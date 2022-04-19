ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Africa Can Connect to World through Blockchain & Internet Tech

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWe can observe that the blockchain has evolved in most domains, including finance and entertainment. The problem of internet connection nowadays still exists, even if we have the impression that everyone has access to the internet. And that’s a fact for the second largest continent in the world –...

TechRadar

A VPN for #KeepItOn: How tech can mitigate internet shutdowns

Eleven years ago saw the first time ever that a country's entire internet went dark. It was 2011 - in the midst of the Arab Spring unrest - when Egyptian citizens couldn't access the web for five long days. Now, internet shutdowns are becoming common practice among authoritative governments worldwide....
Hackernoon

What is the Advantage of Using Blockchain Tech in Healthcare?

The healthcare sector faces numerous issues when it comes to data storage, sharing, and verification. Patient data exists in isolated silos and doctors cannot access it when needed, while hackers seem to be able to take advantage with relative ease. Patients don’t feel like they own their health information. Counterfeit drugs are flooding the market as no one can verify their origins. Are traditional data management practices becoming obsolete? Even though blockchain technology has emerged in the financial sector, blockchain use cases in healthcare are gaining traction, too. The global medical blockchain market is expected to reach $55.83 billion by 2026, rising at a CAGR of 35% from 2021. Hospitals and other medical facilities are tapping into blockchain development services to enhance their data-related practices. So, how blockchain works in healthcare? And which challenges could you expect while implementing the technology in the medical sector?
The Independent

Shanghai warns some residents may have to live at their workplaces after it lifts citywide lockdown

As China seeks to lift the Covid-19 lockdown in Shanghai, city officials have warned that some people may have to stay at their workplaces even after they ease restrictions. Officials in China’s financial capital said over the weekend that businesses should start to plan a “closed-loop management” system, where workers would live on site and test regularly for the virus, reported The New York Times.But they did not provide a timeline of when that could happen.The city has emerged as the epicenter of a new wave of Covid cases with over 320,000 infections since early March, when the surge...
Reuters

Russia needs to prepare as NATO reinforces its borders, TASS reports

(Reuters) - A senior Russian official said on Tuesday that NATO’s reinforcement of its borders with Russia was no longer a figure of speech and Moscow should be prepared for possible aggressive action, Russia’s TASS news agency reported. The agency was quoting Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia’s...
americanmilitarynews.com

China issues demands to US in first call with SECDEF Austin

During the first official phone call between U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and his Chinese counterpart, Defense Minister Wei Fenghe, the Chinese official demanded the U.S. “stop conducting military provocations at sea.”. The Chinese side has published a. of the conversation between Austin and Wei, in which Wei...
Daily Mail

Russia issues new warning to Sweden and Finland over joining NATO as poll shows 57 per cent of Swedes now want to sign up and Finland today begins debating whether to join

Russia has issued a fresh warning to Finland and Sweden over joining NATO, as the two countries draw closer to becoming part of the military alliance. Maria Zakharova, spokesman for Russia's foreign ministry, said today that both countries have been informed 'what it will lead to' if they abandon decades-old neutrality agreements and become NATO members.
MarketWatch

The news coming from this giant volcano is even gloomier than the new forecasts from the IMF and World Bank

Investors love looking at esoteric indicators for clues on how the economy is performing, and therefore how stocks, bonds and other assets will trade. How about looking at carbon dioxide emissions? There may be a political agreement to reduce emissions but that’s an effort phased in over many years. Any sudden changes are more likely to be the impact of changing patterns of economic activity rather than cleaner output.
