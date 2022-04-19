ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecting high-resolution 3D chromatin organization with epigenomics

By Fan Feng
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe resolution of chromatin conformation capture technologies keeps increasing, and the recent nucleosome resolution chromatin contact maps allow us to explore how fine-scale 3D chromatin organization is related to epigenomic states in human cells. Using publicly available Micro-C datasets, we develop a deep learning model, CAESAR, to learn a mapping function...

Nature.com

Characterizing cellular heterogeneity in chromatin state with scCUT&Tag-pro

Technologies that profile chromatin modifications at single-cell resolution offer enormous promise for functional genomic characterization, but the sparsity of the measurements and integrating multiple binding maps represent substantial challenges. Here we introduce single-cell (sc)CUT&Tag-pro, a multimodal assay for profiling protein"“DNA interactions coupled with the abundance of surface proteins in single cells. In addition, we introduce single-cell ChromHMM, which integrates data from multiple experiments to infer and annotate chromatin states based on combinatorial histone modification patterns. We apply these tools to perform an integrated analysis across nine different molecular modalities in circulating human immune cells. We demonstrate how these two approaches can characterize dynamic changes in the function of individual genomic elements across both discrete cell states and continuous developmental trajectories, nominate associated motifs and regulators that establish chromatin states and identify extensive and cell-type-specific regulatory priming. Finally, we demonstrate how our integrated reference can serve as a scaffold to map and improve the interpretation of additional scCUT&Tag datasets.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Chromatin profiling in human neurons reveals aberrant roles for histone acetylation and BET family proteins in schizophrenia

Schizophrenia (SZ) is a psychiatric disorder with complex genetic risk dictated by interactions between hundreds of risk variants. Epigenetic factors, such as histone posttranslational modifications (PTMs), have been shown to play critical roles in many neurodevelopmental processes, and when perturbed may also contribute to the precipitation of disease. Here, we apply an unbiased proteomics approach to evaluate combinatorial histone PTMs in human induced pluripotent stem cell (hiPSC)-derived forebrain neurons from individuals with SZ. We observe hyperacetylation of H2A.Z and H4 in neurons derived from SZ cases, results that were confirmed in postmortem human brain. We demonstrate that the bromodomain and extraterminal (BET) protein, BRD4, is a bona fide 'reader' of H2A.Z acetylation, and further provide evidence that BET family protein inhibition ameliorates transcriptional abnormalities in patient-derived neurons. Thus, treatments aimed at alleviating BET protein interactions with hyperacetylated histones may aid in the prevention or treatment of SZ.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Transcriptome analysis of umbilical cord mesenchymal stem cells revealed fetal programming due to chorioamnionitis

Although chorioamnionitis (CAM) has been demonstrated to be associated with numerous short- and long-term morbidities, the precise mechanisms remain unclear. One of the reasons for this is the lack of appropriate models for analyzing the relationship between the fetal environment and chorioamnionitis and fetal programming in humans. In this study, we aimed to clarify the fetal programming caused by CAM using the gene expression profiles of UCMSCs. From nine preterm neonates with CAM (n"‰="‰4) or without CAM (n"‰="‰5), we established UCMSCs. The gene expression profiles obtained by RNA-seq analysis revealed distinctive changes in the CAM group USMSCs. The UCMSCs in the CAM group had a myofibroblast-like phenotype with significantly increased expression levels of myofibroblast-related genes, including Î±-smooth muscle actin (p"‰<"‰0.05). In the pathway analysis, the genes involved in DNA replication and G1 to S cell cycle control were remarkably decreased, suggesting that cellular proliferation was impaired, as confirmed by the cellular proliferation assay (p"‰<"‰0.01"“0.05). Pathway analysis revealed that genes related to white fat cell differentiation were significantly increased. Our results could explain the long-term outcomes of patients who were exposed to CAM and revealed that UCMSCs could be an in vitro model of fetal programming affected by CAM.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Characterization of chitin and chitosan derived from Hermetia illucens, a further step in a circular economy process

Due to their properties and applications, the growing demand for chitin and chitosan has stimulated the market to find more sustainable alternatives to the current commercial source (crustaceans). Bioconverter insects, such as Hermetia illucens, are the appropriate candidates,Â as chitin is a side stream of insect farms for feed applications. This is the first report on production and characterization of chitin and chitosan from different biomasses derived from H. illucens, valorizing the overproduced larvae in feed applications, the pupal exuviae and the dead adults. Pupal exuviae are the best biomass, both for chitin and chitosan yields and for their abundance and easy supply from insect farms. Fourier-transform infrared spectroscopy, X-ray diffraction and scanning electron microscope analysis revealed the similarity of insect-derived polymers to commercial ones in terms of purity and structural morphology, and therefore their suitability for industrial and biomedical applications. Its fibrillary nature makes H. illucens chitin suitable for producing fibrous manufacts after conversion to chitin nanofibrils, particularly adults-derived chitin, because of its high crystallinity. A great versatility emerged from the evaluation of the physicochemical properties of chitosan obtained from H. illucens, which presented a lower viscosity-average molecular weight and a high deacetylation degree, fostering its putative antimicrobial properties.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Surface restructuring of a perovskite-type air electrode for reversible protonic ceramic electrochemical cells

Reversible protonic ceramic electrochemical cells (R-PCECs) are ideally suited for efficient energy storage and conversion; however, one of the limiting factors to high performance is the poor stability and insufficient electrocatalytic activity for oxygen reduction and evolution of the air electrode exposed to the high concentration of steam. Here we report our findings in enhancing the electrochemical activity and durability of a perovskite-type air electrode, Ba0.9Co0.7Fe0.2Nb0.1O3-Î´ (BCFN), via a water-promoted surface restructuring process. Under properly-controlled operating conditions, the BCFN electrode is naturally restructured to an Nb-rich BCFN electrode covered with Nb-deficient BCFN nanoparticles. When used as the air electrode for a fuel-electrode-supported R-PCEC, good performances are demonstrated at 650"‰Â°C, achieving a peak power density of 1.70"‰W"‰cmâˆ’2 in the fuel cell mode and a current density of 2.8"‰A"‰cmâˆ’2 at 1.3"‰V in the electrolysis mode while maintaining reasonable Faradaic efficiencies and promising durability.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

ODACH: a one-shot distributed algorithm for Cox model with heterogeneous multi-center data

We developed a One-shot Distributed Algorithm for Cox proportional-hazards model to analyze Heterogeneous multi-center time-to-event data (ODACH) circumventing the need for sharing patient-level information across sites. This algorithm implements a surrogate likelihood function to approximate the Cox log-partial likelihood function that is stratified by site using patient-level data from a lead site and aggregated information from other sites, allowing the baseline hazard functions and the distribution of covariates to vary across sites. Simulation studies and application to a real-world opioid use disorder study showed that ODACH provides estimates close to the pooled estimator, which analyzes patient-level data directly from all sites via a stratified Cox model. Compared to the estimator from meta-analysis, the inverse variance-weighted average of the site-specific estimates, ODACH estimator demonstrates less susceptibility to bias, especially when the event is rare. ODACH is thus a valuable privacy-preserving and communication-efficient method for analyzing multi-center time-to-event data.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A novel polypeptide-modified fluorescent gold nanoclusters for copper ion detection

Biomolecule-functionalized fluorescent gold nanocluster (AuNCs) have attracted a lot of attention due to good biocompatibility, stable physicochemical properties and considerable cost advantages. Inappropriate concentration of Cu2+ may cause a variety of diseases. In this study, AuNCs were synthesized in alkaline aqueous solution using bovine serum albumin (BSA) as a template. And then, the peptide CCYWDAHRDY was coupled to AuNCs. Furthermore, the fluorescence of synthesized CCYWDAHRDY-AuNCs response to Cu2+ was evaluated. As the results shown that the CCYWDAHRDY-AuNCs can sensitively detect Cu2+. After adding Cu2+ to the probe system, the fluorescence of the CCYWDAHRDY-AuNCs was quenched. The detection conditions were at pH 6 and 30Â Â°C for 10Â min, the linear relationship between Cu2+ concentration and fluorescence intensity were good in the range of 0.1"‰~"‰4.2Â Î¼mol/L. The regression equation was y"‰="‰âˆ’"‰105.9x"‰+"‰693.68, the linear correlation coefficient is 0.997, and the minimum detection limit was 52Â nmol/L.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Baicalin regulates autophagy to interfere with small intestinal acute graft-versus-host disease

Acute graft-versus-host disease (aGVHD) is the main complication of and cause of death after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. Baicalin can protect the small intestinal epithelial cells of rats against TNF-Î±-induced injury and alleviate enteritis-related diarrhea. To verify whether baicalin can protect the small intestinal mucosal barrier by regulating abnormal autophagy and interfering with intestinal aGVHD, a mouse model of aGVHD was established. CB6F1 micewere intravenously injected with a suspension of mononuclear cells derived from BALB/c donor mouse bone marrow and splenic tissue after treatment with 60Co X-rays. After treatment with different doses of baicalin for 15Â days, the survival time, serum TNF-Î± and IL-10 levels, and autophagy markers levels in the intestine were assessed. A cell model of intestinal barrier dysfunction was also used to verify the effect of baicalin. The results showed that baicalin significantly prolonged the survival time, significantly reduced the aGVHD pathology score and clinical score by decreasing the TNF-Î± level with increasing the IL-10 level compared with the control. Transmission electron microscopy examination showed that baicalin treatment increased the number of autophagic vacuoles and led to the recovery of mitochondrial structures in the intestinal mucosal epithelial cells of mice and in Caco-2 cells. Western blotting results showed that baicalin treatment enhanced autophagy in vivo by regulating the AMPK/mTOR autophagy pathway. Similar results were observed in vitro in Caco-2 cells. Furthermore, the effect of baicalin was reduced after combination treatment with the autophagy inhibitor 3-methyladenine(3-MA). Baicalin can decrease the severity of small intestinal aGVHD by regulating autophagy by influencing imbalances in inflammatory cytokine levels and mucosal barrier damage, thus baicalin may have potential as a new treatment for aGVHD.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

Clinical experience with an in-NICU magnetic resonance imaging system

To evaluate the utility of the 1 Tesla (1"‰T) Embrace (Aspect Imaging) neonatal magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanner in a level III NICU. Embrace brain MRI findings for 207 infants were reviewed, including 32 scans directly compared within 5 days with imaging on a 3"‰T Siemens Trio. Clinical MRI scan abnormalities were also compared to cranial ultrasound findings.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Melanin is a plenteous bioactive phenolic compound in date fruits (Phoenix dactylifera L.)

Date palm fruits (Phoenix dactylifera L.) were found to contain high levels of allomelanin (1.2"“5.1%). The melanin is localized in the tanniferous cells between the inner and outer mesocarp tissues of the fruit. The melanin, extracted with 2Â M sodium hydroxide, consisted of amorphous graphene-like granular structures of irregular shape and variable size. The date fruit melanin mainly comprises carbon (64.6%) and oxygen (30.6) but no nitrogen, and was thermally stable. It has radical scavenging (63.6"“75.1 IC50, Âµg/mL), antimicrobial (250"“1000Â Âµg/mL), hypoglycemic (51.8"“58.2%), and angiotensin-converting-enzyme inhibitory (65.8%) effects. The high level of melanin in date fruits highlights the importance of investigating its dietary intake and its impact on nutrition. This study also suggests that date fruit melanin can be a functional ingredient in foods, food packages, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

VDAC1 regulates neuronal cell loss after retinal trauma injury by a mitochondria-independent pathway

The voltage-dependent anion channel 1 (VDAC1) was first described as a mitochondrial porin that mediates the flux of metabolites and ions, thereby integrating both cell survival and death signals. In the nervous system, the functional roles of VDAC1 remain poorly understood. Herein, the rat retina was employed to study VDAC1. First, it was observed that even subtle changes in VDAC1 levels affect neuronal survival, inducing severe alterations in the retinal morphology. We next examined the regulation of VDAC1 after traumatic retinal injury. After mechanical trauma, SOD1 translocates towards the nucleus, which is insufficient to contain the consequences of oxidative stress, as determined by the evaluation of protein carbonylation. Using in vitro models of oxidative stress and mechanical injury in primary retinal cell cultures, it was possible to determine that inhibition of VDAC1 oligomerization by 4"²-diisothiocyano-2,2"²-disulfonic acid stilbene (DIDS) rescues cell viability, impacting microglial cell activation. We next focused on the regulation of VDAC1 after retinal mechanical injury. VDAC1 was promptly upregulated 2"‰h after lesion in the plasma membrane and endoplasmic reticulum rather than in the mitochondria, and multimers of VDAC1 were assembled after lesion. DIDS intraocular application decreased apoptosis and prevented microglial polarization, which confirmed in vitro observations. Considering the role of microglia in neuroinflammation, multiplex evaluation of cytokines showed that DIDS application disorganized the inflammatory response 2"‰h after the lesion, matching the fast regulation of VDAC1. Taken together, data disclosed that fine regulation of VDAC1 influences neuronal survival, and pharmacological inhibition after trauma injury has neuroprotective effects. This protection may be attributed to the effects on VDAC1 abnormal accumulation in the plasma membrane, thereby controlling the activation of microglial cells. We concluded that VDAC1 is a putative therapeutic target in neuronal disorders since it integrates both death and survival cellular signaling.
GOOGLE
Nature.com

