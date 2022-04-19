Amarius Mims to Stay at UGA, Withdraws from Transfer Portal

Even for the University of Georgia Football program, the Transfer Portal is a tricky situation; Amarius Mims proves that point as the Georgia coaching might have to be creative to get him on the field.

After spending just over a week in the NCAA’s Transfer Portal, offensive tackle Amarius Mims has recanted his decision to leave the Georgia Bulldogs. Mims, who was listed as the portal’s top prospect, looked as though he may be choosing Florida State (FSU) after a visit this past week. On Monday, much to the disappointment of Seminole fans everywhere, it was announced that the tackle would remain in Athens, Ga. Mims initially entered the portal with fellow Bulldog lineman, Clay Webb , and was recruited by programs like Clemson, Miami, and FSU before deciding to stay put.

At 6’7” and 330 pounds with a 7’1” wingspan, Mims was a mountain when he lined up on either side of Georgia’s line during their National Championship season last year. Overall, he played in eight games but was not among the starters for the Bulldogs despite his obvious talent.

Amarius Mims possesses the length and power to be a big-time college offensive tackle Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

More suited to a downhill running game plan where he can overpower defensive linemen and linebackers with his bear-like frame, Mims’ still-developing pass blocking skills likely kept him from cracking the starting lineup as a freshman. Many believe that this is what led to his brief stint in the Transfer Portal. Returning to Georgia should be a good sign for the sophomore as it likely means he will compete for playing time.

UGA Head Coach Kirby Smart likes to operate a run-first offense and that’s where Mims fits best, but finding a place for him this fall is not as easy as just plopping him into the lineup. Broderick Jones and Warren McClendon return at left and right tackle respectively. Can Smart and his offensive staff find creative ways to place Mims on the gridiron?

Maybe he’s moved to tight end during specific short-yardage plays; perhaps the Bulldogs go with an unbalanced line with Mims inserted into the formation as the extra offensive tackle. Placing Mims in the backfield is also a possible scenario.

One of the top-ranked players in the 2021 recruiting class, Mims used his size and surprising athleticism to make an immediate impact on the field. His decision to stay at UGA likely stems from familiarity with the program, being a Georgia native, and a sense that they could develop him into the NFL star he surely hopes to be.

Still, the Bulldogs can’t be complacent as the possibility lingers that Mims may re-enter the Transfer Portal down the road. That’s why sooner rather than later he has to be a starter at offensive tackle for the Bulldogs.

Georgia kicks off their season against Oregon in the Mercedes-Benz Dome in Atlanta on Sep. 3 where fans will get a chance to see Mims in action.