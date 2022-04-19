ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Thousands without power as nor'easter hits several states

By Scripps National
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WcMUb_0fDcUl2600

A powerful spring nor'easter has crippled several states.

Parts of Pennsylvania and New York are dealing with a foot of snow. Binghamton, New York reported 14.5 inches of snow as of 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Thousands of customers across the Northeast are also without power. New York had more than 100,000 customers without power as of Tuesday morning, according to poweroutage.us.

Forecasters expect most of the snowfall to end by Wednesday. However, chilly temperatures and strong winds are expected to stick around.

Business