Antagonistic network signature of motor function in Parkinson's disease revealed by connectome-based predictive modeling

Motor impairment is a core clinical feature of Parkinson's disease (PD). Although the decoupled brain connectivity has been widely reported in previous neuroimaging studies, how the functional connectome is involved in motor dysfunction has not been well elucidated in PD patients. Here we developed a distributed brain signature by predicting clinical motor scores of PD patients across multicenter datasets (total n"‰="‰236). We decomposed the Pearson's correlation into accordance and discordance via a temporal discrete procedure, which can capture coupling and anti-coupling respectively. Using different profiles of functional connectivity, we trained candidate predictive models and tested them on independent and heterogeneous PD samples. We showed that the antagonistic model measured by discordance had the best sensitivity and generalizability in all validations and it was dubbed as Parkinson's antagonistic motor signature (PAMS). The PAMS was dominated by the subcortical, somatomotor, visual, cerebellum, default-mode, and frontoparietal networks, and the motor-visual stream accounted for the most part of predictive weights among network pairs. Additional stage-specific analysis showed that the predicted scores generated from the antagonistic model tended to be higher than the observed scores in the early course of PD, indicating that the functional signature may vary more sensitively with the neurodegenerative process than clinical behaviors. Together, these findings suggest that motor dysfunction of PD is represented as antagonistic interactions within multi-level brain systems. The signature shows great potential in the early motor evaluation and developing new therapeutic approaches for PD in the clinical realm.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Changes in contrast sensitivity after surgery for intermittent exotropia

To determine whether intermittent exotropia (IXT) surgery affects contrast sensitivity (CS), this retrospective study evaluated the changes in monocular and binocular CS and the binocular summation ratio (BSR) quantified as the ratio between the values of the binocular and the better monocular CS score (BSR"‰="‰binocular CS score/better monocular CS score) after surgery for IXT. The subjects were patients who had undergone IXT-correcting surgery with a postoperative follow-up of"‰>"‰3Â months and had pre- and postoperative records of Mars CS test scores. In total, 64 patients (128 eyes) were evaluated. Both the binocular and monocular CS scores of the operated eyes were significantly worse on postoperative 1Â day than the preoperative scores, but they were recovered after 1Â week. The monocular CS scores of the operated eyes were significantly worse than those of the non-operated eyes until 1Â week. There was no significant difference in monocular CS scores between the one-muscle and two-muscle surgeries and in binocular CS scores between the successful alignment and overcorrection groups even on the first day after surgery. The mean BSR was significantly decreased until postoperative month 1, however, recovered to preoperative levels after month 3. In conclusion, IXT-correcting surgery may temporarily worsen the CS, but it is recovered to preoperative levels. Thus, changes in CS in the immediate postoperative period after strabismus surgery should not be of concern.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Capsaicin directly promotes adipocyte browning in the chemical compound-induced brown adipocytes converted from human dermal fibroblasts

