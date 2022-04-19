ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

Early vote turnout nears 4,000 mark with all sites open

By Bill Dries
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 23 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33JF1p_0fDcWT1U00

Early voting totals surged Monday, April 18, to just under 4,000 ballots cast in advance of the May 3 election day as all 26 early voting sites opened for the first time since the voting period began last week.

A total of 3,910 early, absentee and nursing home ballots were cast in the county primary election cycle through Monday, according to figures released Tuesday by the Shelby County Election Commission.

The same figures show 2,825 of the early voters cast their ballots in the Democratic primary and 1,085 in the Republican primary.

The 2,727 votes Monday was the highest daily total so far in the period that runs through April 28.

The total for the first four days of the two-week period compares to 7,255 in the same election cycle four year ago when all 21 sites were open starting on opening day.

In the 2014 early voting period for the same offices, 1,151 votes were cast through the fourth day of the period with just a Downtown site open until the last week of the early voting period.

In 2010, 1,117 votes were cast at the same point with just the Downtown site open until the fifth day of the voting period.

Comments / 1

Related
AZFamily

State Senate GOP revives bill that would eliminate nearly all early voting

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona Senate committee has revived and advanced a wide-ranging election bill that would eliminate nearly all forms of early voting and require ballots to be counted by hand. Republicans passed the bill out of the Senate Government Committee in a 4-3 party-line vote, but it is almost certain to die in a vote of the full Senate or in the House. The House speaker made sure an identical bill didn’t go anywhere in his chamber earlier this year, when he assigned it to every House committee, making it basically impossible to jump through those hoops.
ARIZONA STATE
CBS 58

Early voting kicks off for spring election

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The spring election is one week away, but some people chose to cast their vote early with early voting starting Tuesday. Many are taking advantage of early voting. With nine early voting sites to choose from, it’s something voters say is a convenient option. "I...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shelby County, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
Tennessee State
Tennessee Elections
County
Shelby County, TN
Shelby County, TN
Elections
WTVQ

‘Co-ops Vote’ aims to boost voter turnout in rural areas

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – It’s a non-partisan effort to help people in rural areas get out and vote. In Frankfort Wednesday, Kentucky Electric Cooperatives launched its 2022 ‘Co-ops Vote’ campaign, with about 100 high school juniors from across the state in attendance. The campaign aims to help improve voter turnout in rural areas, particularly among the younger crowd, by encouraging them to register to vote as soon as they are able.
FRANKFORT, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Voting#Election Day#Republican Primary#Primary Election#Republicans#Democratic
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: RNC warns Democrats will 'pay the price' for trying to undermined election integrity after lawsuit over ballot counting caused Texas vote administrator to resign

The Republican National Committee is warning Democrats to uphold election integrity in the 2022 midterms after a GOP Election Integrity team effort caused Harris County, Texas' Democratic Election Administrator to resign for failing to count all the ballots from the primary elections earlier this month within the required 24 hours.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NBC News

Trump-backed House candidate removed from ballot by Tenn. Republicans

The Tennessee Republican Party voted Tuesday to remove former State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus and two other people from the August primary ballot in the state's 5th Congressional District. The vote marked the culmination of months of effort by both GOP legislators and activists to boot Ortagus because she had...
TENNESSEE STATE
Lima News

Federal judges mull trimming Ohio early voting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A federal court is considering whether to order Ohio to trim its early voting period for the May 3 primary election to buy more time for the state’s stalled redistricting efforts. During a court hearing at the U.S. District Courthouse in Columbus on Friday, a...
COLUMBUS, OH
Matt Lillywhite

Republicans Could Win Midterm Elections, According To Polls

Republicans are historically likely to win the midterm elections this fall, according to CNN. "The party in the White House traditionally loses seats in the first midterm election of a new president's term. In fact, the President's party has lost an average of 30 House seats in midterm elections over the last 100 years."
WFMZ-TV Online

What if 'Big Blue Shift' late in elections is legal?

To question the legitimacy and fairness of recent U.S. elections is to be attacked as a probable "Russian asset" out to undermine democracy or, at best, a kook. But many voters notice something strange happening. Scholars who study elections have noticed a peculiar trend developing in the last couple of decades: Late-arriving and late-counted ballots skew Democrat blue. As Election Night drags on, the pace of Republican votes slows and in the wee hours Democratic votes gain momentum. Political scientists call it the Big Blue Shift.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Walker raises $5.5M in Georgia Senate race, trailing Warnock

Football icon and Georgia Republican Herschel Walker said Friday that his U.S. Senate campaign had raised $5.5 million in the first three months of 2022, a big haul that is still dwarfed by the $13.6 million that Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock raised in the same period.Walker is the GOP front-runner, but faces five other Republicans in the May 24 primary. A June 21 runoff, if necessary, would settle the Republican nomination.Georgia will be a key battleground in the 2022 midterm elections to determine which party controls the U.S. Senate. Republicans had long dominated statewide races until Georgia helped elect...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
527K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy