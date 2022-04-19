ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MOBIUS Launches Their First Metaverse Project – MetaToys

Cover picture for the articleMobius Game is located in Singapore,with experienced members who have been deeply involved in the traditional game industry for many years. After months of development and breakthrough, the team takes their first step to Metaverse and launches their first digital community-MetaToys with full preparations. What Mobius wants to bring to their...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Mobius Game#Nft