Human brown fat is a potential therapeutic target for preventing obesity and related metabolic diseases by dissipating energy as heat through uncoupling protein 1 (UCP1). We have previously reported a method to obtain chemical compound-induced brown adipocytes (ciBAs) converted from human dermal fibroblasts under serum-free conditions. However, pharmacological responses to bioactive molecules have been poorly characterised in ciBAs. This study showed that the treatment with Capsaicin, an agonist of transient receptor potential vanilloid 1, directly activated adipocyte browning such as UCP1 expression, mitochondrial biogenesis, energy consumption rates, and glycerol recycling in ciBAs. Furthermore, genome-wide transcriptome analysis indicated that Capsaicin activated a broad range of metabolic genes including glycerol kinase and glycerol 3-phosphate dehydrogenase 1, which could be associated with the activation of glycerol recycling and triglyceride synthesis. Capsaicin also activated UCP1 expression in immortalised human brown adipocytes but inhibited its expression in mesenchymal stem cell-derived adipocytes. Altogether, ciBAs successfully reflected the direct effects of Capsaicin on adipocyte browning. These findings suggested that ciBAs could serve as a promising cell model for screening of small molecules and dietary bioactive compounds targeting human brown adipocytes.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Influence of hand-arm self-avatar motion delay on the directional perception induced by an illusory sensation of being twisted

Sensory information from movements of body parts can alter their position when exposed to external physical stimuli. Visual information monitors the position and movement of body parts from an exterior perspective, whereas somatosensory information monitors them from an internal viewpoint. However, how such sensory data are integrated is unclear. In this study, a virtual reality (VR) system was used to evaluate the influence of the temporal difference between visual and somatosensory information from hand movements on the directional perception of a torque while modifying the visual appearance (human hand vs. non-human object) and visuohaptic congruency (congruent vs. incongruent) of self-avatars. Visual information was provided by the movement of the self-avatars in a VR environment, while somatosensory information was provided by vibrations with asymmetrical amplitudes that gave the participants the sensation of being continuously pushed or pulled without actually moving any body part. Delaying the movement of the avatar by 50 ms resulted in the sensitivity of the force direction perception to be lower with human hands than with non-human avatars, whereas a delay of 200 ms resulted in a higher sensitivity. This study can contribute to applications requiring multisensory integration in a VR environment.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Lactate promotes the growth of patient-derived organoids from hepatopancreatobiliary cancers via ENO1/HIF1Î± pathway and does not affect their drug sensitivities

The long culture duration of patient-derived organoids (PDOs) have severely limited their clinical applications. The aim of this study was to determine the effect of lactate supplementation on the growth, genetic profiles and drug sensitivities of PDOs from hepatopancreatobiliary tumors. LM3, Huh7, Panc02, and RBE cell lines were cultured as organoids in the presence or absence of lactate, and total protein was extracted to measure the expression of Î±-enolase (ENO1), hypoxia-inducible factor-1Î± (HIF1Î±), AKT, and PI3 kinase (PI3K). Thirteen hepatopancreatobiliary tumor specimens were collected during surgical resection and cultured as PDOs with or without l-lactate. Hematoxylin and eosin (H&E) staining and immunohistochemical staining were performed on the original tissues and PDOs to compare their pathological structures, and their genetic profiles were analyzed by whole-exome sequencing (WES). The sensitivity of the PDOs to gemcitabine, 5-fluorouracil, cisplatin, paclitaxel, ivosidenib, infigratinib, and lenvatinib were evaluated in terms of cell viability. Peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) were isolated and co-cultured with PDOs to test the sensitivity of PDOs to tislelizumab. The addition of 20"‰mM lactate significantly promoted the growth of LM3 and Huh 7 organoids by 217% and 36%, respectively, compared to the control group, and the inhibition of lactate transporter decreased their growth. The HIF1Î±/ENO1/AKT/PI3K pathway was also activated by lactate. The inhibition of enolase also partly decreased the growth of organoids treated with lactate. Furthermore, 20"‰mM lactate increased the viability of 9 PDOs from 135% to 317% without affecting their pathological features. The genetic similarity, in terms of single nucleotide variations, insertions, and deletions, between original tissues and lactate-treated PDOs ranged from 83.2% to 94.1%, and that between the untreated and lactate-treated PDOs was at least 93.2%. Furthermore, the addition of lactate did not significantly change the dose"“response curves of the PDOs to chemotherapeutic drugs, targeted drugs, and immune checkpoint inhibitor, especially for the drugs to which the cells were sensitive. Thus, lactate can be added to the culture medium of PDOs to promote their growth without altering their genetic profiles and drug sensitivities.
CANCER

