Maren Morris shares some sweet shots of her little 'Hummingbird,' son Hayes

 1 day ago

Maren Morris’ "Humble Quest" album includes one very special duet: A song called "Hummingbird."

It’s a song that Morris wrote the day she found out she was pregnant with her son Hayes, and by the time she recorded it, he was old enough to contribute his voice to the track.

The song begins with Hayes’ adorable babbling as he says “Mama.”

Morris recently shared some sweet at-home photos of herself with Hayes. In one shot, they’re looking out a window together, while in a video clip, the pair sit at a piano.

"Hummingbird, now your heart beats in me," Morris wrote alongside her post, in a nod to one of the lines in her song.

“By the time we were recording, he was talking, so I got to record his sweet voice to add to the top of the track,” she posted

"Humble Quest" arrived late last month. Morris is currently gearing up to head out on her Humble Quest Tour.

