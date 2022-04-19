Early vote turnout nears 4,000 mark with all sites open

Early voting totals surged Monday, April 18, to just under 4,000 ballots cast in advance of the May 3 election day as all 26 early voting sites opened for the first time since the voting period began last week.

A total of 3,910 early, absentee and nursing home ballots were cast in the county primary election cycle through Monday, according to figures released Tuesday by the Shelby County Election Commission.

The same figures show 2,825 of the early voters cast their ballots in the Democratic primary and 1,085 in the Republican primary.

The 2,727 votes Monday was the highest daily total so far in the period that runs through April 28.

The total for the first four days of the two-week period compares to 7,255 in the same election cycle four year ago when all 21 sites were open starting on opening day.

In the 2014 early voting period for the same offices, 1,151 votes were cast through the fourth day of the period with just a Downtown site open until the last week of the early voting period.

In 2010, 1,117 votes were cast at the same point with just the Downtown site open until the fifth day of the voting period.