specializing in mergers and acquisitions and matters affecting corporate policy and strategy. This post is based on a Wachtell Lipton memorandum by Mr. Lipton, Steven A. Rosenblum, Karessa L. Cain, and Hannah Clark. The ever-evolving challenges facing corporate...
Environmental Liabilities, Creditors, and Corporate Pollution: Evidence from the Apex Oil Ruling

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) shows that corporate pollution is the primary source of U.S. land and water pollution that increase cancer, reproductive, neurodevelopmental, and premature death rates. Extensive research examines how environmental regulations influence pollution and health. This work suggests that corporate decision-makers do not fully internalize the social costs of their choices concerning toxic releases, and U.S. environmental regulations do not fully counteract the incentives created by such externalities. However, this research leaves unaddressed the question of how redefining property rights over corporate environmental damages shapes corporate finance and pollution. In a recent paper, we evaluate the impact of the 2008 Apex Oil court decision that made some creditors more legally liable for their corporation’s environmental damages when those firms entered Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
AWS launches new $30M accelerator program aimed at minority founders

From a diversity standpoint, the venture capital financing landscape remains incredibly imbalanced. Since 2015, Black and Latinx founders — who have fewer funding routes available to them to begin with — have raised just 2.4% of total venture capital invested, according to Crunchbase. The current system capitalizes women and minority founders at 80% less than businesses overall. But miraculously, about 80% of investors believe that minority and women business owners get the capital they deserve — spotlighting the disconnect.
