ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Four-star offensive tackle sets commitment date

By Justin Robertson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bfNrs_0fDcUpJm00

Four-star 2023 offensive tackle and Clemson target Sam Pendleton has set his commitment date for April 25 at 6:30 p.m EDT.

Clemson offered Pendleton on Jan. 14 and is the 12th best recruit in North Carolina, according to 247Sports Composite.

The 6-foot-4 305 pounder visited Clemson in late January, and although Pendleton initially said Clemson’s offer was a “dream offer,” his recruitment has heated up.

“They sit pretty well with me,” he said in an interview with The Clemson Insider . “I definitely have felt a lot of love from them but there’s some other schools that are really starting to climb up for me, starting to match that Clemson energy right now.”

Notre Dame offered Pendleton on March 16, and according to 247Sports’ crystal ball projection, the Fighting Irish are now the favorite to land the lineman .

With Pendleton recruitment less than one week away, Clemson could add to its 2023 class that is No. 28 in the country.

List

What we learned from Clemson's spring game

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AoYXT_0fDcUpJm00

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crystal Ball#American Football#247sports Composite#The Clemson Insider#Notre Dame#Irish#Sampendleton7
The Spun

Coach K’s Grandson Is Reportedly Transferring From Duke

With Mike Krzyzewski no longer the head coach at Duke, his grandson, Michael Savarino, has decided to enter the transfer portal. Jeff Goodman of Stadium was first to report that Savarino has entered the transfer portal. Savarino finished the 2021-22 season averaging 1.1 points and o.5 rebounds per game. He...
DURHAM, NC
The Spun

UNC Transfer Dawson Garcia Announces His Commitment

A former UNC men’s basketball player has announced where he will continue his collegiate career at. Per Ryan James of Prep Hoops, Dawson Gracia has committed to the University of Minnesota. He was visiting the campus with his family when he made the decision. Garcia played two seasons for...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Caitlyn Jenner Speaks Out On Lia Thomas: Sports World Reacts

Former Summer Olympics star Caityln Jenner wrote an op-ed for the New York Post regarding the Lia Thomas situation. Thomas, a transgender swimmer for Penn, won an NCAA championship this past season, becoming the first transgender athlete to win a Division 1 title. The former Penn men’s team swimmer became...
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NCAA Releases New College Baseball Top 25 Poll

The top 25 for college baseball has been released by the NCAA and it comes with a good chunk of changes to the top 10. Miami was in the top three this past week but didn’t fall that far. The Hurricanes are now the fifth-best team in the country after getting swept by the Virginia Tech Hokies over the weekend.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC basketball listed as ‘potential fit’ for transfer guard

The college basketball offseason is in full effect and while the UNC basketball program hasn’t dipped into the transfer portal quite yet, that could change coming up. Currently, the Tar Heels are waiting on a decision from second-year guard Caleb Love and what his future will look like. So until then, don’t expect North Carolina to get involved with anyone in the transfer portal. But, there is one intriguing name that could be a good fit the the Tar Heels if Love were to head off to the NBA. According to 247Sports’ Isaac Trotter, Iowa State transfer guard Tyrese Hunter and the Tar Heels...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dick Vitale thinks highly of UNC going into 2022-23 season

We are still months away from the start of the 2022-23 college basketball season but already the UNC basketball program is receiving praise by national analysts. The latest is ESPN’s Dick Vitale who put out his top teams for his “Elite Eight” going into next season. And right there at the top stand the North Carolina Tar Heels. Vitale listed Hubert Davis’ team No. 1 in the rankings beating out No. 2 Houston, No. 3 Kentucky, No. 4 Arkansas and No. 5 Gonzaga. Here is what Vitale had to say about the Tar Heels’ squad for next season with some decisions from...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

One of Florida's former 4-star QBs just entered the transfer portal

Florida football lost another player to the transfer portal on Tuesday when former four-star quarterback Carlos Del Rio-Wilson told Gators Online that he will search for other opportunities to manifest his talents. The signal-caller situation in the Swamp is a bit more clear after sophomore Anthony Richardson put up a solid performance in the Orange and Blue spring game last week, likely leading to Del Rio-Wilson’s decision.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Lloyd Carr’s Grandson Projected To Commit To Rival School

There may be some awkward holiday dinners in the Carr family going forward. After taking a visit to Notre Dame, CJ Carr, five-star quarterback and grandson of legendary Michigan coach Lloyd Carr, is trending towards joining the Irish. Carr is currently ranked as the No. 5 QB in the 2024...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

99K+
Followers
145K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy