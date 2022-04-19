ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Functional stratification of cancer drugs through integrated network similarity

By Seyma Unsal-Beyge
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNpj Systems Biology and Applications volumeÂ 8, ArticleÂ number:Â 11 (2022) Cite this article. Drugs not only perturb their immediate protein targets but also modulate multiple signaling pathways. In this study, we explored networks modulated by several drugs across multiple cancer cell lines by integrating their targets with transcriptomic and phosphoproteomic...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

The spontaneous emergence of brain-like functional specialization in neural networks

The human brain has distinct and highly specialized functional regions to understand languages, recognize faces and plan ahead. However, neuroscientists must still decipher the high degree of functional specialization observed in the cortex. In a new study now published in Science Advances, Katharina Dobs and a team of scientists at the department of brain and cognitive sciences, MIT and the Zuckerman Mind Brain and Behavior Institute, Columbia University, New York, U.S., investigated face perception with artificial neural networks to test the hypothesis that functional segregation of facial recognition in the brain reflected computational optimization for broader applications of visual facial recognition. The team showed how functional visual segregation revealed a widespread tendency for optimization to create functional specialization in machines, and also further investigate the complexity of the phenomenon relative to brains.
SCIENCE
dailyhodl.com

Cere Network To Integrate With Boba Network To Provide Decentralized Data Solutions to Its Users

Today, Boba Network and Cere Network announce their integration that will bring improved decentralized data cloud (DDC) solutions to Boba Network builders and users. Developers that build on Boba Network are now enabled to utilize the power of the Cere DDC immediately, providing features not available in other decentralized infrastructure solutions, such as the following.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Atypical perineuronal nets in the CA2 region interfere with social memory in a mouse model of social dysfunction

In the original PDF of this article, pages 6"“12 were inadvertently omitted. The original article PDF has been corrected. The HTML version was unaffected. Princeton Neuroscience Institute, Princeton University, Princeton, NJ, USA. Elise C. Cope,Â Anna D. Zych,Â Nicole J. Katchur,Â RenÃ©e C. Waters,Â Blake J. Laham,Â Emma J....
PRINCETON, NJ
Nature.com

Novel pyroptosis-independent functions of gasdermins

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 127 (2022) Cite this article. Recently, Rana et al. and Zhang et al. published two studies illustrating the important regulatory roles of gasdermin B (GSDMB) and -D (GSDMD) in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and intestinal immune homeostasis maintenance, respectively.1,2 Their findings collectively indicate that the gasdermins (GSDMs) can play a crucial role in restoring epithelial barrier function and shaping gut mucosal homeostasis. Moreover, neither of the functions of GSDMs revealed by these two studies are related to pyroptosis, which may provide new insights into the non-pyroptosis-dependent functions of GSDM proteins.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breast Cancer#Prostate Cancer#Colorectal Cancer#Drugs#Cancer Cell#Npj Systems Biology#Hdac
Nature.com

Unenhanced Cardiac Magnetic Resonance may improve detection and prognostication of an occult heart involvement in asymptomatic patients with systemic sclerosis

Systemic sclerosis (SSc) is an uncommon autoimmune disease. Aim of the study was to detect the occult cardiac involvement in asymptomatic SSc patients of recent onset (indicative of a more aggressive disease) with unenhanced Cardiac Magnetic Resonance (CMR). Our historical prospective study included naÃ¯ve SSc patients of recent onset. Modified Rodnan Skin Score (mRSS) and Scleroderma Clinical Trial Consortium Damage Index (SCTC-DI) were calculated. Cardiac volumes and global myocardial strain were assessed and also compared with healthy group values. Pericardial involvement was further recorded. Thirty-one patients met inclusion criteria (54"‰Â±"‰12Â years; 1Â M). Mean duration of disease was 6.8Â years. All patients showed preserved systolic function. Higher incidence of pericardial involvement was founded in patients with disease accrual damage (OR: 9.6, p-value 0.01). Radial and longitudinal strain values resulted significantly different between healthy and SSc patients. GRS and GLS showed an independent predictive validity on damage accrual (HR: 1.22 and 1.47, respectively). Best C-index for disease progression was reached when strain values and pericardial evaluation were added to conventional risk factors (0.97, p-value: 0.0001). Strain analysis by CMR-TT may show a high capability both in identifying early cardiac involvement and stratifying its clinical aggressiveness, regardless of the standard damage indices and CMR contrast-dependent biomarker.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Andrei Tapalaga

