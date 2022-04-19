ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvard Law School Forum on Corporate Governance

By Seth Kerschner, Dongho Lee,, Clare Connellan, White, Case LLP, on
 3 days ago

Seth Kerschner, Dongho Lee, and Clare Connellan are partners at White & Case LLP. This post is based on a White & Case memorandum by Mr. Kerschner, Mr. Lee, Ms. Connellan, and Dominic Ross. Related research from the Program on Corporate Governance includes The Illusory Promise of Stakeholder Governance...

Delegated Gender Diversity

Hao Liang is Associate Professor of Finance at Singapore Management University and Cara Vansteenkiste is a lecturer at the University of New South Wales Business School. This post is based on their recent paper. Related research from the Program on Corporate Governance includes Politics and Gender in the Executive Suite by Alma Cohen, Moshe Hazan, and David Weiss (discussed on the Forum here); Will Nasdaq’s Diversity Rules Harm Investors? by Jesse M. Fried (discussed on the Forum here); and Duty and Diversity by Chris Brummer and Leo E. Strine, Jr. (discussed on the Forum here).
CEOs and Sustainability

Kurt Harrison is co-head of the Global Sustainability Practice and Emily Meneer is a Global Knowledge Leader at Russell Reynolds Associates. This post is based on a publication in BRINK. Related research from the Program on Corporate Governance includes The Illusory Promise of Stakeholder Governance by Lucian A. Bebchuk and Roberto Tallarita (discussed on the Forum here); For Whom Corporate Leaders Bargain by Lucian A. Bebchuk, Kobi Kastiel, and Roberto Tallarita (discussed on the Forum here); Restoration: The Role Stakeholder Governance Must Play in Recreating a Fair and Sustainable American Economy—A Reply to Professor Rock by Leo E. Strine, Jr. (discussed on the Forum here); and Stakeholder Capitalism in the Time of COVID, by Lucian Bebchuk, Kobi Kastiel, and Roberto Tallarita (discussed on the Forum here).
dailyhodl.com

$10,000,000,000,000 Asset Management Firm BlackRock Exploring Support for Crypto Assets

A top executive at investment management behemoth BlackRock says the company is researching crypto assets in response to heightened interest from clients. In a new letter, CEO and co-founder Larry Fink says that digital assets can resolve many of the problems associated with international payments, such as high prices and associated crimes.
City
Massachusetts Business
abovethelaw.com

Justice Kagan’s Had Just About Enough Of The Conservative Majority

Because the majority begins with some law-chambers history, I do too—though fair warning: My discussion is no more relevant than the majority’s to the issue before us (citations omitted). Not surprisingly, neither of the parties to this small and legally mundane case thought it a suitable occasion for a from-Blackstone-onward theory of habeas practice. Yet the majority, unprompted, embarks on that project, perhaps hoping that the seeds it sows now will yield more succulent fruit in cases to come.
Fortune

Reconsidering the role of board members for the modern age

See which companies made the inaugural Fortune Modern Board 25 list, developed in collaboration with the Diligent Institute. On this week's episode of Fortune's Leadership Next podcast, co-hosts Alan Murray and Ellen McGirt talk with Brian Stafford, CEO of Diligent, about the massive shift in the role of board members. While the job used to lean a bit cushy, board members today have to be ready to respond to crises and the needs of stakeholders including customers and employees.
Harvard Crimson

Philanthropic Leaders Discuss Racial Justice at Harvard IOP Forum

A panel of philanthropic leaders discussed efforts to promote racial justice in philanthropy at a virtual event hosted Wednesday by the Harvard Institute of Politics. The panel — titled “Advancing Racial Justice in Philanthropy: Aspiration or Reality?” — featured Libra Foundation Executive Director Crystal Hayling, Solidaire Network Executive Director Rajasvini Bhansali, and Borealis Philanthropy President Amoretta Morris. The event was co-hosted by the Institutional Antiracism and Accountability Project.
Spotlight on Boards: Spring 2022 Update

Martin Lipton is a founding partner of Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, specializing in mergers and acquisitions and matters affecting corporate policy and strategy. This post is based on a Wachtell Lipton memorandum by Mr. Lipton, Steven A. Rosenblum, Karessa L. Cain, and Hannah Clark. The ever-evolving challenges facing corporate...
ZDNet

Linqto seeks to make investing in private tech companies more accessible

Linqto is giving employees at tech companies preparing to go public increased liquidity through its new initiative, Linqto Buys Shares. The platform features few fees and will let investors get in early with private tech companies before they go public. In addition to providing added liquidity to employees in private...
Washington Examiner

Not lovin’ it: Former McDonald’s CEO takes up fight against woke corporations

Fighting woke corporate politics is the focus of former McDonald’s CEO Ed Rensi. Rensi, who has also sat on the boards of Famous Dave’s, Great Wolf Resorts, and Snap-on Inc., announced he is joining forces with conservative advocacy groups to create the Boardroom Initiative, an advocacy coalition that will fight against corporate boardrooms that mix company policy with U.S. politics.
pymnts

Binance Bulks Up Regulatory Team

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance today (April 21) announced the hiring of two high-level executives to its regulatory and market compliance operations. Seth Levy, a former executive at Citadel LLC and the U.S. Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, was hired to be the company's "head of market surveillance." "Seth will oversee efforts to...
‘We want to show students how to be entrepreneurs’

A legal education can be the key to unlocking entrepreneurship, say the Harvard Law School graduates who created Evisort, a contract management platform driven by artificial intelligence. “We never took the bar. We went straight to Silicon Valley. From five folks on a whiteboard, now we have 160 employees,” said...
Environmental Liabilities, Creditors, and Corporate Pollution: Evidence from the Apex Oil Ruling

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) shows that corporate pollution is the primary source of U.S. land and water pollution that increase cancer, reproductive, neurodevelopmental, and premature death rates. Extensive research examines how environmental regulations influence pollution and health. This work suggests that corporate decision-makers do not fully internalize the social costs of their choices concerning toxic releases, and U.S. environmental regulations do not fully counteract the incentives created by such externalities. However, this research leaves unaddressed the question of how redefining property rights over corporate environmental damages shapes corporate finance and pollution. In a recent paper, we evaluate the impact of the 2008 Apex Oil court decision that made some creditors more legally liable for their corporation’s environmental damages when those firms entered Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
Reuters

Culture, not cash, is key to lower turnover at law firms - report

(Reuters) - Demand for lawyers has catapulted salaries to new heights as law firms compete for talent and clients. But a new report suggests that for the attorneys themselves, the money isn't everything. When asked what would keep them from leaving their firms, attorneys ranked compensation behind clear opportunities for...