Scientists Solve the Mystery of Why Humans Die Around 80

We are destined through our creation to die at 80PublicDomainPictures/Pixabay. On average, most humans around the world and throughout history who died from natural causes, have passed away around the age of 80 years old. Humanity has been wondering for years why does death usually come around this age for humans, and why do other animals and creatures have a much shorter or in some cases longer life span?
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Infection Granted Unvaccinated People Strong, Long-Lasting Protection on Par With mRNA Vaccines

Researchers looked at COVID-19 immunity prior to emergence of the omicron variant to help inform vaccine and infection control policy. A study released in JAMA Network Open by investigators at Providence, one of the largest health systems in the United States, and the University of Chicago, found that the level of protection granted by a prior symptomatic COVID-19 infection among unvaccinated individuals was on par with the level of protection provided by mRNA vaccines, with natural immunity providing a longer window of protection than mRNA vaccines. The study was conducted before the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant in the United States.
PROVIDENCE, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
MedicineNet.com

What Percent of Neck Biopsies Are Cancer?

Most neck masses are noncancerous, but persistent, continuously growing neck mass requires a neck biopsy. Nearly 75 percent of lateral neck biopsies done in patients older than 40 years of age are cancerous. This is because only suspicious neck masses are biopsied. The incidence of head and neck squamous cell...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

New tests and treatments for pulmonary fibrosis, acute respiratory disease syndrome have been developed in mice

Scientists at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and Mie University in Japan have developed monoclonal antibodies that prevent lung cell death in mouse models for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and acute respiratory disease syndrome (ARDS). The advance, along with new, non-invasive diagnostic tools presented in the same study, could be a critical step in treating the deadly diseases, for which few effective therapies currently exist.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Nasa invents ‘revolutionary’ material 1,000 times better than state-of-the art spaceship alloys

Nasa scientists have invented a new metal alloy that is 1,000 times more durable than current state-of-the-art materials used in aviation and space exploration.The US space agency believes that Alloy GRX-810 could revolutionise space travel, as it can withstand far harsher conditions than existing materials used within rocket engines.The material has twice the strength, three-and-a-half times the flexibility and more than 1,000 times the durability under stress at high temperatures.“This breakthrough is revolutionary for materials development,” said Dale Hopkins, deputy project manager of Nasa’s Transformational Tools and Technologies project“New types of stronger and more lightweight materials play a key...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Freethink

Bacteria living inside tumors help cancer spread through the blood

The microbiota affects humans in a multitude of ways, from protecting our skin to aiding digestion to altering our mood. These microbes are generally friendly, but depending on their exact nature, composition, and location, they also can cause harm. New research published in the journal Cell suggests that bacteria living inside tumor cells promote cancer metastasis by bolstering the strength of the cancerous host cells against mechanical stress in the bloodstream, in turn promoting cell survival during tumor progression.
CANCER
Nature.com

Hypothalamic syndrome

Nature Reviews Disease Primers volumeÂ 8, ArticleÂ number:Â 24 (2022) Cite this article. Hypothalamic syndrome (HS) is a rare disorder caused by disease-related and/or treatment-related injury to the hypothalamus, most commonly associated with rare, non-cancerous parasellar masses, such as craniopharyngiomas, germ cell tumours, gliomas, cysts of Rathke's pouch and Langerhans cell histiocytosis, as well as with genetic neurodevelopmental syndromes, such as Prader"“Willi syndrome and septo-optic dysplasia. HS is characterized by intractable weight gain associated with severe morbid obesity, multiple endocrine abnormalities and memory impairment, attention deficit and reduced impulse control as well as increased risk of cardiovascular and metabolic disorders. Currently, there is no cure for this condition but treatments for general obesity are often used in patients with HS, including surgery, medication and counselling. However, these are mostly ineffective and no medications that are specifically approved for the treatment of HS are available. Specific challenges in HS are because the syndrome represents an adverse effect of different diseases, and that diagnostic criteria, aetiology, pathogenesis and management of HS are not completely defined.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Passengers slam US airlines for encouraging mask-free passengers and ‘rewarding’ them with champagne

Passengers on some US airlines have slammed staff’s management of the end of the country’s mask mandate, with some saying crew encouraged customers to go mask-free with champagne and inflight celebrations.“Hi @Delta. Your flight attendants greeting us ‘Would you like champagne? Let’s celebrate no more masks’ is not what I paid for,” tweeted irate customer Ify Ike.“It’s not only childish but also creates an uncomfortable, and potentially hostile environment for those of us still masked. Covid is also not seasonal.”Hi @delta. Your flight attendants greeting us “would you like champagne? Let’s celebrate no more masks” is not what I paid...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy